ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: UK prepares for grandest of farewells

By Caroline Davies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmhoS_0i0it03W00
At 6:28am on the day of her funeral the final members of the public pay their respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

The royal family and the country will say a “last farewell” to Queen Elizabeth II during a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday in which nine-year-old Prince George and his seven-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, will walk behind their great-grandmother’s coffin.

George and Charlotte, now second and third in line to the throne, will follow their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as the coffin is carried through the abbey in front of a 2,000-strong congregation including world leaders.

Police have described the security operation, with more than 10,000 officers on duty, as the biggest in Britain’s history.

The plan emerged when Buckingham Palace released the orders of service for the Queen’s state funeral and committal service at Windsor Castle.

Related: UK observes minute’s silence in memory of Queen

Eighteen members of the Queen’s family, led by the King, and including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be present.

In a statement, the King said he and the Queen Consort had been “moved beyond measure” by those who had paid their respects to the late Queen.

“Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world.”

He added: “As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.”

The US president, Joe Biden, visited Westminster Hall to pay his respects to the late Queen, attending the lying in state with the first lady, Jill Biden, before an official state reception hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening for about 500 presidents, prime ministers, royalty and other dignitaries from across the globe who have been invited to attend the state funeral.

On Sunday night a one-minute silence was held across the UK at 8pm.

The Queen’s coffin, surmounted by the imperial state crown, the orb and the sceptre, will be placed before the same altar where she married Prince Philip and where she made her coronation oath.

Both services include some deeply personal touches, about which the Queen was consulted.

At the start of the service, the five Sentences, lines of scripture set to music, will be sung as they have been at every state funeral since the early part of the 18th century.

A specially commissioned choral piece, composed by the master of the king’s music, Judith Weir, Like As the Hart, is said to be inspired by “Her Majesty’s unwavering Christian faith”, and is a setting of Psalm 42 to music.

Among the hymns chosen are The Day Thou Gavest, Lord and The Lord Is My Shepherd, I Shall Not Want, which was also sung at the wedding of the then Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten in 1947, and Love Divine, All Loves Excelling.

A short anthem, O Taste and See How Gracious the Lord Is, was composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams for the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will deliver the sermon. The prime minister, Liz Truss, will read from John 14: 1–9a. And the secretary general of the Commonwealth, Lady Scotland, will read from 1 Corinthians 15: 20-26.

After the Last Post, a two-minute silence and the reveille, the National Anthem will be sung. The service will end with the Queen’s piper, Paul Burns, playing Sleep, Dearie, Sleep. Afterwards, the bells of Westminster Abbey will be rung, fully muffled, as is the tradition following the funeral of the sovereign.

Prince George, who is said to have called his great grandmother “Gan Gan”, and Princess Charlotte are not due to join the procession during the later service of committal at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, which will be attended by 800 people.

The choir will sing The Russian Kontakion of the Departed, which was also sung for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. During the service, the dean of Windsor, Dr David Conner, will read Revelation 21, verses 1-7, which was read at the funerals of the Queen’s grandparents, King George V in 1936 and Queen Mary in 1953, as well as at her father’s funeral in 1952.

The dean will pay tribute to the late Queen in the bidding. “Here, in St George’s Chapel, where she so often worshipped, we are bound to call to mind someone whose uncomplicated yet profound Christian faith bore so much fruit,” he will say.

“Fruit, in a life of unstinting service to the nation, the commonwealth and the wider world, but also (and especially to be remembered in this place) in kindness, concern and reassuring care for her family and friends and neighbours.

“In the midst of our rapidly changing and frequently troubled world, her calm and dignified presence has given us confidence to face the future, as she did, with courage and with hope.”

During the service, the imperial state crown, orb and sceptre will be removed from the coffin and placed on the high altar. The Queen’s company camp colour is placed on the coffin by the King, having received it from the regimental lieutenant colonel of the Grenadier Guards. The Lord Chamberlain breaks his wand of office, which is then placed upon the coffin.

The coffin is lowered into the royal vault, as the garter king at arms reads aloud Queen Elizabeth II’s styles and titles. The Queen’s piper will play a lament. She will be buried next to the Duke of Edinburgh in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in a private ceremony attended by family later in the evening.

Related: What happens after the Queen’s funeral as Charles III’s reign begins?

In a televised tribute, recorded before the Queen’s death, the Queen Consort said: “She’s been part of our lives forever.”

She added: “It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman, and there weren’t women prime minister or women president, she was the only one, so I think she carved her own role.”

Describing the Queen’s sense of humour, Camilla said she recalled going to Windsor on the day she married “when I probably wasn’t firing on all cylinders, quite nervous and, for some unknown reason, I put on a pair of shoes and one had an inch heel and the other had a two-inch heel.

“So, I mean, talk about hop-a-long and there’s nothing I could do. And, she could see and laughed about it and said: ‘Look I’m terribly sorry,’ and you know she had a good sense of humour.”

She added: “She’s got those wonderful blue eyes and when she smiles, they light up her whole face. I’ll always remember that smile.”

Andrew also paid tribute to his mother, hailing her “knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment”, adding: “I will miss your insights, advice and humour”.

In a statement, he described the Queen as “Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one” and said it had been an “honour and privilege” to serve her.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Justin Welby
HollywoodLife

Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth’s Son, Bursts Into Tears During Her Funeral

It is a hard thing to lose one’s mother, even if you are a royal. Prince Edward, the Queen’s son, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were spotted bursting into tears during the funeral of Elizabeth II on September 19. Towards the end of the service, the Prince was spotted wiping his eyes and face with a handkerchief, while the Countess dabbed her eyes with a tissue.
CELEBRITIES
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Funerals#Princess Charlotte#Uk
Entertainment News

Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.
Elle

What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed

As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
BEAUTY & FASHION
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
The List

King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral

The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Kate Middleton's touching gesture to Prince George as he wipes away tears

Prince George appeared to wipe away a tear for his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral earlier today. The monarch’s funeral took place in London at Westminster Abbey today (19 September), with members of the royal family, including Prince George, nine, who sat in between his parents; William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

450K+
Followers
102K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy