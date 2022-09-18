ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hot and dry week ahead

By Bradley Benoit
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKufc_0i0itPnC00

LOWS TONIGHT: LOWER 70s
HIGHS MONDAY: LOWER 90s

DISCUSSION

Well, summer won't go away quietly..

Get ready for some hot and dry days this week across Acadiana as a large ridge of high pressure settles in.

Upper-level pattern
Big picture

We're talking highs each afternoon in the lower to eventually mid-90s by the middle parts of the week.

Outside of one or two very isolated pop-up showers Monday afternoon, rain chances will be non-existent for the entirety of the week.

Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to be outdoors.

Have a great one, y'all!

TROPICS

In the tropics, Hurricane Fiona will eventually head out into the Atlantic in the days ahead.

It could threaten Bermuda as a major storm later this week, but will not impact the continental U.S. as an approaching and developing trough steers it to the NE.

Upper-level pattern
Big picture

Rest of the tropics look good and remains quiet at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------
