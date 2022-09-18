Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
‘Faster than a machine’: Local candle maker with disabilities thrives
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – An employee of Beaver Creek Candle Company is more productive than a machine and doesn’t let a disability slow him down. Ron Welsh has worked at the Beaver Creek Candle Company for all 11 years that it has been in business in Lisbon. It was founded by the Columbiana County Board of Development Disabilities on Aug. 12, 2011, as a way to respond to the recession of 2008.
WYTV.com
Student project teaches water conservation in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Students at Boardman Glenwood Junior High have a new classroom. Wednesday there was the ribbon cutting for this new space in the courtyard. It was paid for with $15,000 won in the Terracycle Brita & Meijer Recycled Garden Contest. Some of the money was also used to...
WYTV.com
Riding center to host Harvest Celebration
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Camelot Center is getting ready to host its Harvest Benefit Celebration this weekend. The Harvest Benefit will take place this Saturday at the Center on Barclay Messerly Road in Southington. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event includes live music from The Syndicate band,...
WYTV.com
Everyday people in the Valley honored for heroic acts
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – When you think of a hero, you may think of Spiderman or Batman. But oftentimes, there are heroes in your life you see on an everyday basis without realizing it. On Tuesday, some of those local heroes were recognized by the American Red Cross of Greater Akron and the Mahoning Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Two injured in crash at Youngstown intersection
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police were called to a two car accident that sent two to the hospital Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the accident at the intersection of Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard just before 8 a.m. Officers said that two people were injured and police said that they...
WYTV.com
Local woman victim of $5K wire fraud
NEW BEAVER BORO, Pa., (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a wire fraud that happened in November 2021 in New Beaver Boro. Reports said that a 67-year-old woman contacted PSP and said that thousands had been taken from her account. The woman told PSP that she was in an online...
WYTV.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: Local organization strives to help multicultural communities
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This month, we celebrate Hispanic heritage. One local organization is striving to better the Hispanic and other multicultural communities. Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana (OCCHA) is a non-profit organization in Youngstown. Founded in 1972, OCCHA serves to identify the problems in the Spanish-speaking community and create programs to address them.
WYTV.com
Walmart, other stores in Boardman temporarily lose power
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Walmart and other stores in Boardman were temporarily closed Wednesday due to a power outage. According to FirstEnergy, Walmart and Giant Eagle completely lost power, while PetSmart was partially without power. The Walmart store in Boardman reopened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after power was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Niles police: Stolen vehicle led to chase, man charged
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been charged after police say he led them on a lengthy chase through Niles. Sheldon Robinson, 48, of Columbiana, is charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding. He was driving a Chevy Uplander minivan that was pulling a trailer with...
WYTV.com
Power outage leads to delay for Hubbard Schools
(WKBN)- Power has been restored after thousands lost power in Mahoning and Trumbull counties Wednesday morning. Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, it was reported that approximately 2,300 people lost power in Trumbull County. The majority of these outages were in Hubbard Township, where over 1,900 people were affected. This means that 80% of people served in Hubbard Township temporarily lost power.
WYTV.com
Bodycam video of Mahoning County official’s OVI arrest released
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The body camera video from the officer who arrested a Mahoning County official for OVI was released. Mahoning County Treasurer Dan Yemma was arrested Sept. 12 in Struthers after he ran a stop sign and failed a field sobriety test. “He was all over the...
WYTV.com
Youngstown leader launches new program for residents
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is launching a new organization to help people who want to get involved in community activity. Derrick McDowell says there are many people who would like to give back or get involved but don’t know where to begin or to whom to reach out. So, he is launching a new initiative called “We Are a Generation.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Prosecutors thank Warren PD for ‘excellent’ work
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office got a big win in court and thanked the Warren Police Department for helping to make it happen. In a letter sent to Chief Eric Merkel, Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Chris Becker and Assistant Ryan Sanders thanked the department for their “excellent police work” in the case of Cedrick Patterson.
WYTV.com
Local events for National Voter Registration Day
MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and there are plenty of places you can go to get some help. The League of Women Voters of Trumbull County is holding an event at the Eastwood Mall. Just go to the front entrance of Boscov’s from 11:30 a.m. to 3p.m.
WYTV.com
Roads closed on Youngstown’s West Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A pair of roads on Youngstown’s West Side are closed, effective immediately,. while the Public Works Department completes a valve replacement project. Oakwood Avenue, between North Evanston Ave and Steel Street is closed as well as Steel Street between Mahoning and Wellington Avenues. ‘The city expects...
WYTV.com
Arrest made in Poland school bomb threat
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Township police said they have made an arrest in connection to a bomb threat at Poland Seminary High School Tuesday morning. A 13-year-old student was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center. He has been charged with three felony counts of inducing panic. Local police...
WYTV.com
5 local suspects among 8 charged in federal drug case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Five local suspects are among eight in Northeast Ohio who are charged in a federal drug case. All eight were charged Thursday in a superseding indictment with operating a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine in the city of Akron and in Portage and Trumbull counties.
WYTV.com
Campbell man killed in Austintown highway crash
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday on Interstate 80 eastbound at Interstate 680 southbound in Austintown. Troopers say a 2019 Ram pickup truck and a semi-truck were both traveling east on I-80 at I-680 when the driver of...
WYTV.com
YSU faculty union denounces possible cuts to 11 departments
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The president of Youngtown State University’s faculty union, Mark Vopat, has released a statement saying the union denounces the possibility of cuts to 11 academic programs. This comes after 26 programs were discontinued last year. Vopat said, “It’s impossible to overstate how much chaos...
WYTV.com
Attorney of defendant in downtown Youngstown shooting says he has good self-defense case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a man accused of a downtown shooting death early Sunday morning said his client has a good self-defense case. Attorney James Gentile also said Wednesday in municipal court at the arraignment for Johnny Serrano, 23, of Campbell, that he had had his client self-surrender to police and he also gave investigators the gun they say was used to shoot Yarnell Green, 32.
Comments / 0