ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett calls the football real estate inside the opponents’ 20-yard line the “gold zone.’’. Two games into his tenure, however, there hasn’t been much gold in those hills. The Broncos, who haven't averaged more than 21 points per game during their six-year playoff drought, haven't topped 16 points in either of their first two games and have scored zero touchdowns in six trips inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO