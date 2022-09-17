Read full article on original website
Mary Haynes Pittman
Mrs. Mary Haynes Pittman, 103, of Gainesville passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Ashton Senior Living following an extended illness. A Graveside Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Rick Maeser will officiate. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Carolyn Head Grubbs
Mrs. Carolyn Head Grubbs, age 82 of Toccoa passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A daughter of the late Grover and Frances Anderson Head, she was born June 16, 1940 in Stephens County, Georgia where she lived all her life. She was a 1958 graduate of Toccoa High School and attended the University of Georgia. She was retired from Stephens County School System and later retired from Colonial Heirloom and Toccoa Clinic. She was a member and past President of the Elks Auxiliary, a member of Toccoa Quilting Club, Stephens County Master Gardener and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Grubbs in 2022.
Kenneth Eugene Gordon
Kenneth Eugene Gordon, age 81, of Demorest, Georgia went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 19, 2022. Mr. Gordon was born on October 3, 1940 in Banks County, Georgia to the late Frank Eugene and Mary Elizabeth Rice Gordon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother and infant sister. Mr. Gordon was member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was active in churches throughout his life having served as a Deacon, on the audio visual team, taught Mission Friends and the 3 year old Sunday School Class, and was also a RA Leader. Mr. Gordon retired with 25 years of loyal and dedicated service from the Xerox Corporation. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Gordon was a graduate of Southern Technical Institute.
Darlene Karen Spath
Mrs. Darlene Karen Spath, age 64 of Buford, passed away on Monday Morning, September 19, 2022 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home...
Barbara Lina Karwoski
Barbara Lina Karwoski, beloved by all who knew her, died on Wednesday, September 6, 2022. Over and over, people use two words to describe Barbara, kind and loving. We are all lucky to have had this exceptional woman as part of our lives. Barbara was born in St. Louis, Missouri,...
Brenau University cuts ribbon for newly named Renaissance Park
Brenau University hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Renaissance Park on September 17. Representatives from Brenau, the City of Gainesville, and the Melvin and Kay Douglas Foundation came together in celebration of the park and the recent downtown development. “Renaissance Park is the icing on the cake, providing a...
Volunteers needed for Lawrenceville board positions
Volunteers are needed to serve on boards for the City of Lawrenceville. Recently the city said they are accepting applications for multiple volunteer boards made up of Lawrenceville citizens. There are approximately 27 available positions for 2023. Citizens and business owners are all welcome to apply for positions serving on...
Softball: Bluff, East Hall, Buford take region wins
FLOWERY BRANCH — Cherokee Bluff snapped a three-game losing streak with a dramatic 5-4, walk-off win over North Hall at home on Tuesday in a key Region 8-4A game. The win also gave the Lady Bears (9-10, 7-5 Region 8-4A) a 1 1/2-game lead over Madison County for fourth place with just four regular season region games left.
Georgia's 2023 football schedule released
ATHENS — Seven home games including four to start the season highlight the 2023 University of Georgia football schedule announced Tuesday night by the Southeastern Conference on the SEC Network. Ole Miss will be the western division crossover game and the Rebels will be making their first trip to...
Quinlan Visual Arts Center’s new Q Ball to bring a Met Gala-like experience to Gainesville
The Quinlan Visual Arts Center will roll out the red carpet on Oct. 1 for its inaugural Q Ball, a fundraiser that will benefit the Quinlan School of Art. The Q Ball is modeled after New York’s Met Gala with the theme “All That Glitters.” Attendees are encouraged to come out in sparkling gowns, tuxedos or whatever unique outfit they feel comfortable in.
Hall planners table large Old Cornelia Highway subdivision, Lula business park
Requests to allow for large developments in Gainesville and Lula were tabled by the Hall County Planning Commission Monday. InLine Communities, LLC is looking to rezone 28 acres of land on Old Cornelia Highway near Jesse Jewel Parkway and I-985 to build a 320-unit multi-family subdivision with some commercial development as well. Hall County Planning Director Randi Doveton said after the meeting that the applicant asked for the request to be tabled as they work out sewer service details with the city of Gainesville.
Football: Are Rabun Co., Whitefield Academy looking to make early statements in Class A D1?
TIGER, Ga. — It’s expected to be your classic matchup. High-powered and high-flying offense vs. a quick, athletic opportunistic defense. The question is which offense and which defense are we talking about?. When Whitefield Academy arrives in Rabun County on Friday, fans will get a double-dose as all...
College football: Georgia-Missouri kick off time announced
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia-Missouri game in Columbia will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff time on Monday. It will be televised by the SEC Network. Georgia’s all-time record on the SEC Network is 25-3.
Gwinnett County authorities investigating murder in Lawrenceville
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead Saturday on Britain Drive. Officers responded to a “person shot call” at 7:48 p.m. and found Patrick Jones, 39 of Lawrenceville, dead outside an apartment building. Gwinnett County authorities found the second victim, Kevin March, 49 of Lawrenceville, a short distance away.
Gainesville man arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine
A Gainesville man was arrested during a traffic stop over the weekend for having drugs in his car. Hall County Deputies stopped David Olvera Rivera, 34, on Saturday morning on Holly Springs Road near Gillsville. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, he was initially charged with driving with a suspended license, expired registration and no proof of insurance. Rivera also had a probation warrant.
Oakwood man arrested for six entering auto cases
An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
Suspect arrested for shooting death of woman in Lilburn
The Gwinnett County Police Department arrested a Lilburn man Monday for the shooting death of a woman in the city. According to a press release from the agency, Andre Marvell King, 49, was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder for the death of Celeste Lawson, 29, of Bowdon, GA.
Handyman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in coins and cash from an elderly grandmother
A handyman and his accomplice are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash and rare coins from an elderly woman in Towns County. Christopher James Plush, 30, and Devin Berry Lowery, 24, are now both in the Towns County Jail after authorities found that they had allegedly stolen prescription drugs, a handgun, rare coins and a large amount of cash. They are also accused of stealing her vehicle, wrecking and damaging it. The victim, Nancy Kelly, an elderly Towns County resident, had hired the handy man to help her after she had surgery.
Overnight standoff in Oakwood ends with arrest of former Hall County school bus driver
A former bus driver with the Hall County School District who was previously arrested in 2021 for child molestation was arrested early Monday morning following a standoff with authorities who were originally attempting to serve the man with warrants. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the sheriff's office,...
Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
