Cleveland, OH

Jets mount historic comeback to beat Cleveland 31-30

By Nathaniel Griffee
 4 days ago
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) celebrates after catching a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (1-1) mounted a historically improbable comeback to defeat the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Sunday.

Down by 13 points with only 1:55 left on the game clock, Next Gen Stats gave the Jets only a 0.3% win probability as the Gang Green offense retook the field after a Nick Chubb touchdown.

A Corey Davis score on a busted coverage, an onside kick, and a Garrett Wilson touchdown later, the Jets were on top of the Browns, 31-30.

The win was sealed on Cleveland's final drive, which was capped with an Ashtyn Davis interception, his first of the year.

According to Next Gen Stats, the Jets pulled off the most unlikely comeback in the NFL since their NGS win probability model was created in 2016.

