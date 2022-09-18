Mike Evans Explains Why He Hit Marshon Lattimore

The Buccaneers wideout said he saw the New Orleans cornerback hit his teammate.

Before the Buccaneers came out with the big win Sunday, it was an ugly affair against the Saints. A brawl resulted in the ejection of Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

After a Saints stop, Lattimore can be seen chirping at the Buccaneers sideline and Tom Brady took issue with what he was saying. Brady got in Lattimore’s face and so did Leonard Fournette. The running back shoved Lattimore and Lattimore retaliated, leading Evans to come out of nowhere to hit the cornerback. After the game, Evans explained what he saw and why he did what he did.

“It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans,” Evans said.

“All I see is Lattimore punching Lee [Fournette] in the face or something like that and then pushed Tom,” Evans continued. “That’s all I saw. I just pushed him.”

Both Evans and Lattimore have some history. Back in 2017, then-Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was poking Lattimore in the back of his helmet after a play, leading Lattimore to chirp and then Evans can be seen coming out of nowhere with a cheap shot on the defensive back.

He said he has no concern about a possible suspension and cited the 2017 incident, saying he “didn’t even get ejected” in that game and “that was really a cheap shot.”

