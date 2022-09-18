Read full article on original website
Deputies arrest suspect of Loaf’N Jug robbery in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man who robbed a Loaf’N Jug Wednesday evening. 27-year-old James Villegas was arrested at a home on Pueblo’s east side for robbery and booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies responded earlier that evening on Sept. 21 to a Loaf’N Jug near the […]
Man found dead at home on Gunshot Pass Drive identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Trevor Branson, 19, was a resident of Colorado Springs. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s […]
Dead sheep in bag found in north Wichita
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
Gun video on social media gets Wichita man prison time
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who posted a video on social media of himself with guns is going to prison. Police saw the video and arrested Alejandro Morales, 19, for criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team got a search warrant. As police were […]
kfdi.com
Teen on bike hurt in west Wichita crash
An 11-year-old on a bike was hurt in crash in west Wichita this morning. The child was reportedly hit while crossing at a crosswalk at Central and Redbarn, between Ridge and Tyler. The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The driver involved in the crash...
KWCH.com
11-year-old injured in collision in crosswalk in NW Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:30 a.m. Police now say it was an 11-year-old who was struck while crossing a crosswalk on a bike near Central and Tyler Tuesday morning. The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver struck the pedestrian while driving east on Central....
kfdi.com
Fights break out at Wichita high school
More disturbances broke out Wednesday at a Wichita high school and officers used pepper spray to break up a crowd of students. At least two fights were reported at Southeast High School, and officers were sent to help a school resource officer in dealing with the situation. Pepper spray was used and no serious injuries were reported.
Fire destroys Hutchinson home, firefighter taken to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and […]
Crime Stoppers asking for help in locating chupacabra-looking larcenist
PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in locating a suspected larcenist that they say could be a “chupacabra,” a legendary creature that attacks animals and consumes their blood. “The pictured male (or chupacabra) used bolt cutters to cut a fence and gain access to the back of […]
kfdi.com
Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita
Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
Woman injured by her own car in west Wichita
A woman was injured when her own car rolled over her leg. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Street.
classiccountry1070.com
Man recovering after downtown Wichita shooting
A man in hos 20’s is expected to be OK after a shooting in downtown Wichita Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Market and Murdock around 9 p.m., and found the injured man. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officials have not said what led...
kfdi.com
New record highs recorded in Wichita, Chanute
Wichita and Chanute set new record high temperatures on Wednesday, September 21. Temperatures in Wichita rose to 101-degrees, beating the old record of 99 set back in 1956 and again in 1980. Chanute hit 103-degrees, topping the old record of 97 from 1956. This is the new latest date to...
KKTV
Woman suspected of stealing a dog in Pueblo West and selling it
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo West are asking for help with identifying a suspected dog thief. A photo of the suspect is at the top and bottom of this article. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office believe she stole the dog and sold it to someone else. Thankfully, the dog has been returned to the original owner.
KWCH.com
Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anonymous tip led to arrest of fentanyl dealers at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County has approved a $2,500 reward for an anonymous tipster whose information led to the arrest of wholesale fentanyl dealers in Wichita. On August 11, police in Wichita arrested 21-year-old Chandra Bray, 26-year-old, Michael Parker and 25-year-old Matthew Lewis – all of Wichita –...
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.
kfdi.com
FOP slams statements made by attorney for Wichita deputy police chiefs
The Fraternal Order of Police has issued a statement in response to claims made by the attorney for two current deputy chiefs and one former deputy chief in the Wichita Police Department. The attorney and the deputy chiefs are calling on two city officials to resign and they’re seeking a...
Augusta man found dead off hiking trail
ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
Pueblo police looking for suspect in a robbery
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of a robbery at J.R.’s County Store on Sunday, Sept. 18. PPD said that the robbery occurred in the afternoon on Sunday at J.R.’s Country Store at 2402 South Prairie Avenue. PPD asks if you have any information […]
