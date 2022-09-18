The Schuylkill County Municipal Authority has announced on Tuesday that Pottsville water customers may experience discolored water. In an announcement from SCMA" Due to a significant water main break in our Broad Mountain System, the Greater Pottsville Area may experience temporary discolored water. Customers who have been directly affected (or without water) in the isolated area will be contacted individually. Due to the size of the break and the amount of water loss the systems were significantly disrupted causing the potential for discolored water.

POTTSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO