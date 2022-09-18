PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo West are asking for help with identifying a suspected dog thief. A photo of the suspect is at the top and bottom of this article. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office believe she stole the dog and sold it to someone else. Thankfully, the dog has been returned to the original owner.

