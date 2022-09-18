It’s pretty rare that you have homework while watching live theater. But then, “Clue: The Musical” is not your typical show. The literally colorful, wacky musical — in a new, boisterous production at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse — is very interactive for the audience. (It was also done in spring 2018 at Moline’s Black Box Theatre.) Based on the popular board game, the show brings the world’s best-known suspects to “larger-than-life” life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon.

