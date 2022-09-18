ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Gregory Anderson

Gregory Scott Anderson was born on September 21, 1945, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Ralph Stanley and Winnie Elaine Maheras Anderson. He gently passed from this life on his 77th birthday September 21, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, due to complications of late-stage Parkinson’s Disease. He spent his childhood...
REXBURG, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, ID
City
Moscow, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
State
New York State
Pocatello, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
pnwag.net

Idaho Gets Green Light To Purchase CAFE Land

The University of Idaho's CAFE project took a big step forward this week. On Tuesday, the Idaho Board of Land Commissioners approved the U of I’s request to purchase land central to the school’s Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment. In November 2021, 282 acres of Agricultural...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics

Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You

"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Satterlee
Person
Ilana Rubel
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Land Board approves investment in country's largest research dairy

The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase farmland in south-central Idaho that will be the site of the country’s largest research dairy. The Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, known as the CAFE project, will include a 2,000-cow dairy and farm fields in Minidoka County, an outreach center in Jerome and a food-processing training program at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Local veteran and suicide survivor walks 22 miles to raise awareness

MALAD — A local man is walking 22 miles on 9/22 to raise awareness for veterans who have lost their lives to suicide. Warren Price of Malad started walking Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m. near Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls along U.S. Highway 91. He will end his journey in Blackfoot.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho State University#Senate#Democrats#The Idaho Legislature#The University Of Idaho
eastidahonews.com

College of Eastern Idaho unveils new Workforce Training Center in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – College of Eastern Idaho, county and city officials, business owners, and members of the community celebrated the completion of the Eastern Idaho Workforce Training Center on Wednesday afternoon. During a ribbon-cutting at 101 Technology Drive in Idaho Falls, CEI President Rick Aman told those in attendance...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Post Register

16,000 Idaho families to receive money from Empowering Parents Program

The Empowering Parents Program, an initiative created by Gov. Brad Little, is open for registration with funds being released by income bracket and on a first-come, first-served basis as early as Oct. 7. The Idaho Legislature approved Senate Bill 1255 earlier this year, which provided $50 million from the American...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

From the classroom to the spud cellar: harvest break teaches life lessons

ABERDEEN (IdahoEdNews.org) — On a recent Wednesday morning, 10-wheelers brimming with spuds came and went in every direction, making the trip from fields to cellars and back again. Amid the bustling energy, signs along the roadside announced: “Harvest Help Needed.”. To answer that call, rural Idaho school districts...
ABERDEEN, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy