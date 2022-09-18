Read full article on original website
Related
Woman arrested for allegedly burning down Marion County home
JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – One woman was arrested for arson after a home in Jefferson burned “completely to the ground,” police announced. The Jefferson Police Department arrested 37-year-old Letissue Mapps and took her to the Marion County Jail for arson and criminal trespassing on Wednesday. Police responded to a house fire on 107 Alford Street […]
East Texas man arrested for firearm smuggling, organized crime
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested Wednesday night for firearm smuggling after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said he was a wanted burglary suspect. Officials said Daniel Moore, 35 of Jefferson, is a suspect in a burglary on Heskell Oney Road, and was hiding out a friend’s house. Since the […]
ktoy1047.com
Missing woman sought in Cass County
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the woman is 5’6”, approximately 130 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Sunday morning wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes, and may be walking from her Atlanta home towards Texas State Highway 77. The 64-year-old woman’s name has not been disclosed.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police seek missing juvenile
Kamberia Crawford, age 17, ran away from the facility sometime between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday. She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, short in stature, and weighing about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red fleece-style jacket, black pants, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swark.today
HCSO Deputies make arrest after shooting incident
On September 18th, 2022, at approximately 0430 hours, Deputy Eric Garner was dispatched to 110 Pine Creek Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, Deputy Garner made contact with the caller, who stated that she, her boyfriend, and her two-year-old and three-year children were asleep in the bedroom. Victim stated that they heard some loud noises believed to be gunshots. Victim stated that three gunshots shattered the residence’s front door.
Marshall man, woman arrested for burglary of building
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Marshall were arrested on Wednesday after officials said they were found in possession of stolen property. Deputies were dispatched to Baker Bridge Road regarding a burglary, and officials said while they were on the way the caller informed dispatch the suspects had fled the scene. […]
Kilgore PD seeking the public’s help to identify woman
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department has released a photo of a woman they said they need help to identify for possible fraud involvement at Brookshire’s grocery store. Any individual that my have any information regarding this woman is asked to contact Detective Joseph Johnston at 903-218-6906 or joseph.johnston@cityofkilgore.com. Johnston reminds the public, […]
‘Red flags’ revealed in trial of woman accused of killing woman, unborn child
Wade Griffin‘s mother says there were red flags early on in the relationship between her son and Taylor Parker, the woman on trial for capital murder and kidnapping in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock and her unborn baby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: Pair Charged In Connection With Hughes Springs Burglary Remains In Hopkins County Jail
Bonds for 19-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzy” Gail Coleman of Jefferson and 24-year-old William Tyler Vick of Linden, the pair found Tuesday morning during a traffic stop to be in possession of stolen firearms and a controlled substance, were set at $50,000 per charge for each on two theft of firearm and one controlled substance charge. The firearms and bottles of prescription medication reported stolen Saturday night from a Cass County residence, methamphetamine and marijuana were among the items found in the vehicle the pair was driving, according to arrest reports.
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Couple Jailed In Hopkins County
A 24-year-old Linden man and 19-year-old Hughes Springs woman were stopped early Tuesday morning by Hopkins County Deputies after they were observed driving the wrong way on I-30 near the 131-mile marker. A search of the vehicle turned up firearms that had been stolen in a Cass County residential burglary Saturday night. Narcotics were also found in the vehicle. Elizabeth Gail Coleman and William Tyler Vick are being held in the Hopkins County Jail. Mugshots not available.
KLTV
Jury sentences Longview man who killed woman to life in prison
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County jury has sentenced a Longview man who beat a woman with a hammer before she died to life in prison. The sentencing phase of the trial for a man convicted of killing a woman in January 2021 began Thursday. Joshua Ross McCuller, 40,...
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
1 killed in oil well site accident in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died following an industrial accident in Harrison County. The incident happened on September 20. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was notified at about 7 p.m. of an industrial accident on an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road. They were told a person had died in the incident.
ktoy1047.com
Hope police locate missing 17-year-old
John Garcia was reported missing after leaving Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope in hospital scrubs and a pair of tennis shoes. An Ashdown man has been awarded for saving a woman’s life in April of 2021. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance locating a juvenile who...
Longview man found guilty of killing woman with hammer
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Gregg County jury Wednesday found a Longview man guilty in the 2021 murder of a woman whom he was accused of striking with a hammer. Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, was indicted this past month on a murder charge in the January 2021 death of Lori Follis. He was booked Jan. 4, 2021, into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family or household member with a deadly weapon.
KSLA
Reagan Hancock’s parents recall night of daughter’s death
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Reagan Hancock’s parents took the stand on Thursday, Sept. 22, recalling the night of their daughter’s death. Taylor Parker is accused of killing Hancock and removing an unborn child from her womb. Jessica Brooks, Hancock’s mother, says she went to find Hancock after...
swarkansasnews.com
DQ man sentenced for 2019 wreck fatal to two locals
The De Queen man involved in a 2019 fatal wreck has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Hugo Hernandez, 25, was recently sentenced in Sevier County Circuit Court on two counts of negligent homicide and a single count of felony battery. The homicide charges carried a sentence of 20...
KSLA
Man shot 3 times while driving on W. 70th
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police discovered a man was been shot as he was driving on West 70th Street toward Louisiana Highway 3132. At 11:29 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, officers responded to a dispatch for a shooting on West 70th. They discovered that a male was driving on West 70th Street between Meriwether Road and Walker Road when a gray Lincoln passed him and someone fired shots at him.
Officials say claim that Daingerfield student had gun on school bus was ‘unfounded’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Daingerfield ISD said a claim on Wednesday that a student was in possession of a gun on a school bus was determined to be unfounded. “There was never a gun on the bus,” officials said. The district’s police office received an emergency call around 4:10 p.m. about the allegation, […]
KLTV
Jury sentences Marshall man to 10 years in connection to intoxicated driving death
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jury found a Marshall man guilty for his involvement in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 66-year-old man last year. In Judge Brad Morin’s court, the jury found Katrail Flanagan, 26, guilty on one count of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, of Marshall, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years in a Texas state prison.
Comments / 0