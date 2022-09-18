Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow Has 2-Word Response To Question About Bengals Offensive Line
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have struggled out of the gates this season at 0-2, and the team's offensive line has shouldered most of the blame. Burrow was asked about his level of comfort with Cincy's protection via ESPN's Ben Baby. With the Bengals QB saying he's "very comfortable" behind his big guys in the trenches.
Bengals star Joe Burrow makes drastic social media decision after 0-2 start
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals made a Cinderella run to the Super Bowl last season, only to fall just short against the Los Angeles Rams. While the Bengals weren’t able to earn championship glory, they entered the 2022 season with expectations to get back to the Super Bowl and finish the job this time.
Unrecognizable Eli Manning try to win the starting quarterback job at Penn State (Video)
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went undercover to make the Penn State football team as a walk-on. Eli Manning played college football with the Ole Miss Rebels, turning him into the first-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He spent his entire career with the New York Giants and won two Super Bowls. Post-career, Manning is now part of the “Manning Cast” on Monday Night Football alongside his older brother Peyton.
Joe Burrow’s struggles explained by David Carr will leave Zac Taylor embarrassed
Joe Burrow has been sacked a league-high 13 times through two games. That’s a pace of 110 sacks for the season. Now, obviously that pace is not sustainable. But if the Bengals want to turn their season around, they have to do a better job protecting Burrow. On Wednesday,...
Insane stat points to Bills beating Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins
In a tweet sent out by the NFL on ESPN account, it points out that Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have been on a mission against quarterbacks whose last name has the letter “O” anywhere in it. They have 11 straight games against quarterbacks with an “O” in their last name.
Notre Dame Notebook: Tommy Rees Talks Drew Pyne, Passing Game, RBs, Transfer Quarterback Decision And More
Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees discusses quarterback Drew Pyne and where the offense can continue to grow.
In first game following Abe Romero's passing, Knights look to find balance between grief, football and normal life
LAS CRUCES – Friday is supposed to be Organ Mountain High’s biggest rivalry game of the year, but there are no signs, streamers or banners in the school hallways about beating Centennial. Instead of messages of school spirit and game information on the electronic billboard in front of the school, there’s a photo of Abraham Romero in his Knights football jersey with his year of birth and year of death inscribed underneath. ...
