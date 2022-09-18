ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Funeral planned Friday for 2 North Carolina men killed in plane crash near Conway

By Dennis Bright
 4 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dual funeral will be conducted Friday for two North Carolina men who died in a plane crash in Horry County.

The service for Barrie McMurtrie, 72, and Terry Druffel, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, will be held at 3 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte, North Carolina, according to obituaries on the funeral home’s website. Visitation will take place one hour before the service.

The men were flying in a single-engine Piper P28R that crashed on Wednesday and caught fire in some woods about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach near McNeill Street in the Conway area, according to the FAA. McMurtrie and Druffel were the only two people aboard the plane when it crashed.

The aircraft was registered to McMurtrie on June 8, according to Federal Aviation Administration records, and the agency said it apparently experienced engine issues before the crash. The FAA is investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Horry County police find missing man safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing man in Horry County has been found safe, according to police. The man was believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area and police found him safe at about 4 p.m. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found, all identifying information has been removed from the story.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
One seriously injured in Socastee-area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was seriously injured Thursday in a shooting in the Socastee area, according to officials. The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road, officials said. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A “significant” law enforcement presence will […]
SOCASTEE, SC
