colemantoday.com
4-H News & Reminders - State Swine Tag Orders DUE by Friday, September 23, 2022
Time to Order State Swine Tags…. Due by FRIDAY, September 23, 2022. It’s time to order state swine tags. 4-H members can contact the County Extension office and let us know how many validation tags you will need for the 2022-2023 Texas State Swine Validation Programs. Validation fees will cost $15.00/tag. Payment will be due at time of ordering. There will not be an option for county-only tags; ALL pigs will be required to have a state validation tag.
UPDATE: Large fire engulfs garage, travel trailer in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire engulfed a garage and travel trailer in north Abilene. 7:00 p.m. UPDATE – In a press release, Abilene Fire Department (AFD) confirmed that there was one occupant at the house at the time of the fire, but was uninjured. AFD estimated $20,000 in damages and the fire is […]
GALLERY: Original location of El Fenix in Abilene to be demolished
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The original location of El Fenix restaurant in Abilene will be demolished soon. Construction crews are set to begin levelling the building at the corner Treadaway Blvd and N Washington Street sometime next week. Owners say that the building is full of asbestos and in disrepair, so the City of Abilene […]
brownwoodnews.com
Lake more than 7 feet below spillway, Stage 2 restrictions begin at 8 feet
John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District, provided the following updates on Lake Brownwood water conditions:. As of 7:30 am Tuesday, September 20th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 7 feet and 1 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our...
KCBD
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
colemantoday.com
CCMC Giving Flu Shots Oct 3 at Bill Franklin Center
CCMC is going to be giving flu shots on Monday, October 3rd from 4-6 and Monday, October 17th from 5-6 at the Bill Franklin Center for adult traditional Medicare and self-pay only. High doses available for anyone over 65 years of age (High dose is $85; Regular dose is $35)
brownwoodnews.com
Minor accident involving Early school bus, no injuries reported
The Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Monday afternoon:. The Early Police Department is investigating a minor accident at Lucas Drive and Gahanna Street involving a school bus. 2 kids were still on the bus and about to be dropped off. No one was injured in the crash. The parent has been notified and has picked up the kids. Again no one was injured.
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
colemantoday.com
Circle C Cattlewomen Looking for Youth Beef Ambassadors
Are you interested in becoming a Coleman County Beef Ambassador? Are you willing to:. Share beef story of daily life on your farm/ranch thru photos or video. Circle C Cattlewomen is providing a new opportunity for Coleman County students. They are looking for students 10-12 yrs old, 13-15 yrs old, and 16-18 yrs old. You do not have to be an FFA or 4-H member, just someone that is passionate about educating the public about agriculture! Circle C Cattlewomen will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary in 2023 and look forward to working with Ag kids during this process. See the attached application for requirements and more information.
Police: Medical incident causes driver to plow through south Abilene building
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A medical incident caused a driver to plow through a building in south Abilene Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the Edward Jones building on the 4100 block of S Treadaway Blvd around 8:30 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver of a pickup truck suffered a […]
Miles ISD responds to potential threat of active attack
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Police Department has released information regarding a potential threat of an active attack on MISD schools. The Miles Police Department, Runnels County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and other law enforcement personnel are present in the area of Miles ISD today September 22, 2022. Miles ISD is […]
‘This is about people who are persecuted’: Abilene’s first Pride parade & festival exceeds vendor expectations with overwhelming support
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s first-ever pride festival is all ready to go for Saturday. It’s a long time coming, but when the Abilene PRIDE Alliance stepped into its planning phase, hopes weren’t too high. The alliance’s goal was to have as many 30 vendors at the event and to their delight, the amount of […]
1 Person Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in north Abilene on Tuesday. The officials reported that a pickup truck was heading west down the service road and failed to yield to the car that [..]
City of Abilene could fix ‘high priority’ drainage problem area
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is considering measures to improve one of the worst areas for storm drainage. During Thursday’s city council meeting, members will vote on awarding a $259,000 contract to Enprotec, Hibbs & Todd to design the project, which will begin the process of fixing the drainage along S 11th […]
brownwoodnews.com
Petco now open in Early; grand opening, family fest set for Saturday
The Petco location in Early is now open, a grand opening celebration and family fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. There will be food, music, games and more at the event, and all pets are encouraged. In a social media post on the...
UPDATE: Fatal Colorado City Mack truck crash victim identified as Abilene man
COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In an update from the Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS), an Abilene man was identified as the person who was killed in a fiery Mack truck wreck Tuesday morning, hauling hazardous materials. According to a Facebook post by Colorado City Record, it was a Baird man who passed […]
Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
Abilene’s 1st all-inclusive playground officially opens
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A ribbon cutting ceremony is in the books for Oscar Rose Park’s all-inclusive playground, geared towards safe play equipment for children with disabilities. Abilene Parks and Recreation officially announced the grand opening of the all-inclusive playground at Oscar Rose Park on its Facebook page Wednesday. The ribbon cutting will take place […]
Crime Reports: $15K of equipment stolen from Abilene business, man accused of using machete in ‘assault with deadly weapon’
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of S La Salle Drive – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported a […]
Abilene business to invest more than $60 million into expansion project, creating high-paying jobs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A business that has been in Abilene for more than 50 years is going to invest more than $60 million in an expansion project. At Thursday morning’s meeting, city council members gave unanimous approval to giving $6 million in incentive to Bridgestone Bandag to kickstart the project. Bridgestone Bandag, who was […]
