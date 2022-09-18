ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Patrick Cripps claims AFL’s Brownlow Medal in dramatic count

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDJ0x_0i0ixEtv00
Carlton’s Patrick Cripps kisses his Brownlow Medal after claiming the AFL’s highest individual honour.

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps has won his first Brownlow Medal in the wake of the AFL tribunal’s dramatic overturning of a suspension that would have ruled him ineligible.

Cripps claimed the AFL’s highest individual honour for the first time with three votes in Carlton’s heartbreaking round 23 loss to Collingwood to sneak home on 29 votes ahead of Brisbane gun Neale (28 votes) and Gold Coast’s Touk Miller (27).

But the 27-year-old had a stroke of luck at the tribunal to thank.

Cripps received a two-match ban after round 21 for a bump that concussed Brisbane’s Callum Ah Chee – which would have ruled him ineligible for the Brownlow – but had it surprisingly overturned in a marathon tribunal hearing on 11 August.

It allowed him to play in round 22, where he didn’t poll, and round 23, where Cripps sealed victory.

Cripps, in the final announcement of the count, drew the maximum votes for his 35 disposals and 12 clearances in the one-point loss to Collingwood that ultimately cost the Blues a finals berth.

“To be honest, by the end of the game I was that numb,” he said.

“I’d rather get zero touches and win than play the way I did.

“I’d love to be sober this time next year. That’s my goal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2657hk_0i0ixEtv00
Brisbane star Lachie Neale, who finished second in the count, alongside wife Julie Neale. Photograph: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos/Getty Images

Miller and Neale entered round 23 on 27 apiece but Miller failed to poll and Neale earned just one vote.

Cripps is the first Blue to win the Brownlow since former skipper Chris Judd in 2010.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” Cripps said as he accepted the prestigious medal.

Overall, Cripps polled in 13 games and earned the maximum three votes seven times.

He arguably could have added a couple more votes to his tally but received just one for his three-goal, 30-disposal effort against Richmond in round one.

Cripps first took the lead in round seven but was pegged back by Neale, who led for much of the count from round eight.

Fremantle star Andrew Brayshaw, who failed to poll in the final three rounds, finished equal fourth with Melbourne’s Clayton Oliver on 25 votes.

Essendon ruckman Sam Draper won goal of the year while Port Adelaide forward Mitch Georgiades claimed mark of the year.

Geelong captain Joel Selwood was awarded the Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award.

Sunday night’s count was moved from the traditional Monday night timeslot due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Brownlow leaderboard

1. Patrick Cripps (Carlton) – 29 votes

2. Lachie Neale (Brisbane) – 28 votes

3. Touk Miller (Brisbane) – 27 votes

= 4. Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle), Clayton Oliver (Melbourne) – 25 votes

6. Christian Petracca (Melbourne) – 24 votes

7. Callum Mills (Sydney) – 21 votes

= 8. Jeremy Cameron (Geelong), Dion Prestia (Richmond) – 19 votes

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘A man made for the moment’: Why Lance Franklin’s legacy will endure regardless of AFL grand final result

Legacies are often complex. Even Mother Teresa was labelled “a fanatic, a fundamentalist and a fraud” by the late Christopher Hitchens. And while talk of Buddy Franklin’s legacy has cooled a little since he announced his intention to play “one more”, it’s one that’s more straightforward to appraise, regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s grand final.
RUGBY
The Guardian

Wallabies must turn hard luck into heroism to make Bledisloe history at Eden Park

In the hullabaloo of their cruel last-minute defeat by the All Blacks in Melbourne, the true character of this Wallabies side has been exposed, ignored, mocked and crucified, but too seldom celebrated. Sure, they have lost the Bledisloe Cup for a 20th year and let a winnable Rugby Championship slip, slumped to an all-time low of ninth on the world rankings and left their fans exasperated yet again.
RUGBY
The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Touk Miller
Person
Christian Petracca
Person
Callum Mills
Person
Lachie Neale
Person
Patrick Cripps
Person
Chris Judd
Person
Clayton Oliver
Person
Mitch Georgiades
Person
Andrew Brayshaw
Person
Dion Prestia
Person
Joel Selwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl Tribunal#Port Adelaide#Afl#Gold Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Australia
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I thought I’d find paradise in Canada – instead I got a drunk who called me Aladdin

The guard’s name was Michael, which in Lebanese Arabic is pronounced Michelle. He stopped our car at a military checkpoint on the highway to Hariri airport, on that day in 2014 when I made my final trip out of Beirut. “Why are you going to the airport?” asked Michael, as he examined my Syrian passport, flipping its pages too fast to read. His M16 rifle rested on his shoulder. His military uniform had never felt the touch of an iron.
VANCOUVER, CA
The Guardian

Russell Wilson’s Broncos career is dangerously close to a comedy skit

Are we confident that this Russell Wilson-Nathaniel Hackett marriage isn’t some kind of Nathan Fielder bit?. The plan: to hire a coach who cannot count; to trade a boatload of draft picks and players for an aging, “mobile” quarterback who looks increasingly immobile; to hand that quarterback a five-year, $245m contract with $165m guaranteed at signing; to hire a series of coordinators who’ve never coordinated units or called plays before; to sell one of the league’s most prestigious franchises to an owner who doesn’t know the name of the commissioner.
DENVER, CO
The Guardian

The Guardian

451K+
Followers
102K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy