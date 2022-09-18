ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Broward County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tamarac, FL
Broward County, FL
Education
WSVN-TV

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade commissioner

MIAMI, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday issued an executive order suspending Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez, who was charged last month with two felonies related to unlawful compensation. An announcement from DeSantis’ office said he will appoint a replacement commissioner in the “coming...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Time Off#Bcps
Miami New Times

New Affordable Housing Cooperative Opens in Liberty City

Angela Jenkins, a single mother from Georgia, moved to Florida seeking a better life for herself and her children. Instead, she found herself in a cycle of homelessness for 14 years. After a stint in the state prison system, Jenkins is one of two residents so far living at the Housing and Healing Justice Corps, a new affordable housing cooperative formed by two nonprofit groups — Struggle for Miami's Affordable and Sustainable Housing (SMASH) and Women with Broken Heals.
MIAMI, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Observes ‘Banned Books Week’ Amid State Crackdown on Reading Materials

Parkland is observing Banned Books Week by encouraging residents to visit the city library and grab a book targeted by censors. On its official Facebook page, city officials said the annual event, which runs through Sept. 24, “spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools…bringing together the entire book community in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.”
PARKLAND, FL
bocaratontribune.com

One Boca Raton Student Named a Top Young Scientist in the Nation

Thirty Exceptional Young Scientists Named Finalists in Broadcom MASTERS. Finalists will compete in Washington D.C. for more than $100,000 in prizes, including a $25,000 top award. Boca Raton, FL – Kasey Moore, a 13-year-old STEM student from Boca Raton, Florida has been named one of the most promising middle school...
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Special Education
Click10.com

‘What’s gonna happen when we need them?’: Broward town will have no cops starting next month

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Come Oct. 1, there will be no police officers on duty in one Broward County town. That’s because the town of Pembroke Park’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires at the end of the month and its long-delayed startup police department isn’t supposed to be ready to launch in February—and the town hasn’t negotiated a backup deal.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Historic Takeover: Miami Commissioners Move to Oust Virginia Key Beach Trustees

At a meeting rife with outcry surrounding the embattled Virginia Key, the City of Miami Commission quietly voted to take control of a historic portion of the island. The commissioners voted unanimously at the September 13 meeting to amend the city code and put themselves in charge of the park trust that operates the historic Virginia Key beach — the first beach that Black Miami-Dade County residents were officially allowed to use during the segregation era.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Anonymous tip forces lockdown of North Miami Senior High

MIAMI - North Miami Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following reports of a gun on campus. Authorities said the action was taken due to an anonymous tip regarding a weapon on campus. Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated and determined the tip to be non-credible. Earlier this afternoon, images from Chopper 4 showed at least a dozen police cruisers around the school. Dismissal at the school was delayed while police investigated. No additional information was immediately available. The school is located in the 13100 block of NE 8th Avene.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Holy Cross Health Adds Two New Physicians

September 22, 2022 – Gastroenterologist Evgeny Idrisov, M.D. and Endocrinologist Maria del Mar Morales Hernandez M.D. have joined Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. joins Holy Cross Health from the University of Oklahoma...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Parkland Talk

Local Students Named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Over 16,000 Semifinalists were named in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, and several are seniors in Parkland, Coral Springs, and Coconut Creek. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
PARKLAND, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Plans unveiled for $1 billion redevelopment of Southland Mall in Miami-Dade County

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Electra America, American Landmark and BH Group, have unveiled preliminary plans for redevelopment of the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay, about 20 miles south of downtown Miami. Southplace City Centre, an 80-acre,...
CUTLER BAY, FL
WSVN-TV

Possible abduction in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating the scene of a possible abduction. They received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday. The abduction reportedly took place in the area of 4770 SW 87th Ave., in Southwest Miami-Dade. There is a very large police presence in the area. 7Skyforce...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Parkland FL

 https://parklandtalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy