Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
GM No Longer Taking GMC Hummer EV Reservations
Offering a combination of cutting-edge technology, neck-snapping acceleration, and impressive off-road capability, the GMC Hummer EV is a hugely desirable vehicle. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that GM just confirmed it is fully booked and no longer taking reservations for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup, or GMC Hummer EV SUV.
gmauthority.com
Buick Says It Has Too Many Dealerships
GM is making a pivot to all-electric powertrains, and the Buick brand is going along for the ride. However, the EV transition will likely include fewer Buick dealerships, as indicated by recent comments made by a GM executive. Per Detroit Free Press, global vice president of Buick and GMC, Duncan...
gmauthority.com
GM To Announce Toledo Plant Investment On Friday, September 23
GM will make an announcement regarding an investment in its Toledo Transmission plant to support battery electric vehicle production on Friday, September 23rd, according to a recent report by the Detroit Free Press. On Wednesday, the automaker indicated that the statement will be made as part of a “positive plant...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Units Built Without Functional Power Outlets
As the fourth model year for the fourth-generation pickup, the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 introduces a few important changes compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that some units of the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 are being built without functional power outlets. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
GM Has 90,000 GMC Hummer EV Reservations So Far
Demand for the GMC Hummer EV is running strong as new reservations for the all-electric off-roader continue to pour in. In fact, according to a GMC spokesperson, GM is currently holding 90,000 reservations for the GMC Hummer EV. According to GMC, those 90,000 reservations are a combination of reservations for...
gmauthority.com
Hertz To Order 175,000 GM Electric Vehicles Over The Next Five Years
Over the next five years, rental car company Hertz will order 175,000 electric vehicles from GM to expand its fleet of rental vehicles. GM has just announced that, as part of the deal, it will supply Hertz with compact and full-size SUVs, pickups, luxury vehicles and more from its Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC and BrightDrop brands. According to GM’s press release announcing the contract, Hertz and GM believe that the agreement represents the “largest expansion of electric vehicles among fleet customers.”
gmauthority.com
This Is Not The New Chevy Trax After All
Just last week, GM Authority covered spy photos of an interesting new crossover prototype caught undergoing testing in extensive black-and-white camo covers. Originally reported as a prototype for the all-new Chevy Trax, GM Authority has since learned that this vehicle is in fact not the upcoming next-gen Chevy Trax after all.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Equinox Running At 15 Days Supply In September 2022
National inventory for the Chevy Equinox crossover was running at a 15-day supply as of the beginning of September, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s go-to-market situation. The optimal supply figure for the U.S. auto industry is generally considered to be 60 days. There are currently 12,000 units of the Chevy Equinox in transit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Suburban Gets Price Increase In September
The 2023 Chevy Suburban introduces the third model year for the twelfth-generation SUV, debuting a number of important changes over the 2022 model year. Critically, the 2023 Chevy Suburban just received another price increase. The latest price increase was applied to vehicle MSRPs in late September, with the MSRP for...
gmauthority.com
GMC Acadia Wins Strategic Vision 2022 Total Quality Award
Strategic Vision, an international consulting and advisory service company, recently announced the winners of the latest 2022 Total Quality Awards. The GMC Acadia took top honors in the Mid-Size CUV category. The Total Quality Awards are based on the results of Strategic Vision’s annual Total Quality Impact Report, with the...
gmauthority.com
GM’s Baojun To Launch Upcoming KiWi EV Mini Crossover
Baojun, the youngest General Motors brand in China managed by the SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture, is preparing to launch an upcoming all-electric KiWi EV mini crossover in China. During a recent marketing event for the facelifted 2023 Baojun KiWi EV minicar, SGMW released a teaser video teasing various aspects of...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Trailblazer Crossover Discontinued In China
General Motors has just abruptly discontinued the Chevy Trailblazer crossover in China, three years after the resurrected nameplate was first officially introduced to the Chinese market. GM Authority discovered that the Chevy Trailblazer has been discontinued in the Chinese market, after the automaker recently removed the subcompact crossover entirely from...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac XT5 And XT6 Recalled For Noncompliant Tire Certification Label
General Motors has issued a recall for certain examples of the 2023-model-year Cadillac XT5 and Cadillac XT6 crossovers due to an issue related to noncompliant tire certification labels. The problem: affected vehicles may not have a legible tire certification label. Located on the driver’s side B-pillar, this label should contain...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Trax Discount Offers Up To $750 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Trax discount offers up to $750 off the 2022 Trax. That is $500 customer cash when purchasing the subcompact crossover, or $750 cash back on a local market lease. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Additionally, a national...
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Gets Another Price Adjustment In September
The 2022 Chevy Colorado is the final model year for the second-generation pickup, with the third-generation model arriving for the 2023 model year. Critically, the 2022 Chevy Colorado just got another price adjustment this month. This latest price adjustment affects 2022 Chevy Colorado LT, Z71, and ZR2 trim levels equipped...
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For Chevy Traverse Over Missing Black Emblems
GM has begun a Customer Satisfaction Program for certain 2022 Chevy Traverse models to address an issue related to missing Gloss Black emblems. The problem: affected units of the 2022 Chevy Traverse ordered with the LPO / dealer-installed Gloss Black emblem kit (RPO code RIK) were delivered to dealers with missing emblems. Specifically, units ordered with the emblem kit were shipped to dealers with the “Traverse” and “AWD” badges, but without the “LS”, “LT “or “Premier” badges corresponding to the vehicle trim level.
gmauthority.com
The Durant Guild Platform Exhibition Opens In Shanghai
After General Motors officially announced the launch of The Durant Guild import vehicle platform in China, the automaker’s new business unit in that country opened its first exhibition in the city of Shanghai. The new The Durant Guild platform, created as part of the newly established GM Premium Import...
gmauthority.com
Award-Winning Big-Block 1965 Chevy Corvette Auction Bound
Hot damn, it’s another 1965 Chevy Corvette convertible Big Block in Nassau Blue! Let’s dive into a bit of history before we get to today’s feature Corvette. The 1965 Chevy Corvette featured a host of drivetrain, interior and styling changes from the previous year. The pair of non-functional horizontal side vents were replaced by a trio of functional vertical vents that allowed hot air to escape the engine compartment. Also gone were the symmetrical hood depressions with drain holes. The grille bars were painted black with a polished surround, the only year with this look, making ’65s easy to spot.
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Chrome Appearance Package No Longer Available
The 2022 Chevy Colorado is the final model year for the second-generation pickup truck, teeing up the arrival of the third-gen vehicle for the 2023 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 Chevy Colorado’s Chrome Appearance Package is no longer available to order. The Chrome Appearance...
gmauthority.com
Rare 1958 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz To Cross Auction Block
Introduced as a 1952 concept car, the Cadillac Eldorado marked the brand’s 50th anniversary. The Eldorado moniker was the result of a contest within the company to name the new model, and is a contraction of the Spanish name for the mythical Colombian city of gold, El Dorado. The...
Comments / 0