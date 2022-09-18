Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Kansas & Missouri among the states splitting $1.5 billion to fight opioid crisis
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets. BNSF claims victims and their families cannot seek financial compensation through the courts, because passengers on the train all had to check boxes on lengthy Terms And Conditions in order to buy a ticket. Roger...
2 Kansas men arrested following manhunt in Alabama
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Kansas men were arrested after an extensive manhunt in Jasper Sunday night that lasted more than eight hours. According to Jasper Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious person call at businesses in the area of Hwy. 79 and Walston Bridge Road. They then located the men, one was visibly […]
Missing New Mexico woman found dead, suspect arrested in Kansas
The woman was originally reported missing on September 6.
kcur.org
Kansas inmates say medical care is so bad ‘they will let someone die in here before they try to help’
Inmate Terry Bowen barely copes with the pain from a variety of medical problems. Now he's on the verge of losing access to Tylenol — his over-the-counter pain reliever — at the Lansing Correctional Facility. So when the aches of his arthritis flare up, he'll just have to...
'La Fiesta' seized by State of Kansas for non-payment of taxes
La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 for non-payment of taxes. Officials at the restaurant stated they do not know how long the restaurant will be closed or if it will be reopened.
KCTV 5
AG’s Office recovers $12 million for Kansas consumers in 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his Consumer Protection Division recovered more than $12 million for taxpayers in 2021. In its yearly report filed on Monday, Sept. 19, with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the State Legislature, AG Schmidt said his office reported more than $12 million in savings and recoveries to Kansas consumers and the public treasury during the calendar year.
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.
Court docs: Employee handed key to Kansas psychiatric patient during escape
A Osawatomie State Hospital worker gave a key to a psychiatric patient, allowing the two to escape together, according to court documents.
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
AG calls on FCC to help Americans inundated with robocalls
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has called on the FCC to aid Americans inundated with illegal and fraudulent robocalls. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Monday, Sept. 19, he called on the Federal Communication Commission to require telephone providers who route calls across the nation’s telephone network to implement more rigorous measures to prevent robocalls from bombarding Americans.
KCTV 5
Gov. Kelly narrowly polls ahead of AG Schmidt in gubernatorial race
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is narrowly polling ahead of gubernatorial challenger Attorney General Derek Schmidt. The Hill reports that a recent survey it conducted with Emerson College Polling found that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly narrowly leads Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the state gubernatorial race. The survey was released on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
KCTV 5
Kansas taxpayers save $30 million after waterway debts paid
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas taxpayers have saved more than $30 million in future interest payments with the early payment of two state debts. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that by paying off state debt on essential water storage ahead of schedule, her administration has saved taxpayers more than $30 million.
kttn.com
Two men and a woman living in Missouri sentenced to prison terms for $2.1 million meth conspiracy
Two Mexican nationals and a St. Joseph man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a $2.1 million conspiracy that distributed more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City metropolitan area and in northwest Missouri. Juan Guzman, also known as Daniel Solorio and as “Flaco,” 41,...
KCTV 5
Gov. Kelly announces new small business research program
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday the Small Business Research & Development Acceleration Grants. The grants were approved by the state’s 2022 legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kelly. They are being made available through the Kansas Department of Commerce. “These grants enable small businesses...
KCTV 5
Poll shows how Missourians feel about overturning Roe v. Wade, COVID-19, student loan debt forgiveness & filibusters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Some of the biggest topics facing Missouri voters were examined in a SurveyUSA poll released Wednesday. The poll found that 46% of Missourians surveyed disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The poll also concluded that 35% of respondents agree with the decision and 19% are not sure.
Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
