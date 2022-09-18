ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, MI

‘Do you know this man?’ Police look for purse thief

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

WHITEHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of taking a woman’s purse.

The purse theft happened at a Culver’s restaurant in Whitehall, Michigan State Police said in a tweet .

“Do you know this man? Grand Rapids troopers are asking for your help to identify this man who is wanted for questioning for taking a woman’s purse,” MSP said.

MSP released a photo of the suspect and a pickup truck.

    Police are looking for an accused purse theft. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)
    Police are looking for an accused purse theft. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

Anyone who can identify him should call MSP at 616.866.4411.

Connie BoycePinks
3d ago

This has nothing to do with politics, This man stole a womans purse he needs to be caught before he does it again.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

