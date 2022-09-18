Read full article on original website
Dancing With QC Stars to help local charities
The “Dancing With the Quad Cities Stars” event Thursday in Eldridge will help raise money for many area charities. The dance competition will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Eldridge Community Center, 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge, with a VIP Party at 6 p.m. According...
Before Off-Broadway, Augie professor brings Callas to QC theater
Before she makes her Off-Broadway debut next month, Shelley Cooper will do a local performance of her popular “La Divina: The Last Interview of Maria Callas” in Davenport on Sunday. Cooper (a musical theater professor at Augustana College) will be presented in her one-woman show by Opera Quad...
REVIEW: New Circa musical boasts fabulous cast in lame show
It’s pretty rare that you have homework while watching live theater. But then, “Clue: The Musical” is not your typical show. The literally colorful, wacky musical — in a new, boisterous production at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse — is very interactive for the audience. (It was also done in spring 2018 at Moline’s Black Box Theatre.) Based on the popular board game, the show brings the world’s best-known suspects to “larger-than-life” life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon.
Troy Rangel & Friends play Music on the Mississippi
Enjoy live music and dancing with Troy Rangel & Friends Monday, September 26 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Ben Butterworth East Shelter, located at Old River Dr. and 55th St. in Moline. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to this all-ages event by Moline Parks and Recreation. Please note...
Free tacos, free books at today’s block party
Looking for a great way to spend your afternoon today? How does free tacos, free snow cones and free books at a block party sound?. That’s just a part of what Project NOW, the Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Moline Library will provide today at 3:30 p.m.
Stand-up comedy returns to Stardust
Stand-up comedy will return to the Stardust in downtown Davenport on Thursday, Sept. 29. Standup At Stardust 2 is the second installment of a new monthly standup comedy showcase at 218 Iowa St., Davenport. After a successful first show, with over 100 people in attendance, the host Collin Strajack as well as Stardust (the venue) have decided to shift the show to the main room on the ground floor to accommodate a larger audience, offer a full bar, and allow easier access to restrooms, according to an event release.
QC four-time cancer survivor distributes free books from her dog
Dogs are not only man’s best friend, but a certain Moline pooch is a doctor and a new author, who’s giving invaluable help to many Quad Citizens touched by cancer. Pamela Crouch of Moline, a four-time cancer survivor, is distributing dozens of copies of her cute, companionable paperback by her talented beagle, Cooper Wigglesmith Crouch. The 32-page collection of photos, pithy sayings and witty hashtags is called “Dr. Cooper’s Guide to Cancer Recovery: How I Helped My Mom Beat This Stupid Disease Four Times.”
Sample brews in Pearl City this weekend
It’s not October yet, but that doesn’t stop Muscatine from planning its Pearl City “Oktobrewfest,” to be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Riverside Park, 101 W. Mississippi Drive. Expect mouth-puckering sour beers, hop bombs, barrel-aged brews, and a wide range of...
Rock Island to host community garage sale
Come search for a great bargain or hidden treasure at a community garage sale in Rock Island on Saturday, Sept. 24. Over 6,000 square feet of shopping for toys, home décor, furniture, trinkets and more will be available at the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Fall Community Garage Sale on Sept. 24 at Upper Longview Park (1601 18th Ave., Rock Island) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To reserve a vendor space or for more information, call 309-732-7275.
Dogtoberfest brings fun with man’s best friend
Bring out the canine crew and help raise money for improvements at Crow Creek Dog Park! Kris Albert stopped by Local 4 to tell us all about Dogtoberfest. For more information, click here.
Hitchcock radio play to open at Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill Players continue the 2022 season with “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” by Joe Landry, opening on Sept. 29. The show will be presented Thursdays to Sundays, through Oct. 9 at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo’s Richmond Hill Park. Spies, murder, love, and other Alfred...
Iowa native cheered in ‘Survivor’ debut
A man from Iowa made his national television debut far from home on Wednesday night. His family and friends cheered him on as he competes on “Survivor.”. Cody Assenmacher is one of 18 contestants in the reality show’s 43rd season. The 35-year-old is stranded on the island of...
City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million
The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
QC bank president has big heart for new Genesis program
On July 4, 2016, at age 51, John Anderson had a surprise heart attack. The CEO of Quad City Bank & Trust had a family history of heart disease — his father died of a heart attack at 50 and his mother at 55. “I was very mindful that...
Iowa native among new ‘Survivor’ contestants, premiering tonight
A 35-year-old Iowa native is among the newest round of contestants to appear on the reality series “Survivor,” which will kick off its 43rd season tonight. Cody Assenmacher — who grew up in Preston, Iowa, 15 miles east of Maquoketa — currently lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and works in elevator sales. His parents are hosting a viewing party tonight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Downtown Pub, 102 W. Gillet St., Preston, to see Cody among the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other.
ImpactLife opens temporary donor center in Moline
ImpactLife has temporarily relocated its Moline Donor Center to 4703 16th St., Moline, to accommodate a remodeling project at its permanent location in Moline at 3600 16th St. The temporary location is near the intersection of 16th Street and 52nd Avenue in Moline, approximately one half-mile south of the permanent site, according to a Tuesday release. The blood center expects to use the temporary location through the end of October and possibly into November, spokesman Kirby Winn said. Hours of operation and appointment schedules are unchanged.
Hundreds sign up for housing assistance
Hundreds of people signed up for a chance to get housing assistance from the City of Davenport. They waited in line over the last two days to get on the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program. The city hasn’t offered it for five years. “Some of the...
Bring your own beer or dog: Kinnick overnight gets ‘weird’
The rain started falling prior to the 6:30 p.m. kickoff inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday and continued through the first half of Iowa-Nevada. But the action didn’t stop until the third quarter with around five minutes left, when the first of three lightning delays evacuated the stadium. After each...
Another new cruise ship to dock in Davenport
Like Viking Cruise Lines did earlier this month, American Cruise Lines (ACL) has a new riverboat cruising the Mississippi River this season. Music to QC tourism leaders’ ears, the American Symphony will stop here for the first time on Monday, Sept. 26 at 8 a.m., at River Heritage Park, 615 E. River Dr., Davenport. It will be unique because ACL’s American Melody will also be docked there at the same time, according to a Visit Quad Cities release Wednesday.
Galesburg poised to hire new city manager
The city of Galesburg has offered the city manager position to Gerald Smith, who has served in that role in Maquoketa, Iowa, among a 25-year career in public administration. The offer is contingent upon approval of an employment agreement, which is scheduled for City Council consideration at the Sept. 26, 2022 City Council meeting. Smith was chosen by the Galesburg City Council to fill the position after a nationwide recruitment and selection process, led by the recruitment firm GovHR.
