Fairfax County, VA

WUSA9

Woman hit by driver in Vienna shopping center badly injured

VIENNA, Va. — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by the driver of a car in a shopping center parking lot Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department said in a tweet that the crash occurred at Pike 7 Plaza on Leesburg Pike in Vienna around 2:36 p.m. The woman hit by the car was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

3 men shot in front of Temple Hills Popeyes

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred outside a Temple Hills Popeyes Thursday evening. According to Corporal Marsh, three men were shot in the 2300 block of Iverson Street around 6 p.m. All three victims have non-life-threatening injuries. FOX 5 spoke...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
fox5dc.com

Smash-and-grab thieves target jewelry stores in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A string of smash-and-grab robberies has authorities in Fairfax County asking the public for help. Police say the first was reported September 8 at the Prince Jewelers in Tyson's Corner Center where they say three men destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry. A...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

14-year-old arrested after allegedly pistol-whipping and robbing juvenile in West End

A 14-year-old Alexandria boy was arrested and charged with robbery after allegedly pistol-whipping a juvenile in the West End. The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 5, in the 400 block of N. Armistead Street. Police found the juvenile victim with a “large amount of blood” on his hands, as well as abrasions on his head and cheek, according to a search warrant affidavit.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Jewelry store managers discuss smash-and-grab robberies in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Jewelry store managers are speaking out about brazen smash-and-grab robberies at their Fairfax County stores. Police are still searching for the robbers linked to three smash-and-grabs in less than two weeks. So far, this has happened at Prince Jewelers in Tysons Corner Center on Sept. 8,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

