Woman shot, critically hurt in Midtown, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Midtown Memphis Thursday evening, according to Memphis Police. Police said the woman was shot on North Belvedere, just a block away from the Southern College of Optometry. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition around 4:30 p.m., according to...
Stolen cars involved in crash after 2 teens shot in North Memphis, police say
Two teenagers were shot in North Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said officers responded to gunfire at Chelsea Avenue and McLean around 9 p.m. but didn’t find anybody shot at the scene. However, officers were soon notified about two teenagers with gunshot wounds...
Man shot to death at Hickory Hill apartment identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Memphis apartment complex leaves one man dead. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) identified the victim as 27-year-old Michael Germany. Police were dispatched to Cedar Run Apartments around 11 p.m. Tuesday night in the 5900 block of East Point Drive. Police said Germany was initially taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
Man dead after late night shooting in Hickory Hill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Hickory Hill. Just before 11:15 p.m., MPD officers were called to the scene in the 5900 block of East Point Drive near Hickory Hill Road. They found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Woman gets ‘baby daddy’ to shoot current boyfriend: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested overnight after police say she set up a violent attack targeting her boyfriend. Tiffany Williams is now charged nearly two months after a shooting that left her boyfriend critically injured. Detectives say this all started at a house on Nelson Avenue, which Williams shared with her boyfriend. […]
Shelby County Sheriff's Office identifies man they say shot himself during Cordova barricade
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has identified a man they said shot himself during a barricade situation in Cordova. The SCSO said the fugitive apprehension team and U.S. Marshals were serving a murder warrant for Joe Wilhite, 36, just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Hidden Ride Lane.
14-year-old teen in non-critical condition after shooting on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot on Shelby Drive Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said the shooting happened near the 6100 block of East Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m. The boy was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
Covington Police Department looking for suspects responsible for robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department are looking for suspects responsible for a robbery on West Liberty and Elm Street. On September 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Covington Police responded to a robbery at a car wash. The victim advised he went to get his car washed when...
Squad car collision injures two Memphis Police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Police (MPD) officers are recovering after a car accident in Midtown. The crash happened at Central Avenue and McLean around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to MPD, the officers were en route to the area to help another officer who was responding to a...
Man killed in crash involving 3 vehicles
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. — A Memphis man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the wreck on MS 27, which involved a 2010 Ford Fusion, a 2024 Peterbilt and a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. The Ford Fusion...
City Watch issued for teen believed to be with 56-year-old man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert is in effect for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 56-year-old man. Memphis Police Department says Denisha Wilson was reported missing Tuesday night around 11:47 p.m. The complainant who reported her missing believes she is with Tony Williams...
Suspect, victim identified in deadly Hickory Hill shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after one person was killed at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Tuesday night. Police responded to the incident at the Cedar Run Apartments in the 5900 Block of East Point Drive at 11:11 p.m. The victim, identified as Micheal Germany III, was located and taken to Regional […]
Man robs Cordova convenience store, holds clerk at gunpoint, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on an armed robbery suspect. On Sep. 20 at approximately 12:40 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a business robbery at Berryhill Market on Berryhill Road in Cordova. An armed man walked into the...
Man and woman who died in East Memphis crash identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a crash in East Memphis Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones and 36-year-old Bridgett Murry died at the scene of the crash at Walnut Grove and Perkins around 8 p.m. on September 20.
Suspect identified after barricade situation in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a barricade situation in Cordova early Thursday morning, deputies say. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on an active barricade scene after executing a search warrant on the 1400 block of Hidden Ridge Lane just before 2 a.m. The sheriff’s office later said Joe Wilhite, […]
Woman told police she was raped by suspect a year before Eliza Fletcher murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another alleged victim of Cleotha Abston-Henderson is speaking out about what happened to her, and how the murder of Eliza Fletcher might’ve been prevented. Alicia Franklin blames Memphis Police for not following up on her 2021 rape case and, as we first told you Monday, is suing the department. WREG doesn’t normally […]
2 People Died, 1 Other Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in East Memphis on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two cars were involved in the [..]
‘It’s open season on our vehicles’: Victim catches car burglar on camera
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– For the second time in two months, a Memphis man was forced to file an insurance claim after someone vandalized his truck. James Martin said he had only been at Life Time Fitness in Collierville for a short time last Monday when a bold burglar broke into his Silverado pickup truck and ripped […]
Remembering Haley Reedy: Community mourns the loss of 15-year-old
On September 11, tragedy struck the Millington and Millington Central Middle High School communities. Haley Reedy, 15, was shot and died from her wound that Sunday. The Millington Police Department is still investigating the incident and the details that led up to her death. One thing is for certain, Reedy’s...
Man arrested for beating another man in the head with a hammer in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police said a man has been arrested and charged after attacking another man with a hammer. Southaven police were called to Abacus Staffing in the 200 block of Goodman Road E. about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said they learned a man had walked away after beating another man in the head with a hammer. The victim was taken to Baptist Desoto to be treated for a large laceration on his head.
