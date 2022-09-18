Read full article on original website
Why are Palm Beach County public school teachers leaving the profession?
Newly released numbers are shedding some light on just how many Palm Beach County public school teachers are leaving the profession and why.
Rucker reassigned to Deerfield Park as per parents’ demands
Deerfield Beach – Broward Schools officials have heeded the wishes of Deerfield Park Elementary School parents and approved the assignment of Donna Rucker as the school’s new principal. Rucker’s appointment was accepted by the school board Tuesday. She began her new job Wednesday, returning to the school where...
Boca Raton teacher fired for 'inappropriate interactions' with students
A Boca Raton Community Middle School teacher was fired Wednesday for what the school district said were "inappropriate interactions" with students just one year on the job.
Former athletic director acquitted of stealing from school wants to keep job
A fired Palm Beach County educator plans to appeal to get her job back. Cindy Lucia accused of stealing at least $16,000 in coaching supplements for sports she didn't actually coach.
Broward County commissioners scheduled to vote on smoking ban bill
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale city leaders are meeting to discuss a ban on smoking and vaping. The prohibition would only be in public parks and beaches. Health officials said smoking is a known health hazard and second-hand smoke can cause cancer. The law will not go into...
Riviera Beach looks for new police chief following the resignation of previous one
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is looking for a new Chief of Police. The City is poised for a new beginning and is steadfast in recruiting and attracting professionals who posses the intuitiveness, ethics, integrity, and passion to place the right decision above the popular decision."
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
Gov. DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade commissioner
MIAMI, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday issued an executive order suspending Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez, who was charged last month with two felonies related to unlawful compensation. An announcement from DeSantis’ office said he will appoint a replacement commissioner in the “coming...
Butterfly Children’s Charities Raise Over $100K for At-Risk Children at 3rd Annual Ball
Butterfly Children’s Charities raised over $100,000 in net proceeds year-to-date with its third annual Butterfly Ball gala fundraiser. Proceeds benefit SOS Children’s Villages Florida in Coconut Creek and Liberty Children’s Home in Belize. Over 160 guests gathered at the Deer Creek Country Club in Deerfield Beach on...
New Affordable Housing Cooperative Opens in Liberty City
Angela Jenkins, a single mother from Georgia, moved to Florida seeking a better life for herself and her children. Instead, she found herself in a cycle of homelessness for 14 years. After a stint in the state prison system, Jenkins is one of two residents so far living at the Housing and Healing Justice Corps, a new affordable housing cooperative formed by two nonprofit groups — Struggle for Miami's Affordable and Sustainable Housing (SMASH) and Women with Broken Heals.
Parkland Observes ‘Banned Books Week’ Amid State Crackdown on Reading Materials
Parkland is observing Banned Books Week by encouraging residents to visit the city library and grab a book targeted by censors. On its official Facebook page, city officials said the annual event, which runs through Sept. 24, “spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools…bringing together the entire book community in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.”
One Boca Raton Student Named a Top Young Scientist in the Nation
Thirty Exceptional Young Scientists Named Finalists in Broadcom MASTERS. Finalists will compete in Washington D.C. for more than $100,000 in prizes, including a $25,000 top award. Boca Raton, FL – Kasey Moore, a 13-year-old STEM student from Boca Raton, Florida has been named one of the most promising middle school...
‘What’s gonna happen when we need them?’: Broward town will have no cops starting next month
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Come Oct. 1, there will be no police officers on duty in one Broward County town. That’s because the town of Pembroke Park’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires at the end of the month and its long-delayed startup police department isn’t supposed to be ready to launch in February—and the town hasn’t negotiated a backup deal.
Historic Takeover: Miami Commissioners Move to Oust Virginia Key Beach Trustees
At a meeting rife with outcry surrounding the embattled Virginia Key, the City of Miami Commission quietly voted to take control of a historic portion of the island. The commissioners voted unanimously at the September 13 meeting to amend the city code and put themselves in charge of the park trust that operates the historic Virginia Key beach — the first beach that Black Miami-Dade County residents were officially allowed to use during the segregation era.
Broward Sheriff's Office Wants $200,000 From Forfeiture Fund to Buy More Rifles
South Florida police departments are evidently eager to stock up on high-powered firearms before year's end. In early September, New Times reported the Miami Police Department was seeking $37,000 to buy five guns to replace its aging sniper rifle arsenal. The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) is now requesting $200,000 from...
Anonymous tip forces lockdown of North Miami Senior High
MIAMI - North Miami Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following reports of a gun on campus. Authorities said the action was taken due to an anonymous tip regarding a weapon on campus. Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated and determined the tip to be non-credible. Earlier this afternoon, images from Chopper 4 showed at least a dozen police cruisers around the school. Dismissal at the school was delayed while police investigated. No additional information was immediately available. The school is located in the 13100 block of NE 8th Avene.
Holy Cross Health Adds Two New Physicians
September 22, 2022 – Gastroenterologist Evgeny Idrisov, M.D. and Endocrinologist Maria del Mar Morales Hernandez M.D. have joined Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. joins Holy Cross Health from the University of Oklahoma...
Local Students Named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists
Over 16,000 Semifinalists were named in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, and several are seniors in Parkland, Coral Springs, and Coconut Creek. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
Plans unveiled for $1 billion redevelopment of Southland Mall in Miami-Dade County
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Electra America, American Landmark and BH Group, have unveiled preliminary plans for redevelopment of the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay, about 20 miles south of downtown Miami. Southplace City Centre, an 80-acre,...
Possible abduction in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating the scene of a possible abduction. They received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday. The abduction reportedly took place in the area of 4770 SW 87th Ave., in Southwest Miami-Dade. There is a very large police presence in the area. 7Skyforce...
