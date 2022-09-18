Read full article on original website
Related
FedEx needs to deliver on cost-cut plan as investor patience wanes -analysts
Sept 23 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp's new chief executive (FDX.N) needs to show he can deliver on the promise of implementing aggressive cost cuts, Wall Street analysts said on Friday, after the company laid out plans to slash up to $2.7 billion in expenses for fiscal 2023.
Rouble surges, stocks fall as Russia holds Ukraine referendums
Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble surged to new multi-week highs on Friday while stocks fell in volatile trade as Moscow mobilises some 300,000 extra troops for the conflict in Ukraine.
Why You Should Care About The Latest Interest Rate Hike: From Mortgages To Personal Loans, Credit Cards And The Job Market
Wednesday marked the last day of summer as well as the confirmation of a new hike to the federal funds rate of 0.75%. With this new measure, the Federal Reserve is expecting something other than the leaves from the trees to fall: prices. In the meantime, everyone should expect a...
Voices: Huge, risky and ideological: This is more important than any Budget since 1988
This is huge. It is more important than any budget since 1988, when Nigel Lawson stashed tax rates and triggered the so-called Lawson boom. That experiment ended in tears with a surge in inflation and cutbacks in spending, so the precedent is not good. But Kwasi Kwarteng’s statement is only half a budget. There is nothing on the spending side and we have to wait until November for that.So what do we know?First, this is very ideological. Take less money from people, clear away some regulations, and you will energise the economy. Conventional economic models can’t cope with this. Indeed...
Comments / 0