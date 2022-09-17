Kenneth Eugene Gordon, age 81, of Demorest, Georgia went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 19, 2022. Mr. Gordon was born on October 3, 1940 in Banks County, Georgia to the late Frank Eugene and Mary Elizabeth Rice Gordon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother and infant sister. Mr. Gordon was member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was active in churches throughout his life having served as a Deacon, on the audio visual team, taught Mission Friends and the 3 year old Sunday School Class, and was also a RA Leader. Mr. Gordon retired with 25 years of loyal and dedicated service from the Xerox Corporation. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Gordon was a graduate of Southern Technical Institute.

