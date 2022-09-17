Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wilsonpost.com
WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities
The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville’s first brewery and taproom celebrates six years of business
COOKEVILLE – Seven years ago, if you wanted a craft beer you had to travel to a major city. Then a couple of friends took a leap of faith and opened Cookeville’s first brewery and taproom, Red Silo, on the corner of First Street and Cedar Avenue. Saturday night, Red Silo celebrated six years in business with an anniversary celebration featuring live music, fun games, food, beer and giveaways.
wilsonpost.com
Benefit ride held for teen Lebanon battling bone cancer
Dozens of motorcycles made their way through Wilson County last Saturday in honor of a Lebanon teen who is battling bone cancer. The L-Town Riders motorcycle club held the Jayden’s Journey Benefit Ride to help raise funds, awareness and support for 13-year-old Jayden Bailey, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma earlier this year.
wgnsradio.com
After 1 Collapsed Lung and Two Weeks in the NICU, Murfreesboro Baby is Home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - It was a day of celebration and love for Kara Forge, who was 33 weeks pregnant. Kara’s family gathered together to throw her a shower for her soon-to-be son. Little did they know, he would be arriving just hours later. That evening, she was getting ready for bed and noticed she was bleeding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday. ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.
newstalk941.com
Contract Signed For Dirt Work At Tennessee Avenue Fairgrounds
Dirt work at the new Putnam County Fairgrounds on Tennessee Avenue expected to start over the next few days. Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said the county signed a contract for the work at $6.3 million. “We have another million in the new budget coming up that we will do...
wgnsradio.com
Car Burst Into Flames Friday Night
(MURFREESBORO) A late model Buick burst into flames shortly after 9:00 o'clock this past Friday night. The incident occurred in front of Farmers Family Restaurant, off the Old Fort Parkway. Friday. Ladder 4 and Engine 9 crews used water and firefighting foam to put out the fire due to gasoline...
WTVCFOX
"We found child footprints:" Dispatch audio reveals tragic search for child in Sale Creek
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — There are still questions after a child was found dead at the base of a waterfall in Sale Creek Friday. Newly obtained dispatch audio reveals the tragic search leading up to finding the child. Deputies for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office say the child's body...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for
They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II.
wgnsradio.com
Another Property Rental Scam in Rutherford County
(MURFREESBORO, TN) In this day and age, it’s always important to make sure you know who you are doing business with. This is especially true if you're planning to rent a home or an apartment. This month, an out-of-town woman found out the hard way that she cannot trust a potential landlord who may be more of a scam artist than property owner.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN CRASHES INTO FIVE VEHICLES AT BLUE BIRD MOTORS WHILE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
To the area of West Ave at Blue Bird Motors for a vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival contact was made with a grey Honda Accord that crashed into five vehicles at Blue Bird Motors. The male driver was found by officers around the side of the building in possession of an empty box of White Claw beer with him. There was a black plastic piece that was laying beside the beer box that was found to be from the bottom of the Honda Accord in the crash. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Mr. Tyler Flowers.
newstalk941.com
Tommy Dodson HWY Bridge In Overton Closed For Repairs
A bridge on Tommy Dodson Highway in Overton County expected to be closed until mid-November for improvements. TDOT Community Relations Officer Rae-Anne Bradley said the bridge over Danner Branch will have portions of the deck replaced and be repaved. ‘Traffic is being detoured via State Route 111,” Bradley said. “Drivers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Minivan driver killed after driving onto I-24 in oncoming lane at South Church St. Interchange
(MURFREESBORO, TN) There was a fatal accident on Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro during the early AM hours of Friday morning. The wreck involved a vehicle driving in the wrong direction, according to a report filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The accident occurred at 3:20 AM on Friday (09/16/22). The...
Owner of Smyrna BBQ restaurant charged with money laundering
The Tennessee Department of Revenue reported 66-year-old Scharneitha Britton, owner of Kinfolks BBQ, was arrested by special agents on Monday.
wvlt.tv
TN Tech leaders accused of violating First Amendment amidst drag show investigation
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education responded to a statement made by the Tennessee Tech University President. The President’s statement was made after a video of a drag show on campus went viral in early September. The controversy began when Landon Starbuck posted a...
crossvillenews1st.com
STONE MEMORIAL HIGH STUDENT KILLED IN I-40 CRASH IDENTIFIED
A Cumberland County teen was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on I-40 Monday afternoon. Ian Honcoop, 17, was traveling I-40 East when, according to witnesses, a vehicle stopped suddenly to cross over from Eastbound to Westbound which caused a lock-up of other vehicles on the interstate. Ian crashed into a semi-truck due to the lock-up and was killed instantly. Ian was a senior at Stone Memorial High School. An investigation is ongoing by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Ian’s mother posted this on Facebook: “Don’t be that person who thinks that an emergency (crossover) lane is for their use. My family lost part of it’s heart tonight due to the entitled thinking of one person.”
Teen dies of gunshot wound to the head in Wilson County
The sheriff in Wilson County confirms a 19-year-old died of a gunshot at a home early this last weekend.
Disturbing details revealed in Manchester infant’s death as murder trial begins
A Manchester man accused of killing his five-week-old baby claims the infant’s death was an accident. Testimony began Tuesday for the young father facing first-degree murder in his son’s death.
Man arrested for allegedly groping in Lebanon Walmart
A registered sex offender was arrested Sunday night for allegedly groping multiple people, including children, in a Lebanon Walmart over the weekend.
newstalk941.com
No Major Lay Offs In CRMC’s Nursing Ranks, Despite Claims
Despite claims from multiple nurses inside Cookeville Regional Medical Center, CEO Paul Korth said there have not been major layoffs in the medical center’s nursing ranks. “We recognize that there are currently many inaccuracies circulating regarding our actions, and I can confirm that there have not been ‘major layoffs in the nursing,'” Korth said in an email response.
Comments / 0