Arcata Offering Jujitsu Classes Led by Instructor Matt Olsen
The City of Arcata Recreation Division offers Jujitsu classes led by instructor Matt Olsen. Dan Zan Ryu Jujitsu is a traditional Japanese/Hawaiian system composed of locks and escapes, striking, judo style throws and groundwork. The art lends itself readily to practical self-defense on a basic and advanced level. This class emphasizes physical conditioning, character development, and community.
Local Services for Senior Care Acknowledged During National PACE Month
Redwood Coast PACE, a program of the Humboldt Senior Resource Center, is celebrating National PACE Month during September. We are taking this opportunity to raise awareness and celebrate the difference that Redwood Coast PACE — a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly — makes in the lives of our participants, their families, and our community.
Security National Announces Plans for a Community Housing Project Near Indianola Cutoff
We’ve been hearing whispers about this potential development for months, with local residents getting phone calls from an unidentified polling firm asking questions about a housing development project near the Indianola Cutoff between Eureka and Arcata. Well, now we know a bit more. Security National Properties, one of numerous...
How to Land the Plane: A Free Educational Webinar for Humboldt County Cannabis Operators
Legal cannabis operators are invited to attend a free educational webinar titled “How To Land the Plane” by Holly Carter of Oxalis Services. Holly will walk attendees through options for reducing canopy on a year-to-year or permanent basis, including regulatory & business considerations and support options. HCGA will...
Support Humboldt and Del Norte Counties’ 3,500+ Alzheimer’s Patients at the 7th Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Press release from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Humboldt County:. at the Adorni Center in Eureka. Registration starts at 9 am. The opening ceremony is at 10 am. Participants can walk either a one- or three-mile course and can learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.
Tuna Water Still Sitting off Eureka
It's been one heck of a season for albacore tuna off the North Coast, and it looks like it's not over yet. In a typical year, you get a few shots at the warm water over the course of the summer and into early fall. But this year has seen opportunities every week since the latter part of July. The first tuna of the season was caught out of Brookings on July 21, and it's been good fishing at selective ports from Fort Bragg north to Brookings ever since. And the good weather and ocean conditions appear they'll stick around a little longer. The forecast looks good through Thursday of this week, with the warm water sitting straight west of Eureka 20 to 25 miles. Boats that chased tuna Saturday out of Eureka were rewarded with a wide-open bite 20 miles offshore. If you haven't got your fill of tuna yet, and I'm willing to bet most have, there's still time to fill the jars, freezers and smokers.
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 23 through Thursday, September 29
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
William Carson and his Mansion
"[The Carson Mansion] will stand as a monument to a life of unexampled energy and honest integrity. It's hard to find anyone who had a bad word to say about William Carson on record, other than his usual uncomplimentary label — "lumber baron" — and the fact that he was a Republican. Other than that, in accounts from his contemporaries, he comes over as an enlightened employer who, for instance, voluntarily reduced working hours from 12 to 10, paid Christmas bonuses every year ($5 for married men, half that for singles), and who provided board for his workers where the meals "rivaled those of hotels." When 2,000 local lumber workers went on strike for better wages and working conditions in 1907, his company was unaffected.
Matthews and Castellano Named 2022 Environmental Champions
Press release from the Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER):. The Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER) is pleased to announce that it has named Arcata City Councilmember Meredith Matthews and Eureka City Councilmember Leslie Castellano its 2022 Environmental Champions. The designation honors local elected officials who have gone above and beyond in moving forward a climate action and environmental justice agenda.
Fall Prescribed Fire Activities in the Bald Hills
Press release from Redwood National and State Parks:. Redwood National and State Parks plans to conduct a series of prescribed burns this fall in the prairies and oak woodlands of the Bald Hills east of Orick, California. The prescribed fire season in the parks begins in late September or early October as weather conditions permit.
Donate to Help Save the Red Pandas in Honor of International Red Panda Day
This past Saturday, September 17, was International Red Panda Day. Every year at Sequoia Park Zoo, we celebrate International Red Panda Day by rallying our community to support red pandas in the wild. Continue the celebration by making a donation to our two-week-long fundraiser directly supporting red pandas in the wild through the Red Panda Network. This year all donations will be generously matched by the Zoo’s Conservation Advisory Committee at Sequoia Park Zoo up to $1,000. Help us make the biggest impact we can!
Unanimous Vote Calls for the Renaming of Patrick’s Point
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to change the name of the famous headland along the Northern California coast – Patrick’s Point – to Sue-meg Point. The change, which mirrors the 2021 name change of the State Park which holds the headlands, will now move to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names to officially document the new name.
Stolen Pickup Full of Trash Stuck Then Abandoned in the Mad River Near Blue Lake
An abandoned pickup filled with a large amount of trash wallows in the algae filled Mad River near the town of Blue Lake today while its owners, the victims of vehicle theft, rush to the scene to reclaim it. Frank Onstine who captured the above photo notified the City of...
Sara Bareilles to Perform Free Community Concert in Halvorsen Park
The internationally-acclaimed musician, actor, and writer Sara Bareilles is returning home to perform a special community concert on Sunday, October 16, at Halvorsen Park on the Eureka waterfront. Live music is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., and opening acts will include local performers hand-selected by Bareilles. “I am so...
Global Climate Rally at Arcata Plaza on September 23rd
Join with 350 Humboldt and other climate activists today, Friday the 23rd, at 5PM on the Arcata Plaza for a rally and march. We are allied with the international organization Fridays for the Future, started by Greta Thunberg. There will be speakers, a brass band, and a march around the...
Happy First Day of Autumn
Today or tomorrow depending on where in the world you are is the first day of the equinox. For those of us here on the West Coast, it will occur a little after 6 p.m. today. Here’s a look at the sunrise and sunset times in Eureka through the end of the month so you can see the progressively shorter daylight hours.
THIS WEEK in EUREKA CITY COUNCIL: Should the One-Way Traffic Experiment on Dolbeer and W Streets Become Permanent?
Our summer season is coming to a close. Alas, it is time to say goodbye to beloved river days and say hello to autumnal rain, pumpkin spice everything and the return of regular Eureka City Council meetings. Council meetings have been few and far between in the last month or so with at least a few of our hardworking council members taking advantage of the late summer months to squeeze in a couple of last-minute vacations.
Following Violent Brawl in Arcata, Local Bartender Plans ‘Peace Picnic’ on the Plaza to Rally Against Violence
After a violent brawl broke out in front of The Jam in Arcata over the weekend, one local bartender is planning a “Peace Picnic” – a community rally against violence – on the Arcata Plaza on Sept. 26. “I just felt in my heart that I...
Cruz is a ‘Young Fella Ready to Go Out and Explore the World’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Cruz. I am a male, black and white Siberian Husky and...
OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022
Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
