nwestiowa.com
Sept. 22 cross country
Girls team results: 1. Lennox, SD 80; 2. Spencer 94; 3. Unity Christian 112; 4. Cherokee 119; 5. Sibley-Ocheyedan 145; 6. Sioux Center 161; 7. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon 163; 8. Okoboji 185; 9. Le Mars 177; 10 West Lyon 186; 11. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 268; 12. Western Christian 288; 13. Sheldon 406.
nwestiowa.com
N'West Iowa natives produce film about Black barbers
REGIONAL—When N’West Iowa natives Randy Oostra and Matt Foss first crossed paths in Toledo, OH, they were drawn into a collaboration that — on its surface — seems surprising. Years later, that collaboration has inspired a short film. “Sons of Toledo,” co-produced by Foss and Oostra...
nwestiowa.com
South O'Brien meat judges see success
PAULLINA—A group of South O’Brien School District students started the 2022-23 academic year off by enjoying a slice of victory at the statewide Meat and Livestock Evaluation Competition. The high school FFA chapter’s meat evaluation team members were named reserve champions out of 15 participating teams at the...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities in Iowa for Retirement Living
The state of Iowa sits at the heart of the Midwest and is the nation’s top producer of pork! Fun fact: in Iowa, hogs outnumber people, 4 to 1! But, agriculture isn’t all the Hawkeye State is known for. Iowa is a mix of big city life and small-town pleasures, from border to border. While it may be most well-known for its gigantic state fair, Iowa is home to Crystal Lake Cave, Pikes Peak State Park, and many more naturally beautiful and fun landmarks!
These Two Charming Towns Were Named The Most Underrated Towns In Iowa
There are some really cute little towns in Iowa but two have received the title of being the most underrated in the state. Every state has at least one town that doesn't get the visitors it should. Maybe it's got a classic Americana feel in it's downtown, good land for things like hiking or canoeing, or qualities that just make it stick out in the best way. Love Exploring looked at the most underrated town in every state. While the town that they chose for Iowa is a bit of a drive away from the QC (almost 4 hours actually), it's Danish-inspired architecture still looks charming and memorable.
KCCI.com
Iowa enters agreement with Taiwan to purchase grain
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has agreed to send more than $2.6 million of Iowa corn, soybeans, and other grains to Taiwan. A signing ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon for the 2022 Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission. It strengthens the bond the state already has with the 12th largest buyer of Iowa products.
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Iowa
As an Iowan who grew up in a relatively small town, I was interested to see what areas and towns would find themselves on such an extreme list. Anything that claims something is the worst must have some major data to back it up, right?. Well, the site Road snacks...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa DOT rolls out its first reduced-conflict intersection
(The Center Square) – Benefits of Iowa Department of Transportation’s first reduced-conflict intersection include cost savings, district staff say. The department said on its website that the new intersection, for U.S. 20 and Poplar Avenue near Fort Dodge, was opened to reduce crashes and injuries, which may be getting busier with the opening of a travel plaza.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm, lawyers for legal malpractice
SIOUX CITY — A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and a Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims...
Taiwan To Buy Iowa Grain
(Des Moines, IA) — The Governor’s office announced that members of the Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission delegation, representing agricultural, economic, and cultural sectors, will be at the Iowa State Capitol Building today (Tuesday) to sign letters of intent to purchase a significant amount of U-S corn and soybeans. The governor will be on hand along with leaders of commodity groups for the signing set for 1:20 p-m.
See Inside the Biggest Private Home in Iowa [PHOTOS]
This is the biggest house I have ever seen... I mean, in pictures 'cuz they wouldn't let scruffy old me within 300 yards of it. If I could peak inside, it would be hard to decide where to start exploring. Maybe one of the 8 bedrooms? I could check out...
KCCI.com
Get the facts: Fact-checking the first campaign ads in Iowa Attorney General race
DES MOINES, Iowa — The general election is on Nov. 8 in Iowa. During the election, Iowans will have the chance to vote on the next attorney general. The nation's longest serving attorney general, Democrat Tom Miller, is being challenged by Republican candidate Brenna Bird. Bird launched her first...
iheart.com
Flags in Iowa Ordered to Full Staff Monday Evening
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering flags in Iowa to return to fall staff today at sunset. Flags have been at half-staff since Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8th. President Biden ordered flags to remain at half-staff until the Queen’s interment. Her funeral service was...
Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting
LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo […] The post Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Iowa’s Largest Lake Has Six Old Towns Underneath It
Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
KCCI.com
Iowa pipeline project moving forward with permits as landowners worry about property values
ANKENY, Iowa — A new C02 pipeline could eventually stretch more than 800 miles across Iowa. But before the company planning it can apply for a permit, it needs to finish meeting with local communities. A meeting for Polk County property owners was the last of 12 in-person meetings...
Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes
Two Iowa towns failed to submit their budgets by the state's required deadline, meaning that residents now do not have to pay property taxes. Credit: Xijian (Getty Images) Per a report from Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI 8, people who reside in Zearing and Le Roy will not pay property taxes this fiscal year due to city leaders' error.
More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?
It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
