Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Several of Idaho’s leading politicians decline to debate opponents. Here’s who’s in, out
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little and Idaho’s two sitting U.S. House members have declined to participate in the traditional Idaho Debates, while four other televised discussions for statewide offices scheduled next month will take place ahead of November’s general election. Little’s choice follows...
eastidahonews.com
Gregory Anderson
Gregory Scott Anderson was born on September 21, 1945, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Ralph Stanley and Winnie Elaine Maheras Anderson. He gently passed from this life on his 77th birthday September 21, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, due to complications of late-stage Parkinson’s Disease. He spent his childhood...
eastidahonews.com
More than 200,000 student debtors in Idaho to benefit from loan forgiveness, White House says
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Almost all Idahoans with federal student loans will qualify for some student loan forgiveness under a Biden administration program rolling out this fall, according to data released Tuesday by the White House. An Idaho Capital Sun analysis of federal loan data shows that the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Complaint filed over West Ada promotion of Idaho candidate's political fundraiser
BOISE — A formal complaint was filed Monday against state Rep. Codi Galloway and the West Ada School District over the district sending out more than 700 digital flyers promoting a planned fundraiser for Galloway’s Senate campaign at a public school that subsequently was canceled amid legal questions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pnwag.net
Idaho Gets Green Light To Purchase CAFE Land
The University of Idaho's CAFE project took a big step forward this week. On Tuesday, the Idaho Board of Land Commissioners approved the U of I’s request to purchase land central to the school’s Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment. In November 2021, 282 acres of Agricultural...
Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics
Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You
"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
Post Register
Idaho State Superintendent gives out more than $600,000 in staff bonuses, an apparent record
BOISE — State superintendent Sherri Ybarra gave her employees more than $600,000 in bonuses this spring. It appears to be the largest set of bonuses Ybarra has awarded in her eight years in office. The payments began in April, weeks before the May Republican primary. Ybarra finished third in the three-person primary, and will leave office in January.
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Land Board approves investment in country's largest research dairy
The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase farmland in south-central Idaho that will be the site of the country’s largest research dairy. The Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, known as the CAFE project, will include a 2,000-cow dairy and farm fields in Minidoka County, an outreach center in Jerome and a food-processing training program at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
eastidahonews.com
Local veteran and suicide survivor walks 22 miles to raise awareness
MALAD — A local man is walking 22 miles on 9/22 to raise awareness for veterans who have lost their lives to suicide. Warren Price of Malad started walking Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m. near Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls along U.S. Highway 91. He will end his journey in Blackfoot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho Transportation Board approves unprecedented FY2023-2029 transportation plan
The Idaho Transportation Board approved the recommended FY2023-2029 Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP) Thursday during its monthly meeting in Boise. The post <strong>Idaho Transportation Board approves unprecedented FY2023-2029 transportation plan</strong> appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
College of Eastern Idaho unveils new Workforce Training Center in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – College of Eastern Idaho, county and city officials, business owners, and members of the community celebrated the completion of the Eastern Idaho Workforce Training Center on Wednesday afternoon. During a ribbon-cutting at 101 Technology Drive in Idaho Falls, CEI President Rick Aman told those in attendance...
Contract at Idaho Falls Public Library for Bonneville County residents ending soon
Bonneville County residents who use the Idaho Falls Public Library services are asked to return all checked out items by Sept. 27. The post Contract at Idaho Falls Public Library for Bonneville County residents ending soon appeared first on Local News 8.
Idahoans Tax Payers Irate About Student Loan Forgiveness Bill
When President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan, it seemed like a good idea. Up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven for those making less than $125,000 per year (or $250,000 per year per household) would really help out a lot of Americans who are in a tight spot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Lottery winner thought they won $1,000 in Idaho, but they were missing a few zeroes
When an Idaho lottery winner came to cash their ticket, they were puzzled by the staff’s excitement. “They didn’t understand why we were so excited to give away the $1,000 prize,” Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Sept. 21 Facebook post. The winner, who chose to...
Post Register
16,000 Idaho families to receive money from Empowering Parents Program
The Empowering Parents Program, an initiative created by Gov. Brad Little, is open for registration with funds being released by income bracket and on a first-come, first-served basis as early as Oct. 7. The Idaho Legislature approved Senate Bill 1255 earlier this year, which provided $50 million from the American...
KTVB
Hayman House: a highlight of Idaho history
Erma Andre Madry Hayman was born in Nampa in 1907. She was the twelfth kid in a line of thirteen children born to Charles and Amanda Andre.
eastidahonews.com
From the classroom to the spud cellar: harvest break teaches life lessons
ABERDEEN (IdahoEdNews.org) — On a recent Wednesday morning, 10-wheelers brimming with spuds came and went in every direction, making the trip from fields to cellars and back again. Amid the bustling energy, signs along the roadside announced: “Harvest Help Needed.”. To answer that call, rural Idaho school districts...
Comments / 0