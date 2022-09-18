SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Emily Steuernagle scored three goals Thursday to lead the Mount Everett girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Pioneer Valley. “The girls took a little while to get themselves going but once we started finding open players and seeing our teammates better, we really started controlling the flow of the game,” Eagles coach Joshua King said. “I tell them every day is a learning experience whether they are successful or not and each time we step on the field we need to show we belong.”

