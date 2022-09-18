Read full article on original website
Bodycam video released shows deadly Zion police shooting of armed man
Police say the video shows a man opening fire on the responding officers before he was fatally shot by police.
fox32chicago.com
Former Waukegan police officer charged in shooting that killed 19-year-old man, wounded woman
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A former Waukegan police officer has been charged in a 2020 on-duty shooting that killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette and wounded his girlfriend Tafara Williams. Dante Salinas was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of involuntary manslaughter in Stinnette's death, which took place on...
Kenosha homeowner killed intruder with a knife, won't face charges
Kenosha police released more information on Wednesday about a homeowner who killed an intruder on Friday, Sept. 16.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
No charges will be filed against homeowner who killed intruder
LOT OF BLOOD OVER HERE. WE GOT A VERY GOOD SET OF NEIGHBORS. TELL 12 NEWS THE DEADLY CONCLUSION TO A FRIDAY EVENING BREAKING SPREE HAPPENED AT THIS HOME ON 64TH AVENUE. KENOSHA POLICE SAY THAT INTRUDER FORCED HIS WAY INTO THE HOME AND ATTACKED THE HOMEOWNER. THEY THEN SAY THAT HOMEOWNER FOUGHT BACK AND KILLED THE INTRUDER AS IT WAS HAPPENING. SOME OF MY FAMILY MEMBERS HEARD A LOUD THUMP IN A SCREAM. ALFREDO MONROY LIVES NEXT DOOR. POLICEMEN WERE JUST COMING DOWN THE STREET. THERE WAS PROBABLY A DOZEN OR MORE POLICE OFFICERS HERE. YOU TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY. AND ESPECIALLY SEEING SO MANY POLICE VEHICLES, EMERGENCY VEHICLES WERE EVERYWHERE. IT WAS LIKE A RED GLOW THROUGHOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD. RESIDENTS ON CHRISTMAS LANE SAY THE INTRUDER STARTED ON THEIR TYPICALLY QUIET STREET DAMAGING VEHICLES. IT’S SCARY. IT REALLY IS. HOME SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS THE INTRUDER INTERACTING WITH AN ACROSS THE STREET HOMEOWNER. MINUTES BEFORE THE INTRUSION. OVER ON 64, NEIGHBORS TELL 12 NEWS THEY’RE TAKEN ABACK, BUT GLAD THE HOMEOWNERS WHERE THIS ALL ENDED ARE OKAY. I’M GLAD THAT THEY WERE ABLE TO DEFEND THEMSELVES AND KEEP THEIR HOME AND OUR NEIGHBORHOOD.
wlip.com
Man Convicted of Shooting Kenosha Officer Sentenced to Prison
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The man who shot and injured a Kenosha Police officer more than two years ago will spend nearly the next five decades in prison. 31 year old Jonathan Massey shot Kenosha Officer Justin Pruett on August 8, 2020 near the 4600 block of Sheridan Road. Pruett was...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Police identify intruder killed after attempted Friday break-in | Crime & Courts
The Kenosha Police Department identified the man who was killed Friday night after attempting to break into a home on the 6900 block of 64th Avenue, as 22-year-old Franklin D. Clark. At about 7:20 pm Friday night, Kenosha Joint Services Dispatch Center began receiving calls to alert police of a...
wlip.com
Another Arrest Made in For Sheridan Death Investigation
(Highland Park, IL) Another arrest has been made in connection with a weekend death in the Highland Park area. The body of Matthew Ascaridis was found Saturday morning in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, and Major Crime officials say the death was the result of a violent confrontation kicked off by a group of people being loud near the 45-year-old’s residence. Earlier this week, 20-year-old Nicholas Caban (who was connected to the confrontation) was charged for having an illegal gun in his home, which was not connected to the death. Now 18-year-old Jacob Firestone has been hit with two felony counts of obstruction for allegedly attempting to conceal evidence. Additional charges are possible against the men, as the death remains under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment building struck by gunfire, nobody hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an apartment building near 32nd and Wells was struck by gunfire early on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Officials say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Although the building was struck by gunfire, no injuries have been reported. Milwaukee police have...
CBS 58
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. - Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
seehafernews.com
Kenosha Police Report Homeowner Killed Intruder
A Kenosha homeowner killed an alleged intruder in his home. Police responded to calls just before 7:30 Friday night on reports of somebody damaging cars and attempting to enter several homes. In a Facebook post, the police department said the intruder forced his way into a house and attacked the...
WISN
Dahmer Victim Who Got Away Accused In Homicide
MILWAUKEE — He was the final victim of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but Tracy Edwards survived his brush with death, leading to Dahmer's arrest 20 years ago last week. Now, just days after that anniversary of his escape, Edwards is under arrest, accused of killing a fellow homeless...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
Milwaukee police seek 3 suspects in burglary near 68th and Morgan
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate three suspects wanted in connection to a garage burglary.
WISN
Police warn of man dressed as health care worker asking for money
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Franklin and Greendale police are warning the public of a man dressed in medical scrubs and a stethoscope asking for money. Doorbell cameras have captured the man the last several weeks walking up to front doors in the middle of the night or early morning.
WISN
Barn catches fire near Racine County highway
RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Raymond Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: 18-year-old shot, killed in Little Village, police say
CHICAGO -- An 18-year-old man was shot to death in Little Village on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and back before being pronounced dead, according to Chicago police. The shooting occurred in the 4200 block of West 31st Street, police said.
wgtd.org
Investigation into Weekend Shootings in Kenosha Continues
(WGTD)---Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen tells WGTD that he’s considering recommending that the Las Margaritas tavern lose its licenses to operate. The bar was the scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in which two people died and two were injured. The police chief has the power to...
fox32chicago.com
Round Lake Beach woman runs illegal dental practice out of home: police
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach woman is being charged with running an illegal dental practice out of her home. Round Lake Beach police say the Illinois Department of Finance and Professional Regulation notified them of a possible unlicensed dental practice in the 1200 block of Brentwood Drive.
wlip.com
Man Charged For Allegedly Dealing Cocaine Near Elementary School
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is facing charges for allegedly dealing drugs out of a house nearby to an elementary school. 41 year old Herman Jones faces multiple counts of drug manufacturing, trafficking, and delivering near a school after Kenosha Police busted the house near 56th Street and 18th Avenue and reportedly found almost four grams of a white powder that authorities say tested positive for cocaine.
