Pentatonix to perform holiday hits in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Pentatonix is bringing its Christmas-themed concert to Indianapolis this holiday season. The a cappella group's upcoming tour, titled "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!," will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Dec....
Rick Springfield to perform at Brown County Music Center in 2023
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Musician, actor and author Rick Springfield is coming to Nashville, Indiana, in 2023. The Grammy winner will perform at the Brown County Music Center on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The...
Good News: Ernie Pyle Elementary School
INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his search for your positive and uplifting stories to Ernie Pyle Elementary, an IPS K-6 school at 3351 W. 18th St. We met Penny, a student who said she likes her school because it "helps people teach and learn and...
Indianapolis man follows passions to open tattoo shop — at 21 years old
INDIANAPOLIS — These days it can be tough to launch and run your own business, but for one recent Indiana University student, he's making it happen and possibly setting new milestones in the process. Samuel Lewis is Indiana's newest professional tattoo artist and shop owner — and also possibly...
WISH-TV
Hot Rod Drag Week 2022 makes stop in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the race meant to give bragging rights and the title of “Fastest Street Car in America.” HOT ROD Drag Week is underway and its second pit stop, on Tuesday, was at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. During the weeklong event, drivers put...
8-year-old cancer survivor signs with Indians for the day
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians made a very special addition to their roster Thursday at Victory Field. The team signed 8-year-old Michael Parker to a one-day contract before their game against St. Paul. He was diagnosed with blood cancer last October and is currently in remission at the Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis.
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The Big Ten released TV and game time information for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball season on Thursday. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
LIST: Central Indiana festivals and spooky season activities that will give you all the fall feels
INDIANAPOLIS — The season of pumpkin spice and everything nice (and spooky) has arrived. Fall officially started Thursday, Sept. 22. That not only means re(leaf) from the heat, but that plenty of feasts and fright are in our near future. There are a lot of events happening across central...
Sara Evans to perform in Brown County this holiday season
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Country singer Sara Evans will bring her "Go Tell It On the Mountain" tour to Brown County Music Center this holiday season. The multi-platinum singer will perform at the venue, located in Nashville, Indiana, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept....
Clayshire Castle Medieval Faire returns this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Indiana — If you want to take it back to medieval times, here's your chance. Clayshire Castle in Bowling Green, Indiana is hosting their annual Medieval Faire this weekend. You may remember Chuck Lofton visited the bed-and-breakfast as part of his Big Adventure earlier this year. And...
IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday
Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
WTHR to host a Streaming TV marketing seminar for local businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — On October 4, 2022, Indianapolis businesses are encouraged to join WTHR at the Indiana History Center in Indianapolis for a free marketing seminar about how to market their business on streaming television (OTT). This seminar will teach businesses the basic terminology of the streaming ecosystem, how to choose the right streaming advertising partner, keys to measuring success and much more.
Colts host inaugural Unified Flag Classic
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts hosted a new football competition at their practice facility Tuesday. The first ever United Flag Classic invited student athletes with and without disabilities to participate together in flag football games. "For us, it's the interaction with high school football, specifically the flag football and...
Late Brownsburg woman helps Fishers mom in fight of her life
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Andrea Daugherty had many talents. From making people smile, to making people feel better, she was a kind and gentle person. It was when she was finishing nursing school that she started having stomach pain. Her sister, Jenny Acton, graduated at the same time as Andrea. “Her pain just got really bad, […]
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
Greenwood to kick off first-ever Fall Concert Series
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The City of Greenwood has announced the lineup for its first-ever Fall Concert Series. Living Proof will kick it off at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24. The concerts, organized by the Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department, are on four consecutive Saturdays from late September through the middle part of October. Bands play at the Greenwood Amphitheater in Craig Park with family-friendly performances ranging from country to pop to rock.
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
Frequent Hoosier Lottery player wins jackpot worth $19.5M
MUNSTER, Ind. — A man from the Chicago area is the latest winner of the Hoosier Lotto jackpot, winning an estimated $19.5 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 7 matched all six numbers (3-5-8-18-31-40) and was sold at Ridgeway #5, a convenience store in Munster, Indiana.
UPDATE: Man wounded in shooting near Indianapolis church dies
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting near a church by East 29th Street and North College Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday. Officers were called to check around Broadway United Methodist Church. "Right now, we do know that at least three people did shoot," said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.
NBA basketball board game helps teach IPS students math
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and the Lilly Foundation partnered to tip off the "NBA Math Hoops Program." Math and basketball are two subjects the sixth grade students at Daniel Webster School don't play about. Thursday, they got a little help with their math lessons from the pros with...
