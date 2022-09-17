To the area of West Ave at Blue Bird Motors for a vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival contact was made with a grey Honda Accord that crashed into five vehicles at Blue Bird Motors. The male driver was found by officers around the side of the building in possession of an empty box of White Claw beer with him. There was a black plastic piece that was laying beside the beer box that was found to be from the bottom of the Honda Accord in the crash. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Mr. Tyler Flowers.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO