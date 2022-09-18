Read full article on original website
WCYFL Recognizes Meddock for Service
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The players and coaches have come and gone through the years, but one thing has remained constant in the Warren County Youth Football League. The man in the striped shirt. Marty Meddock has been a part of the WCYFL since its inception, ensuring rules and safety...
Warren’s Top Runners Shine Against Harbor Creek
WARREN, Pa. – Warren may have come out on the short end of the team scores, but their runners continued to show progress in Tuesday’s cross country meet against Harbor Creek. The Harbor Creek girls won by a score of 24-35, while the boys won by a 20-43...
Warren Sweeps Its Way to Region Road Win at Hickory
HICKORY, Pa. – Alexia Bowers had a big game with 13 kills and seven digs, and Warren picked up a Region 5 sweep at Hickory on Thursday. The Dragons also got strong games at the net from Carly Beers (seven kills, 10 digs), Kirsten Johnson (three kills, three blocks, and three aces), and Kylie Fehlman (six kills, two blocks) in the 25-16, 25-18, and 25-20.
Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.? — Sept. 21
Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
Rex’s Hat Trick Powers Warren Offense in Win at Eisenhower
RUSSELL, Pa. – Three goals in three minutes helped turn a 1-goal lead into a 4-goal lead, and Warren tacked on four more in an 8-0 win at Eisenhower on Thursday. The Dragons (5-3 overall, 5-1 Region 4) led 1-0 at halftime. Just under six minutes into the second half, Warren scored three goals in a span of three minutes, two within 35 seconds of each other, to break the game open. It was the Dragons’ fourth straight victory.
Eisenhower Girls Battle to Draw With Seneca
RUSSELL, Pa. – One hundred minutes weren’t enough as Region 3 contenders Eisenhower and Seneca battled to a 0-0 draw. “I think we played probably to about 90 percent of our capability,” said Eisenhower coach Alex Johnson. “We played a good, hard game but we didn’t do well at communicating early on.”
CORE Sidewalk Sale/Suicide Prevention Education Day Set for Downtown Warren on Friday
WARREN, Pa. – Downtown Warren will be bustling with activities on Friday with vendors and mental health providers offering goods, services, and education all in the name of suicide prevention education. CORE (Choosing Openness Regarding Experiences) is hosting a Sidewalk Sale/Suicide Prevention Education Day from 10 a.m. to 8...
Bowling Scores Week of Sept. 20
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Jim Swearingen narrowly missed a 600 series in Daybreakers play, while Kellie Johnson went over 500 in Ladies Church League at Valley Bowling Center. DAYBREAKERS: Bob Marasco 222-180-553; Jim Swearingen 200-215-587 LADIES CHURCH LEAGUE: Ginny Barrett 167-454; Kellie Johnson 181-518.
Eisenhower Volleyball Tops Tidioute Charter
TIDIOUTE, Pa. – Mikenzie Miller had seven kills as Eisenhower earned a 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-23) win over Tidioute. Carly Christiansen was strong at the net with three blocks, while notching two kills and four aces. Christiansen talked about the win:. Eisenhower held off Tidioute rallies in both the...
Daughtry blesses Erie with the gift of rock
The Dearly Beloved Tour made a stop in downtown Erie, Pennsylvania at the historical Warner Theatre. It was a show unlike any other. Pop Evil, a rock band from Michigan, opened up and got the crowd riled by coming out to their new song “Eye of the Storm”. They continued to drive the crowd wild as they played recent hits and tracks that dated back to their first albums — back in the early 2000s.
Kayaker Hospitalized After Overturning His Craft On Chautauqua Lake
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 73-year-old kayaker from Ohio was taken to a regional hospital after overturning his craft on Chautauqua Lake. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Maxim, of Pataskala, Ohio, overturned his kayak around 3:20 p.m. on Monday. Maxim was found unconscious when...
Christina Vogel is the First and Only Solo Female Franchisee of Donatos: Giving You the Business
Tomorrow is national pepperoni day, and for those of you that like it, you just might want to get yourself a pepperoni pizza. A national pizza chain has three locations right here in Erie County. The art of making pizza is busy business. "The cheese and pepperoni are always popular....
explore venango
Brandy L. McKinney
Brandy L. McKinney, 30, of Marble passed away on Friday, September 15, 2022. Born on April 4, 1992, in Erie, she was the daughter of Ed and Theresa Ferringer who survive. Brandy was a 2010 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. She was married on September 21, 2013 to Benjamin...
Missing kayaker found early Thursday morning in Concord
Erie County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in responding to the call of a missing kayaker in the Town of Concord late Wednesday night. Read more here:
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday
SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
Buffalo teen arraigned, accused of killing 2 and injuring another in Town of Tonawanda apartment
An 18-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Friday afternoon, accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring another in the Town of Tonawanda.
North East WineFest Uncorks a Packed Weekend
Come September, if you take a drive or a bike ride up Route 20 toward the New York line, the air is redolent with the thick, juicy scent of ripe grapes. And that can only mean one thing: it's time for the North East Wine Country Harvest Festival, colloquially known as WineFest.
Hit-and-Run in East Smethport
No one was injured in a hit-and-run crash in East Smethport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 6 shortly before noon on Monday sideswiped a Dodge Ram being driven by 47-year-old Michele Borman of Coudersport near the intersection with Route 46, then fled the scene. Borman was not injured in the collision.
5 teens arrested for alleged connection to Millcreek Mall gunshot incident
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Five teens have been charged for their alleged involvement in a fight at Millcreek Mall that resulted in a gun being fired. All five subjects are 15 to 17 years old. According to a Millcreek Township Police Department announcement, two of the subjects were charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses. Two […]
