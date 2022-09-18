Arizona State fires Herm Edwards after five seasons as head coach with university under investigation

You play to win the game . Well, Herm Edwards didn’t have too much difficulty winning games as head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils, but unfortunately, he did still get in trouble. Enough so to get him fired, according to Chris Karpman .

The NCAA is also investigating Edwards and the program for potentially committing recruiting violations. They are specifically under investigation for allegedly continuing to host recruits during a 15-month non-contact period during the COVID-19 shutdown. Five different coaches have since left the program, either by resignation or firing. Edwards brings the number to six.

Running backs coach Shane Aguano will take over the Arizona State coaching gig on an interim basis.

Edwards being let go comes after the Sun Devils’ latest loss on Saturday. This one being a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan of the MAC Conference. Arizona State also lost the previous week, though that was more expected and understandable, as it was at least to a ranked team playing in the Big 12 as Oklahoma State won by 17 points.

In all, Edwards was 1-2 on the season and 26-20 in his coaching career. Yet, the Sun Devils managed to go 8-5, reaching the Las Vegas Bowl in 2021, so one would think his leash wasn’t too short heading into the start of the season. Either way, Arizona State felt it was time for change.

Related: Highest-paid college football coaches 2022: Dabo Swinney’s latest extension sees him climb the ranks

Arizona State Sun Devils hinted Herm Edwards’ days may be done

Dumping a head coach after a loss that should have been an easy win instead is never a shock, and perhaps we should have seen this one coming too. Especially after Arizona State president Michael Crow told The Arizona Republic, “ They showed up to play, and we didn’t ,” following the team’s loss to Eastern Michigan.

It didn’t take long for the university to come to a conclusion, with Edwards being let go the next day. Arizona State began gathering their players together on Sunday to inform them Edwards would no longer be with the team. We’ll see who takes over in the long run, but for now, Shane Aguano will get his first chance to lead a college program in Edwards’s absence.

Related: College Football Rankings Week 4: Georgia makes statement, top-25 rankings after Week 3

More must-reads: