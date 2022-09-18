ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Wrong-way drivers nearly collide with Tampa police officer

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Police Department officer had a close call with two wrong-way drivers on Sunday.

According to a release from Tampa police, Officer Scott Van Treese was taking a DUI arrestee to jail at around 2:30 a.m. on the Selmon Expressway. As he was driving down the 78th street exit ramp, two cars came barreling around a curve, driving the wrong way down the ramp.

Officer Van Treese swerved to avoid hitting the cars, which Tampa police said were a small sedan and a van. He immediately put out a BOLO so other officers could track down the drivers, but they were never found.

The Tampa Police Department said they want to remind drivers to never drive distracted or impaired and to remember to have a designated driver when drinking or use a ride share service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

