GREENWOOD, Ind. — The City of Greenwood has announced the lineup for its first-ever Fall Concert Series. Living Proof will kick it off at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24. The concerts, organized by the Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department, are on four consecutive Saturdays from late September through the middle part of October. Bands play at the Greenwood Amphitheater in Craig Park with family-friendly performances ranging from country to pop to rock.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO