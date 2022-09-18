ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot, critically hurt in Midtown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Midtown Memphis Thursday evening, according to Memphis Police. Police said the woman was shot on North Belvedere, just a block away from the Southern College of Optometry. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition around 4:30 p.m., according to...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot to death at Hickory Hill apartment identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Memphis apartment complex leaves one man dead. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) identified the victim as 27-year-old Michael Germany. Police were dispatched to Cedar Run Apartments around 11 p.m. Tuesday night in the 5900 block of East Point Drive. Police said Germany was initially taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man dead after late night shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Hickory Hill. Just before 11:15 p.m., MPD officers were called to the scene in the 5900 block of East Point Drive near Hickory Hill Road. They found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died from his injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Woman gets 'baby daddy' to shoot current boyfriend: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A Memphis woman was arrested overnight after police say she set up a violent attack targeting her boyfriend. Tiffany Williams is now charged nearly two months after a shooting that left her boyfriend critically injured. Detectives say this all started at a house on Nelson Avenue, which Williams shared with her boyfriend. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

Man killed in crash involving 3 vehicles

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. — A Memphis man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the wreck on MS 27, which involved a 2010 Ford Fusion, a 2024 Peterbilt and a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. The Ford Fusion...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for teen believed to be with 56-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert is in effect for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 56-year-old man. Memphis Police Department says Denisha Wilson was reported missing Tuesday night around 11:47 p.m. The complainant who reported her missing believes she is with Tony Williams...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect, victim identified in deadly Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after one person was killed at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Tuesday night. Police responded to the incident at the Cedar Run Apartments in the 5900 Block of East Point Drive at 11:11 p.m. The victim, identified as Micheal Germany III, was located and taken to Regional […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect identified after barricade situation in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a barricade situation in Cordova early Thursday morning, deputies say. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on an active barricade scene after executing a search warrant on the 1400 block of Hidden Ridge Lane just before 2 a.m. The sheriff’s office later said Joe Wilhite, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman told police she was raped by suspect a year before Eliza Fletcher murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another alleged victim of Cleotha Abston-Henderson is speaking out about what happened to her, and how the murder of Eliza Fletcher might’ve been prevented. Alicia Franklin blames Memphis Police for not following up on her 2021 rape case and, as we first told you Monday, is suing the department. WREG doesn’t normally […]
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

Remembering Haley Reedy: Community mourns the loss of 15-year-old

On September 11, tragedy struck the Millington and Millington Central Middle High School communities. Haley Reedy, 15, was shot and died from her wound that Sunday. The Millington Police Department is still investigating the incident and the details that led up to her death. One thing is for certain, Reedy’s...
MILLINGTON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man arrested for beating another man in the head with a hammer in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police said a man has been arrested and charged after attacking another man with a hammer. Southaven police were called to Abacus Staffing in the 200 block of Goodman Road E. about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said they learned a man had walked away after beating another man in the head with a hammer. The victim was taken to Baptist Desoto to be treated for a large laceration on his head.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
Memphis local news

