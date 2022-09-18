ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, UT

KUTV

Auto-train crash delays TRAX S-Line; bus bridge activated

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Transit Authority on Thursday reported a train vs. vehicle crash that was causing train delays. UTA's S-Line was running behind schedule as a result, and a bus bridge was put into place between the authority's Central Pointe and South Salt Lake stations.
KUTV

Neighbor helps victims stabbed at home in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A husband and wife are expected to survive after what police believe was a random stabbing at their home in Taylorsville early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened near 4800 South and 3400 West when a 15-year-old entered the home and got into an altercation with the husband, stabbing him. The wife fled to a neighboring property where the suspect reportedly ran after her, stabbing her as well — all while their child was home.
KUTV

Crossing guard assault may have been filmed; Provo police looking for footage

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities are looking for possible video evidence after a crossing guard was assaulted, according to the Provo Police Department. The department stated the attack happened Sept. 16 in the area of 4280 North Canyon Road. "We have discovered information that someone may have filmed the...
KUTV

New Utah housing data: Home sales fall while days on market jump

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales hit a new low last month as mortgage interest rates climbed, according to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors. According to a news release Thursday, the number of home sales in Salt Lake County in August dropped 27 percent from a year ago – the lowest number of sales for an August month in 11 years – as fewer buyers were able to qualify for financing.
KUTV

Student hospitalized after stabbing during fight near Layton High School

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A Layton High School student was stabbed by a peer and forced three schools to temporarily be placed on lockout, according to officials. Officials with the Layton Police Department said a 15-year-old male student was stabbed by a 16-year-old male student across the street from the school at Layton Commons Park on Tuesday.
KUTV

Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
KUTV

Utah community garden allows members to feed people in need

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A piece of land next to Cottonwood Presbyterian Church in Murray helps people take care of themselves and others. "Giving back to the community is what this is all about," said Marshall Smith. Smith is the chairman of the SOUL Garden, which stands for "sustainable...
MURRAY, UT

