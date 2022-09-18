ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos CB Pat Surtain injured vs. Texans

By Jon Heath
 4 days ago
Injuries are starting to pile up for the Denver Broncos.

Already missing safety Justin Simmons (thigh) inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (hip/knee), the Broncos then lost two more players during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

First, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. Later, star cornerback Pat Surtain suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter. Both players were ruled out at halftime.

With Surtain sidelined, Denver’s remaining cornerbacks against Houston were Ronald Darby, K’Waun Williams, Damarri Mathis, Essang Bassey and Darius Phillips.

Mathis stepped up and totaled five tackles and one pass breakup. Williams recorded four tackles; Darby totaled one tackle and one pass breakup.

The Broncos were trailing the Texans 6-3 when Surtain left in the second quarter, but Denver came back to win 16-9 in the second half.

