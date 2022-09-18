Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Opinion: Kliff Kingsbury took defending his quarterback a little too farEugene AdamsGlendale, AZ
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
WPTV
Mike Norvell to Arizona State? Odds say yes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Would Mike Norvell leave Florida State to take a lateral job at Arizona State? The odds are in his favor, apparently. An Arizona sportsbook surveyed the country to determine who should replace Herm Edwards, who parted ways with Arizona State after the Sun Devils got off to a 1-2 start to the season.
Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job
Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
tigerdroppings.com
Report Says Sabotage Within Arizona State's Athletic Department To Get Herm Edwards Fired
The Herm Edwards-era is over at Arizona State. Now there are claims that there was allegedly sabotage within the Sun Devils' Athletic Department because some wanted Herm fired... quote:. But as it turned out, the smallest Power 5 school in the country had played with one arm tied behind its...
Mesa, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mesa. The Arizona College Preparatory football team will have a game with Mesa High School on September 21, 2022, 18:00:00. The Gilbert Christian High School football team will have a game with Eastmark High School on September 21, 2022, 18:00:00.
2 coaches on 'The Voice' fight over Arizona teen who sang ‘Cielito Lindo’
PHOENIX — An Arizona teen participated in the blind auditions on "The Voice" season 22 with a traditional mariachi song, not only causing two judges to turn their chairs almost immediately, but the coaches and the public applauded her performance with a standing ovation. Reina Ley, 14, an Arizona...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Coming To Arizona
An emerging brand in the competitive fast casual chicken sector, Daddy’s Chicken Shack announced it will soon set up shop in Scottsdale. Their first location in the state will be in the former Macayo’s restaurant location at 11107 N. Scottsdale Road. An official opening date has not yet...
East Valley Tribune
Concours d’Elegance seeks the Valley’s hottest rods
Arizona Concours d’Elegance is set to return to the Valley In January with 100 select automobiles that will roll onto the fresh grass of what will be the renovated Scottsdale Civic Center. The show will not only be the first significant event to be hosted at the renovated Civic...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks as No. 6 most desirable city in America
Although Americans seem to love Phoenix, they either love or hate the Grand Canyon State. Arizona was voted the seventh-most desirable state AND the ninth-least desirable state, according to research from Home Bay. But people love Phoenix. Home Bay surveyed 1,000 Americans across the U.S. and they voted Phoenix as the sixth most desirable city in America.
9 Arizona Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'
Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US.
AZFamily
JSX adds flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - JSX, the airline formally known as JetSuiteX, is now adding flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3!. The Dallas-based airline expanding access to Colorado with non-stop service from Denver/Boulder (BJC) to Phoenix (PHX) and Las Vegas (LAS) starting Nov. 3, 2022. The airline boasts that passengers can check in just 20 minutes before they depart and allowing customers to use private terminals inside the airport to quickly board and deboard.
This three-mile stretch of I-10 is Arizona's most 'dangerous' for crashes
PHOENIX — A three-mile stretch near the heart of downtown Phoenix is among one of the most dangerous stretches of road for drivers in the Valley, according to data from the Arizona Department of Transportation. The stretch near the downtown "mini-stack" where the I-10 intersects with SR-51 and Loop...
AZFamily
Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list
Dirty Dining is back so we get a behind-the-scenes look at how Maricopa County inspectors find health violations at Valley restaurants. Grant applications reveal Arizona school safety needs. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:04 PM MST. |. Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and...
Dad, mom in town from India were killed in a crash near Flagstaff along with two sons
PHOENIX — A mother and father from India were visiting their two sons in Arizona when a tragic accident killed the family of four. Authorities said the family was on their way to visit Sedona when the car they were in was hit by a tractor-trailer that had run a stop sign. The driver of the truck told authorities his brakes had failed.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
2 Arizona Eateries Named Among The Top 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit compiled a list of America's best new restaurants.
Candidates for top Arizona election job spar in debate
PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement sparred with the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election in Maricopa County in a debate Thursday evening as they each seek the state’s top elections post. The two vying to be the next secretary of state — Republican Rep. Mark Finchem and Democrat Adrian Fontes, the former Maricopa County recorder — had vastly differing views on the outcome of the 2020 election, the violent attack on Congress and how to run elections going forward. Finchem said he would not have certified the 2020 results in two of Arizona’s 15 counties because he said they were “irredeemably compromised.” He pointed to Yuma County, where two women have pleaded guilty to illegally collecting a few ballots and await sentencing. He said that was just one example of the problems that he believes merited not allowing that small county and those in the state’s most populous, Maricopa, to be certified. No evidence has been uncovered to show that the problems were large enough to change the results that saw then-President Donald lose in Arizona.
AZFamily
Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22
Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This Weekend
ADOT - 9-26-22 Freeway Traffic Advisory. This shows that there are four major traffic restrictions that will be held during the weekend. The two largest are the Loop 303 closing and the 1-10 EB restriction.
