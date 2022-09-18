3 Dillon Reservoir drownings this year makes it one of the deadliest Colorado waterways in 2022, but with high visitation — officials say drownings are rare

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Moose dies at Keystone Resort after becoming entangled in cords of snowmaking equipment
A moose died at Keystone Resort in what wildlife managers are calling an accident they have never seen before. The bull died after it became tangled in electrical cords connected to snowmaking equipment. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Rachael Gonzales said no one she has spoken with at the agency has ever seen an animal die under similar circumstances at a ski area.
Summit Daily News
Paddleboarding witches will soon descend on the Dillon Reservoir
DILLON — Colorado’s lakes and reservoirs will be extra wicked these next couple of months, as witches and warlocks make their annual paddleboarding pilgrimage in honor of the spooky season. Witch paddles — events in which people dress in costumes to paddleboard, kayak and canoe — have become...
Watch: Tarantula creeps across road in southeast Colorado
The height of tarantula mating season is underway and generally lasts until late-September.
Snowboarding pioneer killed in accident on recreation path in Colorado
According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, snowboarding pioneer Adam Merriman was killed in an accident in Vail last Tuesday. The organization describes Merriman as a once-"teenage phenom with talent well beyond his years" that moved on to become a highly influential figure in the sport of snowboarding. A report from...
Hiker who died on Longs Peak identified
Officials with Rocky Mountain National Park identified the hiker that died after near the Keyhole Route of the Longs Peak ascent as Russell Jacobs, 25, of Westminster.
Summit Daily News
Many Colorado counties have no mental health team to respond to 911 crisis calls even though the state offers funding
COLORADO — More than half of Colorado counties lack a “co-responder” program in which a mental health professional joins law enforcement on police calls, including Clear Creek County where local officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man as he sat in his car. The death of Christian...
KKTV
WATCH: Objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News on Tuesday after they witnessed three objects in the sky that were visible from areas of Colorado. One viewer, who shared photos with KKTV 11 News, explained he could see three “huge fireballs” in the sky...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge hosts second Climate Solutions Summit this week
The second Climate Solutions Summit is taking place in Breckenridge this week. The event brings mountain town officials from around the country together to share strategies for addressing climate change in their unique environments, both economic and ecological. The first summit was held in Park City in 2019 as one...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Scott M. Estill: Eliminate the Colorado state income tax?
Jared Polis won the race for Colorado governor back in 2018 with 53% of the vote, good for a 10 point margin over his Republican opponent. If the polls are accurate for the upcoming November election, he will again win with about a 10 point advantage. His opponent this year is Heidi Ganahl, a Republican who checks most of the boxes of her fellow party members. As far as I can tell, there is no mention of any of the far-right election fraud claims on her website and The Donald is nowhere in sight. Just a straightforward law and order, pro-life, job creation sort of candidate.
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
wfft.com
3 killed in Colorado midair collision identified
DENVER (AP) — Three people killed after two planes collided near Denver were identified Monday as the investigation into what went wrong continued. The Boulder County coroner's office said the victims from Saturday’s crash of a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos — a light, homebuilt aircraft — were Daniel Wilmoth, 22, Samuel Fisher, 23, and Henry Butler, 69.
Littleton woman, 23, last known to be in Granite on Sunday is missing
A woman who was last seen on Sunday in Granite is now missing, police say. Call Littleton Det. Christina Goodman at 303-795-3896 if you know where she is.
Summit Daily News
Earwitness suspects joint in recreation path caused electric skateboard crash, death in Vail
Vail resident Adam Merriman died Wednesday, Sept. 14, after sustaining head injuries during an electric skateboard crash on Tuesday, Sept. 13. A nearby pedestrian who heard the crash said he suspects Merriman hit a joint in the pavement between the North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail. An...
Summit Daily News
Cyclist dies after police say driver drifted onto shoulder on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne
A cyclist is dead after police say a Dillon man driving a pickup truck drifted onto the shoulder of Colorado Highway 9 Tuesday evening. The 65-year-old cyclist was riding along the shoulder near mile marker 107, a few miles north of Silverthorne, around 5 p.m. when the crash occurred, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said Wednesday. The cyclist was wearing a helmet.
Summit Daily News
Summit County holds summer trend of no fire restrictions
Despite recent fluctuating weather conditions, ranging from dry to wet, there will be no fire restriction for the week of Sept. 20. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said a storm arriving in Summit County Wednesday that is expected to last until Thursday is forecasted to drop at least an inch of rain.
Summit Daily News
Town of Vail to offer Vail Resorts $12 million for East Vail parcel
The Vail Town Council voted Tuesday evening to offer $12 million to Vail Resorts for the purchase of the much-contested Booth Heights property in East Vail. The offer marks the next step in the town’s condemnation of the 23.3-acre parcel in East Vail. “The offer is based upon the...
Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space
The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
Summit Daily News
Police: Child returned to Summit County after mother attempted to flee with her joint-custody son to Mexico
Federal agents stopped a woman with ties to Summit County at the U.S.–Mexico border after police say she attempted to flee to San Cristóbal de las Casas, according to a Summit County Sheriff’s Office press release issued Thursday. The situation began Tuesday, Sept. 20, when deputies responded...
See majestic bull elk show careless man who's in charge at Estes Park
The man seems completely oblivious to the animal, which is clearly irritated by his presence
