A lot of motorcycles are coming into our area and making their way to Tahoe, Virginia City, Downtown Reno and Sparks. Both drivers and motorcycle riders need to be extra aware of one another while on the roads to help make sure everyone stays safe. One of the things law enforcement wants motorcyclists to be aware of is road laws in Nevada, compared to other states, because there are people coming in from all over for these events who may be used to different rules for the road. Robert Salazar, the Vice President of Two Brothers Racing says, "You want to follow all the guidelines because splitting lanes is a no-go here in Nevada, so it's important you know that when you're riding in town." Trooper Steven Valdez, from the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division adds, "People are still doing it unfortunately, it's one of those things where you always have to be paying attention."

VIRGINIA CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO