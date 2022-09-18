ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOWT

Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival kicks off second weekend

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a sure sign of Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival continues this weekend at Arbor Day Farm. “The AppleJack Festival weekends brings out the best of what the farm has to offer,” an Arbor Day Farm spokeswoman said in the release. For this...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Student taken to ER after Omaha high school fight

After just over a year on the road, Omaha's only protected bike lane will soon be removed. Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation. A Nebraska congressman is trying to find out if some cell towers in the state could be a national security risk. OPS battles learning loss...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmakers hear over 70 proposals for $335 million recovery act

Roughly 200 people filled an Omaha conference center Thursday to take in and pitch ideas for $335 million worth of recovery dollars earmarked for underserved areas of the state. It was the last of four public hearings held by a special legislative committee created to identify projects for the funding....
NEBRASKA STATE
hamburgreporter.com

Sights from Nebraska City’s AppleJack Festival

The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Hall, at 910 First Corso, featured a full-scale model of the HL Hunley on the first weekend of AppleJack. The HL Hunley was the world’s first successful combat submarine. It sank off the coast of Charleston, S.C., in 1864, and wasn’t found until 1995.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Omaha parents frustrated over learning about high school fight from social media

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frustrated parents reach out to 6 News On Your Side over a fight at school. They get letters from the principal all the time when something happens. The disturbing video of a fight inside Central High School has been circulating on social media for a week now. Parents want to know why the school never told them about it.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln companies advance in 'Coolest Thing' contest

Both Lincoln entries in the "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest have advanced to the next round. New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car, built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln, and the MIRA surgical robot from Lincoln-based Virtual Incision both won their head-to-head contests with other Nebraska products and are now in the final eight of the first-ever bracket-style tournament that pits Nebraska-made products against each other.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Texas

A Nebraska inmate who went missing last year was arrested Tuesday in Texas. In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said LaJuan Jones was found at a family member's home in Dallas. He reportedly left the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln for a work assignment on Dec. 13,...
DALLAS, TX
klkntv.com

Luke Bryan takes over Cass County farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Luke Bryan Farm Tour took over the Stock Hay & Grain Farm in Murdock after months of planning. “Lot of months now, we have been planning for safety, fire, EMS, law enforcement,” said Cassie Cox of Cass County Emergency Management. “We’ve been working with countless agencies throughout the county to make sure that everyone has a fun and safe night.”
CASS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Some Lincoln residents on edge after two acts of violence in one night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Tuesday night was very eventful for residents in two parts of the city and has made some feel uneasy. First, a shooting near 22nd and Dudley Streets sent two teens to the hospital. A few hours later, a stabbing near West Fairfield Street that killed...
klin.com

Lincoln Streets To Close For Two Special Events On Sunday

Several streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets. North 47th Street from...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska

SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Millard North student arrested with gun after fight off campus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unidentified student from Millard North High School was arrested Tuesday afternoon after getting involved in a fight off campus. In a letter to parents Wednesday, Principal Dr. Aaron Bearinger said the incident happened after school was dismissed Tuesday. An off-duty officer saw a fight involving...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Survivor of skydiving accident now fighting for his life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A skydiver is still fighting for his life in the hospital following an accident at the Crete Airport last week. The son of Rómulo Suárez said in a GoFundMe campaign that his father is in critical condition at the ICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln. Suárez is being treated for multiple fractures and brain swelling. As of Tuesday night, he is unconscious and not breathing on his own.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska's first REI store to open this week

Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
GRETNA, NE

