Over the next five years, rental car company Hertz will order 175,000 electric vehicles from GM to expand its fleet of rental vehicles. GM has just announced that, as part of the deal, it will supply Hertz with compact and full-size SUVs, pickups, luxury vehicles and more from its Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC and BrightDrop brands. According to GM’s press release announcing the contract, Hertz and GM believe that the agreement represents the “largest expansion of electric vehicles among fleet customers.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO