Photos by JP Cordero/BeachLife Production & Mike Balzer. I have listened to Johnny Cash nearly my whole life and for some reason, it never occurred to me he was country. His voice was so plainly original that I never thought of it as pertaining to any particular genre, it just sounded great. Yet it has all the trappings of country music style. The Grateful Dead’s album American Beauty is perhaps the single greatest offering of California country music and is a masterpiece of Americana. However, the songs were just so good to me that they eclipsed the country music label. “Friend Of The Devil” and “Truckin’” are as outlaw country as any Johnny Cash prison twanger, yet why don’t they bring to mind cowboys instead of hippies? They roam free like wild horses. You don’t realize it’s country until they’re rounded up and branded, and those who know better wear a cowboy hat with pride, knowing they’re part of one of the richest and most authentic music traditions in the world.

REDONDO BEACH, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO