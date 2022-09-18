ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahokee, FL

South Florida Times

Beloved Coach Andrews passes

West Palm Beach, Fla. – Floyd Andrews of West Palm Beach, a decades-long basketball coach and educator, succumbed to illness under hospice care at his home on Sept. 14 at age 85. Andrews was deeply spiritual, soft-spoken and a doting family man, said Maiah Andrews, 25, daughter of his...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
High School Football PRO

Miami Gardens, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Somerset Academy football team will have a game with Monsignor Edward Pace High School on September 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WPTV

Drier air moves in Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s, drier air moves in and we'll be mainly dry with only a few isolated storms around the lake. For the weekend, better rain chances with as a front...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

South Florida actress says report she was missing was false

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPTV

Turks and Caicos impacted by Hurricane Fiona; relief efforts underway

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Fiona hit the Turks and Caicos islands Tuesday morning. "You can hear it pretty loud, just the noise of the storm is intimidating," said Donna Davis, a Turks and Caicos resident. "We were braced for a 1 and then turned into a 3 so it's been really windy a lot of debris all over the roads."
ENVIRONMENT
cbs12.com

Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
thebulldogbark.com

SBHS Alumni Returns as a Security Guard

It’s the job of a school security guard to know the halls of the school. But SBHS security guard Lamese James knows the halls of her school better than most. That’s because she’s patrolling the halls she used to hang out in as a student. Born and raised in Broward County, she is familiar with the local school system because she’s been through it herself.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Times

Smith-Gordon makes more history with FSU Law gift

West Palm Beach, Fla. – With her recent $200,000 donation to the Florida State University College of Law, West Palm Beach attorney Salesia V. Smith-Gordon, of the Law Ofﬁce of Salesia Smith-Gordon, has made history again. Smith-Gordon’s endowment gives her the distinction of the ﬁrst Black alumna of...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

