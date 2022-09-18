Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday
Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
WWE・
Look: NFL World Stunned By The Kirk Cousins News
There were some interesting survey results that came out on Monday night. This survey dove into the NFL's most-liked players heading into the 2022 season and Kirk Cousins was fairly high on it. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback finished in sixth for this survey, just behind Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom...
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out 'White Folks' Over Ime Udoka Situation
Stephen A. Smith is never shy about making his opinions known. On Thursday, the ESPN analyst chimed in on the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. He called out what he feels is a racial double standard in the expected one-year suspension for the Celtics head coach. "There's plenty of white...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News
Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints. Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.
Legendary Basketball Star Bill Walton Shares Troubling News
Bill Walton isn't happy with the San Diego mayor right now. Walton doesn't like how there's a record-high of homeless people in downtown San Diego. The city saw 1,609 homeless people earlier this month and that's led Walton to send numerous emails to Mayor Todd Gloria. In one of the...
NBA World Reacts To LeBron's Drastic Appearance Change
Lakers star LeBron James has the sports world buzzing this Tuesday morning over his latest Instagram story. James posted a photo on Instagram of himself getting a haircut. In the photo, it appears the four-time NBA champion is now bald. This wouldn't be the first time that James shaved his...
NBA・
Buccaneers Reportedly Made "New Decision" With Tom Brady Today
Tom Brady was supposed to have Wednesdays off until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers changed their mind. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady was back practicing on Wednesday after he was originally supposed to be off. It's a new decision that Brady is comfortable with since he felt good enough to practice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Justin Herbert News
A week ago, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage. The team has listed him as day-to-day since receiving that diagnosis. On Wednesday, it was reported that Herbert didn't throw any passes during the portion of practice that was open to the media. This cast doubt around his status for Week 3 against the Jaguars.
49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Suspension News
On Monday, the NFL suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans one game for his role in a scuffle with the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Speaking on his Let's Go! podcast this week, Tom Brady addressed Evans' suspension. He's not so sure Evans deserved a one-game suspension.
Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts
Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear
In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
Tom Brady Reportedly Took Notable Trip On Monday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady exorcised his demons with a win over the New Orleans Saints. After going 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season over the past two years, Brady and the Bucs finally got a win. Not long later, he took a notable trip. According to a...
Shaq Called Out By Ben Simmons: NBA World Reacts
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons recently appeared on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast. While on JJ Redick's show, the three-time All-Star opened up about his struggle with mental health. "I was in such a bad place where I was like, f---, I'm trying to get here and you...
College Football World Reacts To Major Transfer News
A top wide receiver in college football won't be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, USC receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is going to redshirt. He's also going to strongly consider transferring and will have a lot of interest if he does enter the portal. Bryant...
NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Browns Fan News
Over the weekend, the Cleveland Browns lost in epic fashion as the New York Jets stormed back for a 31-30 win. During the late stages of the game, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was walking into the tunnel when he was hit with debris from the stands. Now, according to a statement from the team, they've identified the fan and plan to ban the fan.
Look: Tyreek Hill Has 6-Word Message For Amon-Ra St. Brown
Amon-Ra St. Brown was the 112th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, meaning 16 wide receivers were selected before him in the draft process. St. Brown has made it a point to remember all the receivers who were selected ahead of him. During Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders, the Detroit wideout made note of the production (or lack thereof) of Dyami Brown — the 82nd overall pick in the 2021 draft.
Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Star John Wall
As John Wall gets ready for the next chapter of his NBA career, the All-Star guard has decided to release a letter this Thursday on The Players' Tribune. Wall explained just how hard life got for him, especially following the death of his mother. He reached the point where he thought about taking his own life.
NBA・
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
616K+
Followers
76K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0