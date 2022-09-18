Read full article on original website
Urban Scholarship Awards Two Mahanoy Area Class of 2022 Graduating Students
Anthony James Urban Esquire and Brian Joseph Urban Esquire of the Law Offices of Anthony Urban PC (pictured center, right to left) on behalf of the trustee of the Urban Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded Daniel J. Reed (right) and Nicole Yost (left) both graduating seniors from Mahanoy Area School District, monetary awards to use for their higher education endeavors.
Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #5
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain (2-2) @ Southern Lehigh (3-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saucon Valley (2-2) @ Pottsville Area (1-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwestern Lehigh (3-1) @ Lehighton (1-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Salisbury Township (0-4)...
No Injuries Reported After Collision in Ashland
No injuries were reported after a collision in Ashland on Thursday morning. Just after 7:00am, Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Centre Street and 20th Street for a motor vehicle accident. The crash involved two vehicles that collided at the intersection. .No injuries were reported. Responding to...
Schuylkill League Crowns Golf Champions
On Monday, the Schuylkill League Golf Championships were held at Mountain Valley Golf Course near Mahanoy City. Finishing their League Schedule, North Schuylkill and Lourdes finished tied, both with 10-2 records. The Spartans would win the Team Championship between Lourdes by 6 strokes to take the Division 1 Championship as well as the Schuylkill League Team Championship.
Pottsville Area May Experience Discolored Water After Water Main Break
The Schuylkill County Municipal Authority has announced on Tuesday that Pottsville water customers may experience discolored water. In an announcement from SCMA" Due to a significant water main break in our Broad Mountain System, the Greater Pottsville Area may experience temporary discolored water. Customers who have been directly affected (or without water) in the isolated area will be contacted individually. Due to the size of the break and the amount of water loss the systems were significantly disrupted causing the potential for discolored water.
Two Juveniles Charged with Making Threats in Northumberland County
Two 12-year-old girls have been charged by the Pennsylvania State Police making threats. According to Troopers, the two girls were charged with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct for an incident on September 16th, 2022 when they allegedly threatened another 12 year old student and the Line Mountain School District.
North Schuylkill Board Approves Turf Project for Baseball and Softball Fields
The North Schuylkill School Board voted on Wednesday evening to move forward with a project to replace the grass on their baseball and softball fields with turf. In a vote of 8-1, the board approved a proposal from FieldTurf USA to replace the grass with synthetic turf on Robert Wetzel Field and Dot Seidel Field.
NOW HIRING: Community Services Group - Direct Support Professional/Program Supervisor
The Community Service Group is currently hiring Direct Support Professionals as well as a Program Supervisor. Both of these positions will be located within Schuylkill County.
