Cookeville, TN

wilsonpost.com

WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities

The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville’s first brewery and taproom celebrates six years of business

COOKEVILLE – Seven years ago, if you wanted a craft beer you had to travel to a major city. Then a couple of friends took a leap of faith and opened Cookeville’s first brewery and taproom, Red Silo, on the corner of First Street and Cedar Avenue. Saturday night, Red Silo celebrated six years in business with an anniversary celebration featuring live music, fun games, food, beer and giveaways.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Benefit ride held for teen Lebanon battling bone cancer

Dozens of motorcycles made their way through Wilson County last Saturday in honor of a Lebanon teen who is battling bone cancer. The L-Town Riders motorcycle club held the Jayden’s Journey Benefit Ride to help raise funds, awareness and support for 13-year-old Jayden Bailey, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma earlier this year.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday. ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.
GALLATIN, TN
newstalk941.com

Contract Signed For Dirt Work At Tennessee Avenue Fairgrounds

Dirt work at the new Putnam County Fairgrounds on Tennessee Avenue expected to start over the next few days. Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said the county signed a contract for the work at $6.3 million. “We have another million in the new budget coming up that we will do...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Car Burst Into Flames Friday Night

(MURFREESBORO) A late model Buick burst into flames shortly after 9:00 o'clock this past Friday night. The incident occurred in front of Farmers Family Restaurant, off the Old Fort Parkway. Friday. Ladder 4 and Engine 9 crews used water and firefighting foam to put out the fire due to gasoline...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Another Property Rental Scam in Rutherford County

(MURFREESBORO, TN) In this day and age, it’s always important to make sure you know who you are doing business with. This is especially true if you're planning to rent a home or an apartment. This month, an out-of-town woman found out the hard way that she cannot trust a potential landlord who may be more of a scam artist than property owner.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN CRASHES INTO FIVE VEHICLES AT BLUE BIRD MOTORS WHILE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

To the area of West Ave at Blue Bird Motors for a vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival contact was made with a grey Honda Accord that crashed into five vehicles at Blue Bird Motors. The male driver was found by officers around the side of the building in possession of an empty box of White Claw beer with him. There was a black plastic piece that was laying beside the beer box that was found to be from the bottom of the Honda Accord in the crash. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Mr. Tyler Flowers.
CROSSVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Tommy Dodson HWY Bridge In Overton Closed For Repairs

A bridge on Tommy Dodson Highway in Overton County expected to be closed until mid-November for improvements. TDOT Community Relations Officer Rae-Anne Bradley said the bridge over Danner Branch will have portions of the deck replaced and be repaved. ‘Traffic is being detoured via State Route 111,” Bradley said. “Drivers...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

STONE MEMORIAL HIGH STUDENT KILLED IN I-40 CRASH IDENTIFIED

A Cumberland County teen was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on I-40 Monday afternoon. Ian Honcoop, 17, was traveling I-40 East when, according to witnesses, a vehicle stopped suddenly to cross over from Eastbound to Westbound which caused a lock-up of other vehicles on the interstate. Ian crashed into a semi-truck due to the lock-up and was killed instantly. Ian was a senior at Stone Memorial High School. An investigation is ongoing by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Ian’s mother posted this on Facebook: “Don’t be that person who thinks that an emergency (crossover) lane is for their use. My family lost part of it’s heart tonight due to the entitled thinking of one person.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

No Major Lay Offs In CRMC’s Nursing Ranks, Despite Claims

Despite claims from multiple nurses inside Cookeville Regional Medical Center, CEO Paul Korth said there have not been major layoffs in the medical center’s nursing ranks. “We recognize that there are currently many inaccuracies circulating regarding our actions, and I can confirm that there have not been ‘major layoffs in the nursing,'” Korth said in an email response.
COOKEVILLE, TN

