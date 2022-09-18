Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Watch: Hurricanes Recruits Battle in Game of High School Powerhouses
American Heritage Plantation (Fla.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) matched two of the top high school teams in the country against each other.
SBLive Sports' Florida Football Power 25: No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna remains atop while Plantation American Heritage moves up in loss
We witnessed one of the best matchups of the season last week when Chaminade-Madonna edged out Plantation American Heritage 42-34 in an offensive masterpiece. Despite the loss, the Patriots actually will be movers in these rankings. But where will everyone else fall into place. Here’s the complete ...
South Florida Times
Beloved Coach Andrews passes
West Palm Beach, Fla. – Floyd Andrews of West Palm Beach, a decades-long basketball coach and educator, succumbed to illness under hospice care at his home on Sept. 14 at age 85. Andrews was deeply spiritual, soft-spoken and a doting family man, said Maiah Andrews, 25, daughter of his...
Miami Gardens, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Somerset Academy football team will have a game with Monsignor Edward Pace High School on September 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach nursing academy has first in-person graduation in years
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. For quite a while, the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations has had to hold its graduations virtually. However, Thursday was different, as they had their first in-person gradation in nearly two years. Since the...
wflx.com
Former athletic director acquitted of stealing from school wants to keep job
A fired Palm Beach County educator plans to appeal to get her job back. Cindy Lucia is the former athletic director at Olympic Heights Community High School in west Boca Raton. She was accused of stealing at least $16,000 in coaching supplements for sports she didn't actually coach at the school.
WPTV
Drier air moves in Friday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s, drier air moves in and we'll be mainly dry with only a few isolated storms around the lake. For the weekend, better rain chances with as a front...
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren 765LT | Spotted in Boca Raton, Florida
Spotted this crazy green 765LT Spider street parked at Mizner Park. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
South Florida actress says report she was missing was false
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
Why are Palm Beach County public school teachers leaving the profession?
Newly released numbers are shedding some light on just how many Palm Beach County public school teachers are leaving the profession and why.
WPTV
Port St. Lucie population surge brings influx of traffic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Commuters on St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie call the start of their drive a mess. James Rich often leaves before sunrise for his daily commute to his job in Riviera Beach. "Traffic has just increased exponentially in the last five years,"...
WPTV
Turks and Caicos impacted by Hurricane Fiona; relief efforts underway
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Fiona hit the Turks and Caicos islands Tuesday morning. "You can hear it pretty loud, just the noise of the storm is intimidating," said Donna Davis, a Turks and Caicos resident. "We were braced for a 1 and then turned into a 3 so it's been really windy a lot of debris all over the roads."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
thebulldogbark.com
SBHS Alumni Returns as a Security Guard
It’s the job of a school security guard to know the halls of the school. But SBHS security guard Lamese James knows the halls of her school better than most. That’s because she’s patrolling the halls she used to hang out in as a student. Born and raised in Broward County, she is familiar with the local school system because she’s been through it herself.
South Florida Times
Smith-Gordon makes more history with FSU Law gift
West Palm Beach, Fla. – With her recent $200,000 donation to the Florida State University College of Law, West Palm Beach attorney Salesia V. Smith-Gordon, of the Law Ofﬁce of Salesia Smith-Gordon, has made history again. Smith-Gordon’s endowment gives her the distinction of the ﬁrst Black alumna of...
South Florida man faces judge after being accused of abusing bird
A man appeared before a South Florida judge on Tuesday after he was accused of abusing a bird on Florida's threatened species list.
WPTV
Tropical Storm Gaston forms in Atlantic Ocean with 40 mph winds
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gaston formed Tuesday afternoon over the central Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center. This is the seventh named storm of the season. As of 8 p.m., the system, which has 40 mph winds, poses no threat to the United States...
WSVN-TV
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
cw34.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie assistant police chief, sergeant on paid administrative leave after student-athlete recruiting complaint
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police officers are on paid administrative leave following an anonymous complaint raising questions about their role in recruiting student-athletes. The Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief and his brother, who is a sergeant with the police department, are both...
Comments / 0