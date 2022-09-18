Read full article on original website
Documentary on 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche coming to Sparks, Carson City
A new documentary looking back at the 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche that killed seven people is showing Thursday night in Sparks and Carson City. An early screening of "BURIED" will show at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday at Galaxy Theaters’ Sparks and Carson City locations. It will continue showing at the theaters through Sept. 29. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Final “Music at the Marina” of the season
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your lawn chairs ready for another fun night out at the marina. The City of Sparks will host its final Music at the Marina event of the summer season. It takes place on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Sparks Marina. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks visited KOLO 8 to talk about the fun activities and opportunities available at the event.
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
KOLO TV Reno
Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
knpr
Nevada's largest powwow a hub for shared Indigenous culture, arts
Powwows are something most people outside of Indigenous groups know little about. Maybe you heard the word in grade school, or did a mock powwow during a social studies course in fifth grade. But these meetings, these celebrations of different tribes, contain expressions of song, dance and stories that go...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Phil’s Free Family Concert this Weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Phil is gearing up for its annual Free Family Concert at the Pioneer Center. It’s a chance for people of all ages to enjoy the magic of the symphony and engage with the musicians. The theme this year is “Elements of Music.”
KOLO TV Reno
Food Bank of Northern Nevada hosting competition food drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is holding a community food drive Friday, which will pit two businesses against one another. The drive, which coincides with Hunger Action Day, will be held at the Scheels at Legends Mall and Dick’s Sporting Goods and Meadowood Mall.
2news.com
Street Vibrations Bringing More Motorcycles to Northern Nevada's Roads
A lot of motorcycles are coming into our area and making their way to Tahoe, Virginia City, Downtown Reno and Sparks. Both drivers and motorcycle riders need to be extra aware of one another while on the roads to help make sure everyone stays safe. One of the things law enforcement wants motorcyclists to be aware of is road laws in Nevada, compared to other states, because there are people coming in from all over for these events who may be used to different rules for the road. Robert Salazar, the Vice President of Two Brothers Racing says, "You want to follow all the guidelines because splitting lanes is a no-go here in Nevada, so it's important you know that when you're riding in town." Trooper Steven Valdez, from the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division adds, "People are still doing it unfortunately, it's one of those things where you always have to be paying attention."
Snow, smoke and rain — it must be September in Northern Nevada
Early September was record-breaking hot in Reno. Mid-September was smoky. Then, unseasonably cool and damp weather rolled through. But the first day of fall will be a crisp, clear start to the season in Northern Nevada. ...
mynews4.com
Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
KOLO TV Reno
Just Between Friends Fall Sale offers discounted prices on family items
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, from Thursday, September 21st to Sunday, September 25th, families can shop thousands of items and save 50% to 90% on items they need for their kids. Admission is free, all shoppers have to do is click here for more details...
More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada
More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
List of fatalities at Reno Air Races
Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue, of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
2news.com
Free EV Ride and Drive Event this Saturday at Mira Loma Park
Get behind the wheel of the latest electric vehicle (EV) models at the free Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mira Loma Park located at 3000 S McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89502. This free event will provide opportunities to...
2news.com
Naomi Duerr
DAY JOB: Business owner for 28 years. Mineral exploration and development; geologic & water resource consulting. Masters in Public Administration & Policy (MPA) – Specialty in Water & Energy Policy, UNR. HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA:. I moved to Nevada in 1976. I have lived in Reno...
2news.com
Reno Crushes Season High in Hits in 17-5 Win Over Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev. – Dominic Canzone guided the Reno Aces (78-62) offense with four hits, including two home runs in a 17-5 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (69-73) in the series opener Tuesday night in front of 7,017 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Aces collected a season-high...
Nevada Appeal
Bear traffic deaths could double in Nevada this year
So far, 19 bears have been killed on Nevada highways since the beginning of the year, up from 14 this time in 2021. The number is on pace to double this fall. A bear was hit and killed Sept. 14 on Highway 395 near the turnoff to the Lahontan National Fish Hatchery south of Gardnerville.
FOX Reno
Liberty Dental offering free care at Adult Dental Days
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, is hosting two Adult Dental Days to address gaps in oral health coverage in the community after the first was completely full. These free events will offer services including on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications and select emergency services.
2news.com
Nevada Volleyball Gets 1st MWC Win in Fresno (3-2)
FRESNO, Calif. - Nevada won the first conference play of the season 3-2 against the Fresno State Bulldogs Thursday night. Multiple players of the Pack recorded double-digit numbers in different categories. Kayla Afoa led the squad with 18 kills in a .161 hitting percentage. Afoa also recorded 11 digs, one...
KOLO TV Reno
‘It really is life-changing for those who take it’; Stephanie Carlson explains the benefits of learning Mental Health First Aid
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many people have taken some kind of basic first aid training class where you learn how to perform CPR, recognize the signs of stroke or heart attack, how to bandage a wound or save someone from choking. Mental Health First Aid training prepares people for what to do when they encounter someone having a mental or emotional crisis rather than a physical one.
