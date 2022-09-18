ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie for Ukraine holds 'Ukrainian Bazaar' fundraiser at ECAT

By Brian Wilk
 4 days ago

Erie for Ukraine held a special fundraiser Sunday featuring lots of fun activities.

Erie for Ukraine held a “Ukrainian bazaar” at the ECAT building, selling food, desserts, drinks and merchandise.

There was also live music to spread the world on the humanitarian aid and to spread awareness on the war in Ukraine .

At the event, people could also get more information on “Erie for Ukraine” and it’s mission.

The event organizer told us the hospitals in Ukraine don’t have enough aid.

“This specific event, the majority of the money that we raise is going to go towards hospitals, because they are in dire need of supplies,” said Ruth Ribalko, Erie for Ukraine.

Ribalko said she would like to see this become an annual event.

