Local EMS creating inclusive trick-or-treat for child

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A local EMS team is creating an inclusive trick-or-treat experience for physically impaired children.

Elite EMS of Hermitage would like to help take a bed-confined child trick-or-treating this year.

Fully trained Elite EMS members will show up in costumes and fully decorated ambulances. EMS members will be able to assist the child from bed to stretcher and give them a fun Halloween experience.

“We all feel here that no child should have to miss out on trick-or-treat, even if they are bed confined,” says Abbey Rhoads, Elite EMS staff member. “If we can be the missing piece to that and help them get out there and enjoy trick or treat, we definitely want to be able to help them.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.