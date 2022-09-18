Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PromoWest Productions provides Columbus concert-goers venue options to see their favorite artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
AROUSE student radio to host Welcome Back Show Saturday, spotlighting Columbus bandsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: Londot earns consecutive Big Ten honors, helping Buckeyes become ‘complete team’The LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Battle Michigan to a Scoreless Draw
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State defense played well again in another up and down battle but neither Ohio State or Michigan was able to find the back of the net in a scoreless draw on Thursday evening in Ann Arbor. This was the second scoreless draw of the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Ohio State, Cleveland State Draw 0-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (5-0-3) and host Cleveland State (4-1-2) went 90 minutes Wednesday without either team finding the back of the net at Krenzler Field. With the 0-0 result, Ohio State tied a school record for most games to start a season without a loss at eight. The 2009 team started 5-0-3 as well.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Head To Nashville For Mason Rudolph
Tee Times: 18 holes each day – Tee times begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and at 8:00 a.m. Sunday. Teams: Vanderbilt, Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Chattanooga, Denver, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Kentucky, LSU, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio State, Washington. COLUMBUS, Ohio— After a win in their first event of...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in Action at Fall Ranked Spotlight
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This week, four members of the Ohio State women’s tennis team are competing in the Fall Ranked Spotlight hosted by North Carolina State. The tournament includes doubles matches Thursday evening and Sunday morning, with singles play Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Thursday doubles matches were in Raleigh, with the rest of the tournament at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ Buckeyes Chat with the Media Ahead of the Wisconsin Game
Ohio State met with the media following Wednesday’s practice to discuss team progress ahead of Saturday’s competition against Wisconsin. On the increased use of the i-formation this season:. “It’s good for the running backs and the offense to prove that we can run the ball instead of just...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 7 Ohio State Opens Big Ten Play on the Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (4-4) is on the road for back-to-back matches this weekend to open Big Ten play. The Buckeyes face Iowa on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and No. 3 Nebraska on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET with both matches being broadcast live on B1G+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Start Times and TV Assignments Announced for 2022-23 Season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The start times and TV assignments for Ohio State’s 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule was announced by the Big Ten Conference on Thursday and as usual, the Buckeyes will be front and center on the national stage. Ohio State will appear a total of 16...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Head North to Take on Rival Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State remains on the road to start this week as the Buckeyes head north to take on rival Michigan on Thursday evening. This will be the 32nd all-time meeting between the two programs. The match is set for a 7 p.m. kick and will be streamed on BTN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Women’s Basketball TV Schedule Announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022-23 women’s basketball television schedule, along with tip times for those games, on Wednesday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ schedule features 13 games broadcast on television with seven of those games being played at home. View the full 2022-23 schedule HERE.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Road Trip to Rutgers, Penn State Awaits This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After playing its first conference game of the season last weekend, conference action heats up for the 23rd-ranked Ohio State field hockey team this weekend when it heads east for a pair of road tests. Ohio State will face No. 19 Rutgers on Friday at 3 p.m. in Piscataway, N.J. and sixth-ranked Penn State on Sunday at noon in State College, Pa.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Ohio State Heads North to Face Vikings
Cleveland, Ohio — Krenzler Field (3,000) COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (5-0-2) steps out of Big Ten Conference play to face intrastate opponent Cleveland State (4-1-1) on the road Wednesday at Krenzler Field. The Buckeyes are fresh from a 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana Sunday...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Hall of Fame 2022: John Bluem
This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including former men’s soccer coach John Bluem. Bluem is the most accomplished men’s soccer coach in Ohio State history. In 21 seasons in Columbus, Bluem guided the Buckeyes to 206 wins and five Big Ten championships. During his tenure, Ohio State appeared in the NCAA Tournament 10 times and advanced to the College Cup finals in 2007.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 wrestling schedule Tuesday. In addition to three home nonconference matches, Ohio State will have four additional dates with Big Ten foes in Columbus in 2023. The Buckeyes will have four road competitions as well in conference play. The 2023...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 3 Ohio State Opens Big Ten Play vs. Wisconsin
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes kick off their 110th season of Big Ten Conference play Saturday with a 7:30 p.m. game at Ohio Stadium against the Wisconsin Badgers. The game matches the programs with the most Big Ten divisional titles since the conference moved to a divisional format in 2011: Ohio State has won or shared 10 consecutive division titles. Wisconsin has won or shared five division titles.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Sept. 20
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Synchronized Swimming Continues Championship Tradition
Last season, the Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team won the 2022 U.S. Collegiate Championship to return the national championship trophy to Columbus. The Buckeyes have now won 33 national titles since the program’s first season in 1977-78. Ohio State earned the overall institution championship with a collegiate sweep...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Women’s Basketball Mini Plan and Group Tickets on Sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Mini plans and group tickets for the 2022-23 Ohio State women’s basketball season are now on sale. Fans may choose either four or eight games as a mini plan, with the price varying depending on what games are selected. The Buckeyes host Notre Dame College...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Men's Basketball Mini-Plans
Customize your experience with Ohio State men’s basketball game and enjoy any number of flexible ticket options by becoming a mini-plan ticketholder. Fans can select one of several mini-plans options:. 4-Game Option:. Two (2) non-conference opponents. One (1) weekday Big Ten opponent. One (1) weekend Big Ten opponent. 8-Game...
