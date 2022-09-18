ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Unrecognizable Eli Manning try to win the starting quarterback job at Penn State (Video)

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went undercover to make the Penn State football team as a walk-on. Eli Manning played college football with the Ole Miss Rebels, turning him into the first-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He spent his entire career with the New York Giants and won two Super Bowls. Post-career, Manning is now part of the “Manning Cast” on Monday Night Football alongside his older brother Peyton.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Insane stat points to Bills beating Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins

In a tweet sent out by the NFL on ESPN account, it points out that Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have been on a mission against quarterbacks whose last name has the letter “O” anywhere in it. They have 11 straight games against quarterbacks with an “O” in their last name.
NFL
Las Cruces Sun-News

In first game following Abe Romero's passing, Knights look to find balance between grief, football and normal life

LAS CRUCES – Friday is supposed to be Organ Mountain High’s biggest rivalry game of the year, but there are no signs, streamers or banners in the school hallways about beating Centennial. Instead of messages of school spirit and game information on the electronic billboard in front of the school, there’s a photo of Abraham Romero in his Knights football jersey with his year of birth and year of death inscribed underneath. ...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy