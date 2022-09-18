Read full article on original website
Missing Fairfax City man found
According to the Fairfax City Police Department, 81-year-old Keith Proudfoot was last seen around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 on the 3400 block of Andover Drive in Fairfax City.
18-year-old confesses to shooting, killing 19-year-old outside Fairfax County apartment complex
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An 18-year-old has confessed to shooting and killing a 19-year-old outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria, Virginia over the weekend, according to Fairfax County Police. Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Grave Street...
Woman hit by driver in Vienna shopping center badly injured
VIENNA, Va. — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by the driver of a car in a shopping center parking lot Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department said in a tweet that the crash occurred at Pike 7 Plaza on Leesburg Pike in Vienna around 2:36 p.m. The woman hit by the car was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
Teen ejected from car, in critical condition after crash in Caroline County
According to Virginia State Police, a 2001 Ford Explorer was heading south on Golansville Road near Murohy Lane at high speeds when the driver lost control and overcorrected. The car ran off the right side of the road, hit a group of of trees and overturned.
3 men shot in front of Temple Hills Popeyes
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred outside a Temple Hills Popeyes Thursday evening. According to Corporal Marsh, three men were shot in the 2300 block of Iverson Street around 6 p.m. All three victims have non-life-threatening injuries. FOX 5 spoke...
19-year-old arrested, accused of 3 commercial robberies
A 19-year-old Lorton man has been arrested in connection to three commercial robberies that took place in the eastern part of Fairfax county.
Second teen arrested in connection to May homicide in Woodbridge
It is believed that the shooting was part of the two boys' initiation into the gang known as the Bloods. This incident is still being investigated, anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.
Man arrested for robbing Virginia bank while claiming to be armed with bomb
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A man is facing charges after police say he robbed a bank in Virginia on Wednesday while claiming to be armed with a bomb. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located 12711 Marblestone Drive in Woodbridge around 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police: 18-year-old confessed to 'senseless' Alexandria murder
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police have a arrested a man for shooting and killing a man after an argument escalated outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria on Saturday. Officers responded to the report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the 8400 block...
Crash on I-95 South in Caroline County leaves Stafford woman dead
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday night in Caroline County just north of Doswell.
Police search for smash-and-grab bandits in Fairfax Co.
Jewelry store managers are speaking out about brazen smash-and-grab robberies at their Fairfax County stores. Police are still searching for the robbers linked to three smash-and-grabs in less than two weeks.
Man arrested, charged for allegedly threatening another with firearm following Manassas road rage incident
A man was arrested and charged this week after he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm in a school parking lot following a reported road rage incident in Manassas.
Smash-and-grab thieves target jewelry stores in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A string of smash-and-grab robberies has authorities in Fairfax County asking the public for help. Police say the first was reported September 8 at the Prince Jewelers in Tyson's Corner Center where they say three men destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry. A...
Bethesda Vehicle Collision Knocks Over Massive Road Sign, Entraps At Least One
At least one person was entrapped inside of a vehicle after it violently collided with a Montgomery County road sign, knocking it over, authorities say. The collision knocked over an exit sign for I-495 and I-270 on Old Georgetown Road around 1:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, according to Montgomery County police.
14-year-old arrested after allegedly pistol-whipping and robbing juvenile in West End
A 14-year-old Alexandria boy was arrested and charged with robbery after allegedly pistol-whipping a juvenile in the West End. The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 5, in the 400 block of N. Armistead Street. Police found the juvenile victim with a “large amount of blood” on his hands, as well as abrasions on his head and cheek, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Two teens injured in school bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits. According to VSP, a highway...
Driver charged after tractor trailer hits, kills motorcyclist
FAUQUIER COUNTY (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a truck driver faces a charge after his tractor trailer hit a man on a motorcycle, killing the motorcyclist. Troopers said it happened the afternoon of Aug. 27. Around 1:10 p.m., John R. Selby, 77, of Bealeton, Va. was riding his bike through the intersection […]
19-year-old shot, killed in Mt. Vernon area of Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to the Woodlawn Gardens apartment complex on the 8400 block of Graves Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 after someone heard gunshots and saw a person laying on the sidewalk.
Jewelry store managers discuss smash-and-grab robberies in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Jewelry store managers are speaking out about brazen smash-and-grab robberies at their Fairfax County stores. Police are still searching for the robbers linked to three smash-and-grabs in less than two weeks. So far, this has happened at Prince Jewelers in Tysons Corner Center on Sept. 8,...
Virginia woman missing after not returning from road trip; abandoned vehicle found in Sterling
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing Virginia woman they say never returned from a road trip. The Culpeper Police Department says 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin was last seen during a welfare check in Falls Church on September 2. Investigators say during the welfare check, Benjamin told...
