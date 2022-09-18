ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Worker trapped in rubble after 2nd-floor porch collapses in Dorchester

By Susannah Sudborough
 4 days ago

The worker was on the porch when it collapsed.

A porch at the rear of an apartment in Dorchester collapsed Sunday, causing a worker who was on the porch to fall and to become trapped. Boston Fire Department

Boston firefighters rescued a worker trapped in rubble in Dorchester Sunday after a second-floor porch collapsed under him.

Firefighters were called to 384 Park St. in Dorchester after the wooden porch behind a second-floor apartment collapsed, the Boston Fire Department wrote on Twitter Sunday.

The department said the worker fell from the porch when it collapsed and became trapped in the rubble.

A porch at the rear of an apartment in Dorchester collapsed Sunday, causing a worker who was on the porch to fall and to become trapped. – Boston Fire Department

Firefighters were able to free the worker from the rubble, the department said, and he was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said Boston Inspectional Services will investigate the cause of the porch collapse.

