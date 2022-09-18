MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another alleged victim of Cleotha Abston-Henderson is speaking out about what happened to her, and how the murder of Eliza Fletcher might’ve been prevented. Alicia Franklin blames Memphis Police for not following up on her 2021 rape case and, as we first told you Monday, is suing the department. WREG doesn’t normally […]

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO