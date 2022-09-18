Read full article on original website
Auto-train crash delays TRAX S-Line; bus bridge activated
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Transit Authority on Thursday reported a train vs. vehicle crash that was causing train delays. UTA's S-Line was running behind schedule as a result, and a bus bridge was put into place between the authority's Central Pointe and South Salt Lake stations.
Passenger train route from Salt Lake City to Boise under consideration
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nearby cities in Idaho, like Boise, have expressed support to bring back a passenger train route to from Utah that existed in the 1990s. The Pioneer Line would start in Salt Lake City and take passengers through Idaho and connect to other routes to cities like Portland and Reno.
3-year-old hospitalized after falling from second story window in West Jordan
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 3-year-old girl is expected to survive after officials said she fell from a second story window in Salt Lake County. They said the girl fell 18 feet from a window at an apartment complex at 1601 West Fox Park Dr. in West Jordan on Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Multiple windows smashed during burglary at Tongan United Methodist Church in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Several windows were smashed during a burglary at Provo's Tongan United Methodist Church. Provo City Police Department said the incident occurred at 1044 North Geneva Road on Monday. Multiple windows and property inside were discovered to be damaged. The cost of damage was unknown. Police...
Restauranteur Valter Nassi, owner of Valter's Osteria in Salt Lake City, dies at 76
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A renowned restauranteur who brought the upscale taste of his home country along with a lifetime of culinary experience to Utah two decades ago, has died. Valter Nassi, proprietor of Valter's Osteria in downtown Salt Lake City died Sept. 20 due to cancer, according...
Man arrested after shots fired into air during fight with juveniles
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police arrested a 21-year-old man after they said he first several shots into the air overnight during a disagreement with three juveniles in Salt Lake City. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at 1:33 a.m. Thursday...
Record salinity levels forces Great Salt Lake Causeway Berm to be raised 4 feet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and the Division of Water Resources modified the breach in the Union Pacific railroad causeway that divides the lake as a result of the growing salinity issues brought on by the Great Salt Lake's shrinking. The...
Salt Lake City man chases, catches thieves who tried stealing catalytic converter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man chased after a thief, in the middle of the night, who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from his truck and it was all caught on camera. The victim, Chris Martin, of this attempted theft has been targeted before and the second...
Neighbor helps victims stabbed at home in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A husband and wife are expected to survive after what police believe was a random stabbing at their home in Taylorsville early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened near 4800 South and 3400 West when a 15-year-old entered the home and got into an altercation with the husband, stabbing him. The wife fled to a neighboring property where the suspect reportedly ran after her, stabbing her as well — all while their child was home.
Crossing guard assault may have been filmed; Provo police looking for footage
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities are looking for possible video evidence after a crossing guard was assaulted, according to the Provo Police Department. The department stated the attack happened Sept. 16 in the area of 4280 North Canyon Road. "We have discovered information that someone may have filmed the...
Man arrested, accused of threatening to kill school bus driver, students in Davis County
SUNSET, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he threatened to kill a school bus driver and several students in Davis County. Barry Gene Bambrough, 57, was booked in the Second Judicial District on charges related to assault or threat of violence against a school employee and one count of assault against a peace officer.
Utah school districts facing child aftercare crisis due to shortage of qualified employees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah school districts are experiencing a child aftercare crisis after having trouble finding people to do the job. When Liesl Einerson and her family moved to Utah, they soon learned, childcare options where limited. She instantly got on a waiting list to help take...
Parents, district officials continue to be divided over West Jordan Elementary rebuild
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Parents and district officials continue to disagree over whether West Jordan needs to be rebuilt. The resounding message coming from a group of parents in the Jordan School District was "not enough time" as a decision on whether to close or rebuild their children's school will take place in November.
Son mourns passing of Valter Nassi, well-known restaurant owner in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many in Salt Lake City are mourning the loss of one of the city's most well-known restaurateurs, Valter Nassi. He passed away Wednesday at 76 years old. Valter's son Enrico told 2News that they came to Salt Lake in the late 90s and opened...
New Utah housing data: Home sales fall while days on market jump
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales hit a new low last month as mortgage interest rates climbed, according to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors. According to a news release Thursday, the number of home sales in Salt Lake County in August dropped 27 percent from a year ago – the lowest number of sales for an August month in 11 years – as fewer buyers were able to qualify for financing.
Student hospitalized after stabbing during fight near Layton High School
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A Layton High School student was stabbed by a peer and forced three schools to temporarily be placed on lockout, according to officials. Officials with the Layton Police Department said a 15-year-old male student was stabbed by a 16-year-old male student across the street from the school at Layton Commons Park on Tuesday.
Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
Utah community garden allows members to feed people in need
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A piece of land next to Cottonwood Presbyterian Church in Murray helps people take care of themselves and others. "Giving back to the community is what this is all about," said Marshall Smith. Smith is the chairman of the SOUL Garden, which stands for "sustainable...
From homeless to honors student: Utah woman shares her incredible story
KUTV — September is National Self-Improvement Month. Salt Lake Community College works to help improve the lives of its students. Sarah spoke to Suzy Grandgent, who went from being a homeless, single mother of two to an honor student at Salt Lake Community College. For more information visit slcc.edu.
Family of Linden Cameron settle lawsuit over SLCPD shooting of 13-year-old boy with autism
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit stemming from a shooting in September 2020 that left a 13-year-old boy with autism with life-changing injuries and emotional trauma. The family of Linden Cameron's lawsuit against Salt Lake City will...
