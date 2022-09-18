Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Public Theater to Host Play Readings
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Great Barrington Public Theater will present four new play readings at The Foundry, the first look at new work by area playwrights with Berkshire Voices playwrighting collaborative. On four Monday evenings, Oct. 3 to Nov. 21, at The Foundry in West Stockbridge, GBPT will present...
iBerkshires.com
Hancock Shaker Villiage Announces Plans to Reimagine Visitor Center
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Hancock Shaker Village is embarking on a journey to reimagine its visitor center. New Executive Director and CEO Nathaniel Silver and his predecessor, Jennifer Trainer Thompson, announced Thursday that TSKP x IKD Architects — based in Boston and San Francisco — has been hired for the task.
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Golfers Top Springfield ICS
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Nolan Booth and Keeghen Scott each earned 4-0 match wins on Veterans Memorial Golf Course Wednesday to lead the McCann Tech Golf team to a 21.5-2.5 win over Springfield International Charter School. Scott and Booth each earned medalist honors with a low round of 52 for the...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock Girls Fight Frustration in Shutout Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock girls soccer team is 5-0-2 and is outscoring opponents by a combined margin of 23-4. On Thursday afternoon, it outshot visiting Mahar 20-3 in a 2-0 win for its second straight victory. And its coach spent the postgame trying to convince his players...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
79 King Street to Deliver Sustainable, Purposeful Lifestyles for 55-Plus Market in New England College Town
NORTHAMPTON, MA— Live Give Play (LGP), a lifestyle-focused real estate developer, and Spiritos Properties, a mass timber focused developer, have announced plans for 79 King Street, their first rental building for adults aged 55 and older. Located in vibrant Northampton, Mass., in a downtown area rich in arts and...
iBerkshires.com
New Team Taking Over Desperados in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Desperados Mexican Restaurant is set to reopen on Thursday under new management. A sign announcing the reopening went up on the door of the Eagle Street restaurant on Tuesday, more than two weeks after the business temporarily suspended operations. The announcement was made by the...
iBerkshires.com
Health New England Awards Grants to Four Local Non-Profits
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Health New England has awarded $100,000 in grants to non-profit organizations that address inequities to improve maternal and infant health, with four going to groups in Berkshire County. The company’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Grants went to 18 organizations in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire,...
iBerkshires.com
Agawam Boys Top Mount Greylock
AGAWAM, Mass. – Cooper Garbiel-Achorn had a goal and an assist Thursday to lead the Agawam boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Mount Greylock. Dan Warren made six saves for the Mounties. Mount Greylock (1-3-2) goes to Wahconah on Saturday.
iBerkshires.com
Northern Berkshire United Way Sets $435K Campaign Goal
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire United Way annual campaign is setting a goal to raise $435,000 for its 20-member agencies. The goal was announced at the nonprofit's annual meeting Wednesday morning at Norad Mill. The co-chairs will be Rebecca Gold Cellana and Jason Dohaney, former NBUW board president.
iBerkshires.com
Adam, Love Lead Lenox at Home
LENOX, Mass. — Maxwell Adam and Dennis Love were 1-2 on their home course Wednesday to lead six Millionaires in the top 10 of a four-team meet. Adam crossed the line in 16 minutes, 49.09 seconds, just more than six seconds ahead of his teammate Love. Cormac Mathews was...
The ‘Most Affordable House’ in Pittsfield Looks Like it Needs Some Work
Looking for that perfect home in any market can already be pretty stressful. But what happens if you find something in your price range only to see that the actual property looks like it was hit by a natural disaster? The 'most affordable house' in Pittsfield, MA seems to fit that exact description.
iBerkshires.com
Woodlands Partnership Considering Name Change
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership is considering changing its name to more closely align with its organizational goals. The group discussed a potential change at its meeting on Monday, voting to recommend bringing the question to the organization's full board meeting next month. Executive Committee Chair Henry Art said the group has explored the possibility, highlighting numerous reasons to change the name.
westernmassnews.com
Amherst grieving loss of teen who collapsed, died after cross-country meet
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community is grieving after a high school junior collapsed and died after a cross-country meet in Ludlow last week. The high schooler’s heart stopped beating, and they never regained consciousness. “Our community is grieving,” said Amherst-Pelham Regional School Superintendent Dr. Michael Morris. Anna...
iBerkshires.com
Steuernagle Hat Trick Lifts Mount Everett Girls
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Emily Steuernagle scored three goals Thursday to lead the Mount Everett girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Pioneer Valley. “The girls took a little while to get themselves going but once we started finding open players and seeing our teammates better, we really started controlling the flow of the game,” Eagles coach Joshua King said. “I tell them every day is a learning experience whether they are successful or not and each time we step on the field we need to show we belong.”
iBerkshires.com
Calvert Hat Trick, Payson's Three Assists Lift Wahconah
DALTON, Mass. — Brody Calvert had a hat trick Wednesday to lead the Wahconah boys soccer team to a 5-1 win over Lenox. Brady Payson set up goals by Sean Kays and Calvert to give the hosts a 2-0 lead at half-time. Payson picked up another assist in the...
Bicyclist seriously injured in Pittsfield car accident
One person has been hospitalized after a car accident in Pittsfield Wednesday night.
Two Pittsfield men convicted of murder
A Berkshire Superior Court jury found two people guilty of first-degree murder, relating to the murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. Brothers Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polonco, 22, both of Pittsfield, could face life in prison, but will be sentenced at a later date. A third co-defendant, Dasean Smith, 24 of Pittsfield, is also charged with murder and will be tried separately.
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock Girls Edge Hoosac Valley
CHESHIRE, Mass. -- Molly Sullivan converted a first-half penalty kick Tuesday to give the Mount Greylock girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Hoosac Valley. Mai O'Connor stopped one shot to earn the shutout in goal. The Mounties (4-0-2) host Mahar on Thursday. Hoosac Valley (3-3) hosts Ware on Thursday.
iBerkshires.com
Mounties Pull Out Tie Against Pittsfield
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A late own goal salvaged a point for Mount Greylock as it drew against Pittsfield, 1-1, at home. It was all Pittsfield at the start of the game, and the Generals were rewarded for that pressure in the seventh minute with a great cross from Kasey Miranda into the back post that was finished beautifully by Makai Shepardson from a tight angle.
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Girls Go 4-0 on Home Course
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Kellie Harrington and Grace Ungewitter placed first and second respectively Wednesday to lead the Pittsfield girls to a pair of one-point dual meet wins, but the big winners were the hosts from Monument Mountain in a five-team meet. Harrington finished in 19 minutes, 41.61 seconds,...
