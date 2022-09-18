‘Do you know this man?’ Police look for purse thief
WHITEHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of taking a woman’s purse.
The purse theft happened at a Culver’s restaurant in Whitehall, Michigan State Police said in a tweet .
“Do you know this man? Grand Rapids troopers are asking for your help to identify this man who is wanted for questioning for taking a woman’s purse,” MSP said.
MSP released a photo of the suspect and a pickup truck.
Anyone who can identify him should call MSP at 616.866.4411.
