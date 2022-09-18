ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmerton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Luzerne County campers ready for any forecast

KINGSTON, Pa. — A sweater and steak dinner out by the campfire is just one of the ways Bonnie Dry and her husband plan on beating the cold temperatures this weekend while camping at Francis Slocum State Park in Luzerne County. "During the night we start the campfire furnace,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

The Danville Ironmen Running Towards The Top In Cross Country

DANVILLE, Pa. — Rory Lieberman from Danville is still climbing that cross country mountain to the top. The Ironmen senior finished 2nd in the state in the "3A" Boy's 3200 meter run back in May at the PIAA State Track and Field Championships. He feels that finish and that momentum are fueling his fire this fall in cross country.
DANVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Palmerton, PA
Palmerton, PA
Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Schuylkill Haven, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Schuylkill Haven, PA
Sports
Newswatch 16

Mazezilla hosting Olsen Christmas Wish Night

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — While it may be a quiet rainy day at Mazezilla at Klingel's Farm and Produce Stand, employees are hopeful for a busy season. The farm in Ross Township just opened last weekend. "Saturday was a really good day. Sunday was still a little too hot, so...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire Riders make annual trip to Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, Pa. — On the campus of Luzerne County Community College sits a "Walk of Honor." It's a memorial to the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, but especially Michael Carlo, a New York City Firefighter killed in the aftermath of the attacks. This dedication...
NANTICOKE, PA
Newswatch 16

Pump problems contribute to drought emergency

HAZLETON, Pa. — After weeks without substantial rainfall, the Hazleton City Authority Water Department declared a drought emergency this week. Homes and businesses in 14 communities in Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties are being told to cut water usage. The 2.5 square mile Dreck Creek Reservoir is now less...
HAZLETON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Mountain Bike
Newswatch 16

Keeping watch on Lackawanna County parks

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Lackawanna County commissioners have approved using about $950,000 in federal funding to purchase equipment to monitor the four county parks: McDade, Aylesworth, Covington, and Merli-Sarnoski. Cameras with 360-degree views will be installed along with equipment to track vehicles going in and out. "License plate...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Furniture industry facing post-pandemic hiccup

FORTY FORT, Pa. — It's standing room only inside Kurlancheek's showroom in, unless you take one of the many seats filling up the space. "My store is 6500 square feet. Most stores are 20 to 60,000 square feet," said Ronnie Kurlancheek, president. Right now, it's 15 percent more full...
FORTY FORT, PA
Times News

Gorgeous day for classic cars in McAdoo

Sunday’s perfect weather drew 200 classic and antique vehicles to the 36th Annual Antique Automobile Club of America Car Show sponsored by the AACA Anthracite Region Chapter, Hazleton. The event was at the Tri-County Little League Field in McAdoo. According to treasurer Dave Bielen of Hometown, an additional 500 car enthusiasts attended. The event featured food, a DJ and live music by The Legends Band. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
MCADOO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Newswatch 16

Sewer line break opens hole in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — The water company was dealing with a broken 18-inch sewer line in Dunmore. A large hole opened at the intersection of Poplar Street and Quincy Avenue. The intersection had to be closed to traffic. PA American Water says a contractor came and make repairs. Want to...
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Fundraiser held for service dogs

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Honoring public servants, four-legged ones, that is. There was a fundraiser at Behold a New Thing for Canine Companions, an organization that provides service dogs to those who need them. Folks got the chance to hang out with some furry friends, and three lucky winners got...
PLYMOUTH, PA
Newswatch 16

Valor Clinic holiday food drive in full swing

JONAS, Pa. — People at Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville may think it's too early to start shopping for Thanksgiving dinner, but volunteers at the Valor Clinic Foundation near Jonas don't think so. They're already collecting donations for their holiday food drive. Mark Baylis, the founder, says this year, the...
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crumbling floodwall to be fixed in Sunbury

Sunbury, Pa. — Sunbury was awarded more than $400,000 to fix a crumbling section of floodwall that's nearly 100 years old, officials announced this week. The $414,000 grant that will be used for repair and replacement of the flood wall along the Susquehanna River, according to state Rep. Lynda Culver (R-Northumberland/Snyder) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27). The grant is from the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which produces revenue derived from impact...
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Wegmans no longer offering plastic bags

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — People shopping at Wegmans in Dickson City may have noticed a change when they got to the checkout line, no more plastic bags. This was the first day the supermarket chain was no longer offering plastic in its 18 stores across Pennsylvania. Shoppers could purchase...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunbury gets money for floodwall repairs

SUNBURY, Pa. — Sunbury's floodwall has been protecting people for nearly 100 years. A section on the lower level along the Susquehanna River was originally built in the 1930s. "It was rebuilt about ten years ago, and as you can see, it's already starting to fall apart. The stone...
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy