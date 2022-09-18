Read full article on original website
Pike Lake Association To Meet Saturday Morning
WARSAW — The Pike Lake Association will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, Sept. 24, at the Fireman’s Building, Warsaw. Anyone interested in the lake is welcome to attend.
Pancake Breakfast Oct. 1 At Bonneyville Mill In Elkhart County
ELKHART — Elkhart County Parks will be serving up a pancake feast from 7:30–11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Visitors will have the opportunity to start the day with delicious pancakes made fresh from Bonneyville Mill’s own stone-ground buckwheat flour at a breakfast event. The event will feature a mouth-watering breakfast of sausage and pancakes made fresh from Bonneyville Mill’s own stone-ground buckwheat flour.
Claypool Sets Trunk Or Treat Hours, Holds Budget Hearing
CLAYPOOL — The town of Claypool will have a trunk or treat event on Halloween. During a Sept. 20 meeting, Claypool’s town council approved the event, which will take place from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. There are no scheduled door-to-door trick-or-treat hours for Claypool. Town Marshal Ben...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Koscisuko Community Hospital v. Rockhill Pinnick LLP v. Holly Busselberg, $3,014.54. Lutheran Musculoskeletal Center LLC d/b/a The Orthopaedic Hospital of Lutheran, $969.70. Michael King v. Darian Green, $1,370. Porter...
Winona Lake Council Approves Documents For Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Town Council has approved a number of documents related to the Miller Sunset Pavilion. At its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Winona Lake Town Hall, the council approved two ordinances related to using bonds to pay for the remaining balance of the pavilion. Council first looked at those ordinances at an August meeting.
Salvation Army Refines List Of Acceptable Donations
WARSAW – The Salvation Army serving Kosciusko County has announced that it is now limiting the type of donations they will receive at their office at 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, beginning Oct. 1. The office has served as a drop-off point for items that were picked up by...
Luce To Step Down as North Webster Town Clerk
NORTH WEBSTER — During the Tuesday evening, Sept. 20, monthly meeting of the North Webster Town Council, longtime clerk-treasurer Betsy Luce announced she would be retiring at the end of the calendar year. Luce, who has served the town for nearly two decades, did not give a specific reason...
A New Vision For Ivy Tech Warsaw
From day one of my tenure as chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw, I promised to strengthen industry connections and meet community needs — in all of the 11 counties of northeast Indiana our campus serves. Kosciusko County has the second largest Ivy Tech presence...
Lloyd ‘Pike’ M. Evans Jr.
Lloyd “Pike” Evans Jr., 75, Plymouth, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Saint Joseph Hospital, Mishawaka. Pike was born Sept. 4, 1947. He married Peggy Cramer on Oct. 16, 1971; she survives. He is also survived by his children Lori (Ron) Capron and Jason (Angie) Evans; two grandchildren;...
Angela Marie Stacy
Angela Marie Stacy, 56, rural Huntington, died at 6:38 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Parkview Health Randallia, Fort Wayne. She was born April 17, 1966. Angela married Marlin Daniel “Danny” Stacy on Feb. 14, 2000; he survives in Huntington. She is also survived by her two sons,...
Orval W. Coby
Orval W. Coby, 93, Leesburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Orval was born Feb. 6, 1929, in Winamac, the son of (the late) Otis and Ina (Reinholdt) Coby. He graduated from Richland Center High School with the Class of ’47 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On Dec. 24, 1962, he married Opal (Hettinger) Parker in Culver; she preceded him in death Dec. 10, 2004, after 41 years of marriage.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accident:. 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, 376 Enterprise Drive, Warsaw. Drivers: Angel Fuller, 28, Carrington Boulevard, Warsaw; Willie Baldridge, 53, Fisher Avenue, Warsaw. Fender bender while a vehicle was backing out of a parking spot. Damages up to $5,000.
Gregory ‘Greg’ A. Gearhart
Gregory “Greg” A. Gearhart, 63, Fulton, died at 1:41 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. He was born May 19, 1959. On March 8, 1986, he married Cheryl Lyn Stayer, and she survives in Fulton. He is also survived by his son, Heath Lee Gearhart,...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2800 block Frontage Road, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of found property. 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2500 block Walton Boulevard, Warsaw. Representatives for Walmart reported theft. Value: $286.78. Fulton County. Officers with the Fulton...
Col. Ned Allen Cramer
Colonel Ned Allen Cramer, 87, Plymouth, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in his home in Plymouth. Colonel Cramer was born Nov. 7, 1934. He married Mary Whitesell on May 28, 1960; she survives in Plymouth. Colonel Cramer is also survived by his daughter, Jane Cramer, Thornton, Colo. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder...
Travis Gabbard
Larry “Travis” Gabbard, 32, Bremen, died at 9:03 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at his residence in Bremen. He was born July 22, 1990. Surviving are his parents, Larry and Ina Gabbard-Ekwere, Bremen, and grandma, Maxine Trent Smith, Jackson, Ky. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, is in...
Winona Lake Man Sentenced For Intimidation, Battery
WARSAW — A Winona Lake man received a four-year sentence after threatening a man with a knife and battering him. Samuel Jerome Bolton, 43, Winona Lake, was charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony. An additional intimidation charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Thomas Girton
Thomas R. “Tom” Girton, 60, Monterey, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born June 24, 1962. On June 5, 1982, Tom married his high school sweetheart Julie A. Hulmes; she survives in Monterey. He is survived by his daughter, Megan A. (Matt)...
Goshen Physicians Opening North Webster Office
GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians is opening a new family medicine practice in North Webster. The office will be in the North Webster Community Center at 301 N Main St., Suite 121. Renovations are underway for the 1,100-square-foot primary care office, which is scheduled to open in December or early 2023.
Jearlean Hutchens
Jearlean Hutchens, 76, Pierceton, died at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Jearlean was born Dec. 20, 1945, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Henry and Roxie (Slone) Shepherd. She was united in marriage to Hugh Hutchens on Sept. 12, 1987, in Wooster. He preceded her on March 14, 2021.
