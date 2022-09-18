ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

4-H News & Reminders - State Swine Tag Orders DUE by Friday, September 23, 2022

Time to Order State Swine Tags…. Due by FRIDAY, September 23, 2022. It’s time to order state swine tags. 4-H members can contact the County Extension office and let us know how many validation tags you will need for the 2022-2023 Texas State Swine Validation Programs. Validation fees will cost $15.00/tag. Payment will be due at time of ordering. There will not be an option for county-only tags; ALL pigs will be required to have a state validation tag.
KCBD

CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
CCMC Giving Flu Shots Oct 3 at Bill Franklin Center

CCMC is going to be giving flu shots on Monday, October 3rd from 4-6 and Monday, October 17th from 5-6 at the Bill Franklin Center for adult traditional Medicare and self-pay only. High doses available for anyone over 65 years of age (High dose is $85; Regular dose is $35)
Minor accident involving Early school bus, no injuries reported

The Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Monday afternoon:. The Early Police Department is investigating a minor accident at Lucas Drive and Gahanna Street involving a school bus. 2 kids were still on the bus and about to be dropped off. No one was injured in the crash. The parent has been notified and has picked up the kids. Again no one was injured.
Circle C Cattlewomen Looking for Youth Beef Ambassadors

Are you interested in becoming a Coleman County Beef Ambassador? Are you willing to:. Share beef story of daily life on your farm/ranch thru photos or video. Circle C Cattlewomen is providing a new opportunity for Coleman County students. They are looking for students 10-12 yrs old, 13-15 yrs old, and 16-18 yrs old. You do not have to be an FFA or 4-H member, just someone that is passionate about educating the public about agriculture! Circle C Cattlewomen will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary in 2023 and look forward to working with Ag kids during this process. See the attached application for requirements and more information.
Miles ISD responds to potential threat of active attack

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Police Department has released information regarding a potential threat of an active attack on MISD schools. The Miles Police Department, Runnels County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and other law enforcement personnel are present in the area of Miles ISD today September 22, 2022. Miles ISD is […]
‘This is about people who are persecuted’: Abilene’s first Pride parade & festival exceeds vendor expectations with overwhelming support

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s first-ever pride festival is all ready to go for Saturday. It’s a long time coming, but when the Abilene PRIDE Alliance stepped into its planning phase, hopes weren’t too high. The alliance’s goal was to have as many 30 vendors at the event and to their delight, the amount of […]
Abilene’s 1st all-inclusive playground officially opens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A ribbon cutting ceremony is in the books for Oscar Rose Park’s all-inclusive playground, geared towards safe play equipment for children with disabilities. Abilene Parks and Recreation officially announced the grand opening of the all-inclusive playground at Oscar Rose Park on its Facebook page Wednesday. The ribbon cutting will take place […]
Crime Reports: $15K of equipment stolen from Abilene business, man accused of using machete in ‘assault with deadly weapon’

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of S La Salle Drive – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported a […]
Abilene business to invest more than $60 million into expansion project, creating high-paying jobs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A business that has been in Abilene for more than 50 years is going to invest more than $60 million in an expansion project. At Thursday morning’s meeting, city council members gave unanimous approval to giving $6 million in incentive to Bridgestone Bandag to kickstart the project. Bridgestone Bandag, who was […]
