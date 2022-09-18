Read full article on original website
easyreadernews.com
Obituary for a goat, battling chickens, wine dinners, and other dining news
The Goat Is Dead: The Goat Hill mall on PCH had a long and storied career, beginning when it was actually a goat farm owned by an irascible Scottish lady named Mrs. Auchmoody. She won LA County Fair awards in the 1920’s but was notoriously bad-tempered and prone to suing her neighbors. The Goat Hill shops were built on her former pasture in the early 1970’s, and the first restaurant of note there was the Great American Egg Company. Owner Juan Valencia had an operatic voice and sang to his customers, and the place was popular for years.
easyreadernews.com
Promoters happy with BeachLife Ranch debut
On Sunday night, as Brandi Carlile played the final notes of the three-day BeachLife Ranch festival, a 150-member crew stood outside ready to take it down. What took 12 days to stage, takes three to dismantle. “I can’t lie. I was preoccupied with whether, in the South Bay, country and...
easyreadernews.com
Portal Schools ribbon cutting in El Segundo true to its disruptive model
Portal Schools, a self identified disrupter of traditional high school education, found itself the target of disruptive thinking during an otherwise traditional ribbon cutting at its new campus in El Segundo last week. The school’s motto is “High School done Differently.” Its campus is at the corporate headquarters of Belkin,...
easyreadernews.com
MBUSD Candidates Forum at Mira Costa
Manhattan Beach School board incumbent Jen Fenton, and challengers Wysh Weinstein, and Tina Shivpuri participated in an hour and a half long forum Wednesday night at the Mira Costa Small Theater. The three are contending for three open school board seats, along with three other candidates who chose not to participate in the forum. The forum was moderated by Fatima Malik and hosted by the League of Women Voters Beach Cities, and Easy Reader. Candidates Johnny Uriostegu, Mike Welsh and Christi Barnes submitted a statement read at the forum saying they were not participating because they believed the ground rules for the debate were overly restrictive.
easyreadernews.com
3 candidates withdraw from League of Woman Voters Manhattan Beach School Board Forum tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Mira Costa High School
[UPDATE] Three of the six candidates running for three open seats on the Manhattan Beach School Board announced yesterday they will not participate in a candidate forum tonight, Wednesday, September 21, hosted by the League of Women Voters and Easy Reader. In a statement posted on the South Bay Open...
easyreadernews.com
Letters to the Editor 9-22-22
The Beach Cities League of Women Voters just lost all credibility (“Redondo rebuke,” Letters to the Editor, ER Sept. 15, 2022). It has allowed itself to become infiltrated with members of the Redondo Beach commercial development cabal that ruled Redondo city government for so long. What this group...
easyreadernews.com
Americana Beauty – BeachLife Ranch brings it all back home
Photos by JP Cordero/BeachLife Production & Mike Balzer. I have listened to Johnny Cash nearly my whole life and for some reason, it never occurred to me he was country. His voice was so plainly original that I never thought of it as pertaining to any particular genre, it just sounded great. Yet it has all the trappings of country music style. The Grateful Dead’s album American Beauty is perhaps the single greatest offering of California country music and is a masterpiece of Americana. However, the songs were just so good to me that they eclipsed the country music label. “Friend Of The Devil” and “Truckin’” are as outlaw country as any Johnny Cash prison twanger, yet why don’t they bring to mind cowboys instead of hippies? They roam free like wild horses. You don’t realize it’s country until they’re rounded up and branded, and those who know better wear a cowboy hat with pride, knowing they’re part of one of the richest and most authentic music traditions in the world.
easyreadernews.com
District Four city council candidate Tonya McKenzie revealed to have tax lien
District Four city council candidate Tonya McKenzie has an IRS tax lien against her and her husband for $63,186. The lien was filed with the L.A. County Recorder’s Office in 2016 for unpaid personal income taxes, covering the years 2009 to 2014. A copy of the IRS lien was posted on local Facebook pages last week, including “Redondo Chamber Unmasked,” “Batsh#t Crazy Redondo,” and “Eye On Redondo Truth Be Told.”
