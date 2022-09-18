Orval W. Coby, 93, Leesburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Orval was born Feb. 6, 1929, in Winamac, the son of (the late) Otis and Ina (Reinholdt) Coby. He graduated from Richland Center High School with the Class of ’47 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On Dec. 24, 1962, he married Opal (Hettinger) Parker in Culver; she preceded him in death Dec. 10, 2004, after 41 years of marriage.

LEESBURG, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO