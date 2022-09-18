ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Crowd of 200 blocks roadway for sideshow in Santa Rosa, four arrested

KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgEM0_0i0ixD1C00

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A crowd of around 200 people blocked off a roadway in Santa Rosa for sideshow activity on Friday, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.

Bay Area rain: thunderstorms and heavy downpours reported near Cloverdale

On Friday, the SRPD received reports that a sideshow might occur at the intersection of West Avenue and Sebastopol Road around 6:30 p.m. At that time, officers saw large crowds of people as well as cars present at that intersection. The large number of cars caused a traffic delay in the area, but police say that sideshow activity didn’t start immediately.

SRPD officers continued to monitor the situation. Just before 9 p.m., an SRPD sergeant was traveling east on Sebastopol Road when a beer bottle was thrown at his car, according to police. The bottle smashed on the hood of the car. Police say the sergeant drove away and then sideshow activity began in the area.

According to police, the vehicles pulled into a parking lot after the sideshow activity. Police estimate a crowd of approximately 200 pedestrians blocked the roadway to make room for cars from the parking lot to drive into the intersection for further sideshow activity.

KRON On is streaming now

SRPD requested additional support, and 20 officers from Sonoma County Sheriff, Santa Rosa Junior College Police, Sonoma State Police, Petaluma Police, Cotati Police, and the California Highway Patrol all responded to assist. The Sheriff’s Office also sent a helicopter to monitor the situation.

After all officers arrived on scene, they began to make enforcement stops in the area. SRPD states that the crowd threw rocks and bottles at the officers and their patrol vehicles as officers proceeded with stops. The sideshow activity continued until after midnight.

SRPD completed 54 traffic stops and issued 18 citations. Police also towed six vehicles and made four arrests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

School lockdown lifted after man brandishes firearm in Rohnert Park

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three Rohnert Park schools were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man brandished a firearm on Copeland Creek Trail near Snyder Lane, the Rohnert Park Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect displayed the handle of a firearm, left the scene and is still outstanding. Rancho Cotate […]
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield man drowns at Lake Berryessa in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident. KRON On is streaming news live now Several agencies responded to […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Isaac Ramos Arrested after DUI Crash on Rohnert Park Expressway [Rohnert Park, CA]

DUI Collision on State Farm Drive Resulted in Multiple Injuries. The collision occurred around 11:24 p.m. at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive near a DUI checkpoint. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Responding paramedics transported one driver to a hospital with unspecified injuries....
ROHNERT PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cloverdale, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Casper Helm Killed in Truck Crash on Todd Road [Santa Rosa, CA]

Keller Man Dead in Auto-Pedestrian Crash near Moorland Avenue. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. along Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Helm was reportedly crawling or hunched over the road for unknown reasons. As a result, a dump truck traveling east on Todd struck him. A Chevrolet truck heading west on Todd Road struck Helm as well.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Suspected Meth Dealer Arrested in Santa Rosa

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of selling meth. Police arrested 32-year-old Ruperto Franco-Lopez near his home on Tuesday, following a drug trafficking investigation that started in early August. Investigators think he was selling large amounts of meth in Santa Rosa and nearby cities. Five pounds of meth, packaging material and scales were found inside his home Tuesday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Man with knife sends Richmond school into temporary lockdown

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond high school was temporarily sent into lockdown on Thursday after a man with a knife ran toward its campus, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said. The man was being pursued by police for an earlier incident. SPPD officers responded to the area of Vale Road near what […]
RICHMOND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Srpd#Sonoma County Sheriff#Sonoma State Police#Cotati Police#The Sheriff S Office
KRON4 News

Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

53-year-old Asian woman attacked in Chinatown, man arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly shoving an Asian woman unprompted in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was arrested on Wednesday. Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Asian woman, was standing in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF Fire Department performs cliff rescue at China Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One adult was rescued by the San Francisco Fire Department from a cliff near China Beach, according to a tweet from SFFD’s Public Information Officer. The person who was rescued will be OK, according to the tweet. A photo accompanying the tweet showed first responders positioned along the balcony of a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland shootings this week leave 4 dead, including 2 Muslim men

OAKLAND (BCN) — In a span of less than 24 hours Monday and Tuesday in Oakland, shootings claimed four lives, including two Muslim men, police said. The killings this year in Oakland now total 93. The latest homicide occurred just after 2 p.m. Tuesday near 14th Street and Broadway in the city’s downtown near City […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for stealing identity to purchase car: police

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Suisun City woman was arrested for one case of identity theft and 29 cases of mail theft, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) said Wednesday. FPD alleged that the suspect, 37-year-old Ondraya Wroten, used stolen goods to purchase a Mercedes-Benz. In August, a woman contacted FPD to say she had ordered […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Video: String of burglaries hits Oakland’s Little Saigon

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating “multiple burglaries” in Oakland’s Little Saigon, according to Candace Keas of the Oakland Police Department. The department was first alerted something was awry at 4:30 a.m. Monday, when the communications division “received information regarding an alarm activation at a business,” Keas continued. Once they got to the scene, […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy