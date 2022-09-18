Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
Related
Bloomsburg Fair vendors busy with last-minute preparations
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There was a lot going on at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, but the fair hasn't even started yet. With less than 24 hours to go before the gates open, it's crunch time. "We work all year, and it's all on paper. About a week ago the paper...
Luzerne County campers ready for any forecast
KINGSTON, Pa. — A sweater and steak dinner out by the campfire is just one of the ways Bonnie Dry and her husband plan on beating the cold temperatures this weekend while camping at Francis Slocum State Park in Luzerne County. "During the night we start the campfire furnace,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
The Danville Ironmen Running Towards The Top In Cross Country
DANVILLE, Pa. — Rory Lieberman from Danville is still climbing that cross country mountain to the top. The Ironmen senior finished 2nd in the state in the "3A" Boy's 3200 meter run back in May at the PIAA State Track and Field Championships. He feels that finish and that momentum are fueling his fire this fall in cross country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mazezilla hosting Olsen Christmas Wish Night
SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — While it may be a quiet rainy day at Mazezilla at Klingel's Farm and Produce Stand, employees are hopeful for a busy season. The farm in Ross Township just opened last weekend. "Saturday was a really good day. Sunday was still a little too hot, so...
Fire Riders make annual trip to Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, Pa. — On the campus of Luzerne County Community College sits a "Walk of Honor." It's a memorial to the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, but especially Michael Carlo, a New York City Firefighter killed in the aftermath of the attacks. This dedication...
Furniture maker responds to lawsuit over injured Little Leaguer
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — An update on the lawsuit filed by the parents of the boy seriously injured after falling from a bunk bed at the start of this year's Little League World Series tournament. A Philadelphia law firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of Easton Oliverson's family, saying the...
Pump problems contribute to drought emergency
HAZLETON, Pa. — After weeks without substantial rainfall, the Hazleton City Authority Water Department declared a drought emergency this week. Homes and businesses in 14 communities in Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties are being told to cut water usage. The 2.5 square mile Dreck Creek Reservoir is now less...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keeping watch on Lackawanna County parks
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Lackawanna County commissioners have approved using about $950,000 in federal funding to purchase equipment to monitor the four county parks: McDade, Aylesworth, Covington, and Merli-Sarnoski. Cameras with 360-degree views will be installed along with equipment to track vehicles going in and out. "License plate...
Furniture industry facing post-pandemic hiccup
FORTY FORT, Pa. — It's standing room only inside Kurlancheek's showroom in, unless you take one of the many seats filling up the space. "My store is 6500 square feet. Most stores are 20 to 60,000 square feet," said Ronnie Kurlancheek, president. Right now, it's 15 percent more full...
Times News
Gorgeous day for classic cars in McAdoo
Sunday’s perfect weather drew 200 classic and antique vehicles to the 36th Annual Antique Automobile Club of America Car Show sponsored by the AACA Anthracite Region Chapter, Hazleton. The event was at the Tri-County Little League Field in McAdoo. According to treasurer Dave Bielen of Hometown, an additional 500 car enthusiasts attended. The event featured food, a DJ and live music by The Legends Band. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Pa. casino fined after kids ages 11 and 13 gambled, state says
Children and teens — ranging from 11 to 18 years old — were found gambling on the gaming floor of Mount Airy Casino Resort, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The board approved Wednesday a consent agreement during its public meeting, resulting in a $160,000 fine for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sewer line break opens hole in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — The water company was dealing with a broken 18-inch sewer line in Dunmore. A large hole opened at the intersection of Poplar Street and Quincy Avenue. The intersection had to be closed to traffic. PA American Water says a contractor came and make repairs. Want to...
Fundraiser held for service dogs
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Honoring public servants, four-legged ones, that is. There was a fundraiser at Behold a New Thing for Canine Companions, an organization that provides service dogs to those who need them. Folks got the chance to hang out with some furry friends, and three lucky winners got...
Valor Clinic holiday food drive in full swing
JONAS, Pa. — People at Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville may think it's too early to start shopping for Thanksgiving dinner, but volunteers at the Valor Clinic Foundation near Jonas don't think so. They're already collecting donations for their holiday food drive. Mark Baylis, the founder, says this year, the...
Crumbling floodwall to be fixed in Sunbury
Sunbury, Pa. — Sunbury was awarded more than $400,000 to fix a crumbling section of floodwall that's nearly 100 years old, officials announced this week. The $414,000 grant that will be used for repair and replacement of the flood wall along the Susquehanna River, according to state Rep. Lynda Culver (R-Northumberland/Snyder) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27). The grant is from the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which produces revenue derived from impact...
Township to 'sniff out' offensive smell in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Even with the windows rolled all the way up, you can still smell that smell as you drive up St. Clair Avenue in the hills just outside Pottsville. It's a familiar scent to some, but for the longest time, neighbors in East Norwegian Township couldn't figure out where it was coming from.
Wegmans no longer offering plastic bags
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — People shopping at Wegmans in Dickson City may have noticed a change when they got to the checkout line, no more plastic bags. This was the first day the supermarket chain was no longer offering plastic in its 18 stores across Pennsylvania. Shoppers could purchase...
Bus driver shortage impacts wait at bus stops in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — It's a constant battle at the bus stop for parents across the Jim Thorpe Area School District. Cassandra Parent of Penn Forest Township has a daughter in kindergarten and says she has been spending a lot of time waiting around. "We don't really know when...
Sunbury gets money for floodwall repairs
SUNBURY, Pa. — Sunbury's floodwall has been protecting people for nearly 100 years. A section on the lower level along the Susquehanna River was originally built in the 1930s. "It was rebuilt about ten years ago, and as you can see, it's already starting to fall apart. The stone...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0