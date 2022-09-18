Read full article on original website
Related
Toyota's Hitchless Towing Technology Turns Science Fiction Into Reality
From Hyundai's deployable hoverboards to Tesla's laser windshield wipers, automakers are constantly pushing the boundaries behind the scenes, testing technologies that may or may not make it to production at some point in the future. However, many of these innovations don't make it beyond the patent filing stage, so we're unlikely to see them in action.
TEASED: Mullen FIVE RS Is So Quick That Test Drives Are Forbidden
Mullen Automotive, an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer based on California, has just released the specifications of its high-performance electric crossover called the Five RS, along with a visual teaser. It's got the power and performance to keep up with the Tesla Model S Plaid, but like so many EV startups that promise so much, we are keeping our expectations low until it gets closer to production.
americanmilitarynews.com
An Uber ride, a dropped phone and 2 lives lost – incl. a veteran – on an exit ramp
Tracy Carson and Daniel Whitfield were strangers when Carson picked up Whitfield at his St. Petersburg home around sunrise one Monday morning in July. Whitfield was headed to Tampa International Airport to catch a flight to Washington, D.C. Carson, who also lived in St. Petersburg, was the Uber driver who showed up when he hailed a ride.
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Major Disney-style Attraction
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., in February 2001 opened its California Adventure theme park, which included a soon-to-be popular attraction Soarin' Over California, a flight motion simulator that virtually flew guests over 13 California landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Napa Valley and Yosemite National Park. The attraction later opened...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hyundai Denied A Warranty Claim Because Of One Picture
Rebecca Walker says she bought Hyundais because of the brand's pricing, warranty, and reputation for reliability. As of now, none of those words apply to her 2015 Hyundai Genesis. One day, Walker was driving it when it started making an odd noise. After pulling over, the car died. Cut to a dealer, and Walker is now facing an $8,000 bill for a new motor.
A New York couple's shipping container home and tiny cabin stays have become popular on Airbnb. Now they want similar ones across the US.
A brother and sister team in New York is building tiny homes to list on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. Their two builds located a four-hour drive from New York City have been hitting an over 90% occupancy rate. The sibling duo wants to build 100 units around the country...
The New Ford Mustang Reveal Attracted Car Lovers From Across America
This year's Detroit Auto Show is somewhat underwhelming - given the state of the car industry we're not overly surprised. But Ford injected life into the Motor City last night with its Mustang Stampede spectacle, a special reveal event for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang. The company invited hundreds of Mustang owners from all six previous generations to cruise from its headquarters in Dearborn to Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.
Nightmare Dog Fiasco On Delta Air Lines Flight
In what can only be described as a nightmare fiasco, a dog had a messy accident onboard a Delta Air Lines flight…then got loose. Loose Dog Gets Loose – Dog Accident On Delta Air Lines Flight Was The Ultimate Nightmare. While emotional support animals can no longer roam...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I took a Greyhound bus from New York City to Montréal 4 times this year to avoid airports. It's cheaper and less stressful than flying.
I took a 10-hour Greyhound bus from Canada to NYC to avoid airport chaos, delays, and lost luggage. Here's why I'll take a long bus over any flight.
Car Thieves Continue Breaking Into Manufacturer Plants
With the global economy in the doldrums and local car prices in the stratosphere, motor vehicle thefts are going through the roof, and it's not just entry-level cars being stolen; thieves are targeting the good stuff too. Another worrying trend in the past year is thefts from dealerships and even manufacturing plants. The latest crime spree targeted the Chrysler Warren Truck Assembly Plant on Mound and 8 Mile and Ford's Flat Rock assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan. Several high-end cars were stolen, including a slew of Ford Mustangs and a couple of Jeep Wagoneers. Clearly, on-site security is not up to scratch.
BMW To Limit The Driving Range Of Electric Vehicles On Purpose
BMW has been working very hard on sustainability of late, developing new technology for electric vehicles, moving away from leather in favor of so-called vegan upholstery, and using recycled materials to garnish new models. The brand's Neue Klasse architecture is particularly important, as this will debut a whole new way of creating BMW EVs.
Time Out Global
The 10 best Airbnb mansions in Las Vegas
Rest up somewhere huge and amazing after exploring the gambling capital of the world. You'll never run out of things to do in Las Vegas. If you're looking to watch a show, there's The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for that. Feeling like being entertained? There's the Las Vegas strip. Or maybe you're in the gambling mood? There are endless.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The EV Revolution Is Bad News For Lincoln's Dealer Network
As manufacturers continue to encourage a switch to electric vehicles, dealerships are being forced to make some hard decisions. Luxury brand Buick will make a buy-out offer to dealerships that do not wish to sell EVs, following the lead of Cadillac. Ford, on the other hand, will make certain investment demands of dealers that want to sell its EVs but will not ban these dealers from the brand if they do not yet wish to make the required upgrades.
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
Tesla Model 3 Shows It Can Tow With The Best Of Them
Musk has insisted on the Cybertruck's arrival for many years now, but the electric truck has yet to make a public appearance. So, for now, if you're looking for a Tesla to help with hauling stuff, a Model 3 will have to suffice. And as you can see below, it's not half bad at it.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Electric Acura NSX Replacement Will Target The Audi R8
Earlier this year, someone decided to swap a Tesla motor into an NSX. It seems like this home-brew electric supercar was a sign of things to come, as the next-generation Acura NSX is all but confirmed to be going electric. Speaking with Nikkei Asia, Acura Vice President and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda hinted that his company's flagship model will spawn a third generation. While not saying a new one is coming for sure, Ikeda's exact words were, "I would bet on it." If and when we do see a new NSX, "It's going to be electric."
Airfares All Over The Place In Coming Months
Airlines can’t seem to make a clear market assessment of what will happen in the coming months and airfares are all over the place from cheap to expensive both for cash tickets and awards. If you are considering booking travel or signing up for a new credit card please...
Thermoplastic Swing Doors For The VW ID. Buzz Is Worth Getting Excited About
Magna recently introduced a world-first innovation in the shape of rear thermoplastic swing doors. These doors will debut on the all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz, which is just one of many confirmations that VW's electric family bus will be adapted for the commercial market. Rear swing doors aren't all that exciting,...
Meet The Fastest-Charging EV Yet: 124 Miles Of Range In Five Minutes
The selection of electric vehicles for consumers to choose from continues to grow. Many now have a decent range of at least 300 miles and more attainable alternatives like the Chevrolet Equinox EV are coming. But one area that still stops many consumers from making the switch to EVs is...
CarBuzz.com
59K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 1