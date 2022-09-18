ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

2 Kansas men arrested following manhunt in Alabama

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Kansas men were arrested after an extensive manhunt in Jasper Sunday night that lasted more than eight hours. According to Jasper Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious person call at businesses in the area of Hwy. 79 and Walston Bridge Road. They then located the men, one was visibly […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Home, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

AG’s Office recovers $12 million for Kansas consumers in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his Consumer Protection Division recovered more than $12 million for taxpayers in 2021. In its yearly report filed on Monday, Sept. 19, with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the State Legislature, AG Schmidt said his office reported more than $12 million in savings and recoveries to Kansas consumers and the public treasury during the calendar year.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Kansas High Court#The Kansas Supreme Court#The Sedgwick Co#District Court
Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

AG calls on FCC to help Americans inundated with robocalls

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has called on the FCC to aid Americans inundated with illegal and fraudulent robocalls. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Monday, Sept. 19, he called on the Federal Communication Commission to require telephone providers who route calls across the nation’s telephone network to implement more rigorous measures to prevent robocalls from bombarding Americans.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Gov. Kelly narrowly polls ahead of AG Schmidt in gubernatorial race

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is narrowly polling ahead of gubernatorial challenger Attorney General Derek Schmidt. The Hill reports that a recent survey it conducted with Emerson College Polling found that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly narrowly leads Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the state gubernatorial race. The survey was released on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas taxpayers save $30 million after waterway debts paid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas taxpayers have saved more than $30 million in future interest payments with the early payment of two state debts. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that by paying off state debt on essential water storage ahead of schedule, her administration has saved taxpayers more than $30 million.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Gov. Kelly announces new small business research program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday the Small Business Research & Development Acceleration Grants. The grants were approved by the state’s 2022 legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kelly. They are being made available through the Kansas Department of Commerce. “These grants enable small businesses...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KANSAS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy